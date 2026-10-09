ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Pedaling Around The World': South Korean Professor On A Cycle Tour To Experience Cultures Up Close

Song Young Bak in Sambalpur ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: Despite the advent of AI and other advanced technology, travelling is the best way to explore cultures and connect with people from diverse backgrounds, said Song Young Bak, a retired history professor at Kyung Hee University in South Korea.

Bak (61) has set out on a bicycle to travel the world. He has been pedalling since January 4 and reached India after travelling through China, Europe and Africa. Bak, who is in Odisha's Sambalpur, said he has already visited West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is keen on learning the country's cultures, customs and cuisines.

Song Young Bak (ETV Bharat) Bak started his bicycle journey from Mumbai after reaching India from Morocco. It has been around one-and-a-half months since he crossed five states on a bicycle and has now reached Sambalpur. Bak said, "India is a country with a large population, multi-religious and diverse culture. The lifestyle of the people here is not the same as in other countries. The different languages, cultures, food, and clothes excite me". Song Young Bak (ETV Bharat) He said he is enjoying Indian cuisine and is well versed with the ancient history of India and its diverse culture. Bak said he is aware of the struggles of Sambalpur's freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. "I am looking forward to learn more about the freedom fight by visiting a museum dedicated to him in Sambalpur," Bak said.