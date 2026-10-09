'Pedaling Around The World': South Korean Professor On A Cycle Tour To Experience Cultures Up Close
Song Young Bak is in Sambalpur after having travelled through China, Europe and Africa, reports Badsha Jusman Rana.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Sambalpur: Despite the advent of AI and other advanced technology, travelling is the best way to explore cultures and connect with people from diverse backgrounds, said Song Young Bak, a retired history professor at Kyung Hee University in South Korea.
Bak (61) has set out on a bicycle to travel the world. He has been pedalling since January 4 and reached India after travelling through China, Europe and Africa. Bak, who is in Odisha's Sambalpur, said he has already visited West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is keen on learning the country's cultures, customs and cuisines.
Bak started his bicycle journey from Mumbai after reaching India from Morocco. It has been around one-and-a-half months since he crossed five states on a bicycle and has now reached Sambalpur. Bak said, "India is a country with a large population, multi-religious and diverse culture. The lifestyle of the people here is not the same as in other countries. The different languages, cultures, food, and clothes excite me".
He said he is enjoying Indian cuisine and is well versed with the ancient history of India and its diverse culture. Bak said he is aware of the struggles of Sambalpur's freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. "I am looking forward to learn more about the freedom fight by visiting a museum dedicated to him in Sambalpur," Bak said.
The academician said Odisha is a peaceful state and he feels safe in the state. Bak said he enjoys the food of Odisha which may be a bit spicy for his palate but still delicious.
Bak is looking forward to cycling to Kolkata and compare the culture of the city with that of Mumbai. Dr Atul Kumar Pradhan of Sambalpur appreciated Bak's keenness to explore the world on two wheels. He said AI may have changed the world but witnessing cultures and people up close is an experience that remains unparalleled.
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