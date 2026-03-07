ETV Bharat / offbeat

Paving Way For Prosperity: Odisha’s ‘Goat Cadre’ Women Transform Rural Livelihoods in Balangir

( ETV Bharat )

By SK Mohammad Wahid Balangir: In the remote villages of Balangir district in Odisha, where poverty was the only constant, winds of change have started blowing. Women who once struggled to support their families are now re-building their lives and earning well through goat farming. What began as a small effort to meet household expenses has grown into a powerful model of rural entrepreneurship, driven entirely by women. In the Gudvella block of Balangir district, three women Rinki Rana, Padmavati Rana and Priyabati Majhi decided to change their own lives and also do whatever possible to change others' lives. They did and today they are being identified as change-makers. Once living in poverty and helping their families with farm labour, they traditionally kept one or two goats at home to sell during emergencies. But frequent disease outbreaks often killed their goats leading to misery and financial losses. Poverty To Prosperity: Odisha’s ‘Goat Cadre’ Women Transform Rural Livelihoods in Balangir (ETV Bharat) Determined to fight the circumstances, the women underwent training in goat rearing and disease management from Reliance Foundation and Mahashakti Foundation - organisations which have been working on women’s empowerment and rural livelihoods. The training introduced them to ethnoveterinary practices like traditional methods of treating animal diseases using locally available herbs and household spices. These low-cost remedies helped them treat common ailments such as colds, diarrhoea, pox, mouth infections and low milk production in goats without relying on expensive veterinary medicines. They also learned to prepare balanced and nutritious feed for their animals. The results were worth celebrating - the mortality rate among their goats dropped drastically and their herds began to grow.