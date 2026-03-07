Paving Way For Prosperity: Odisha’s ‘Goat Cadre’ Women Transform Rural Livelihoods in Balangir
Three women in Balangir transformed goat farming into a livelihood revolution, training nearly 1,000 women farmers and reducing livestock deaths through traditional ethnoveterinary treatments.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
By SK Mohammad Wahid
Balangir: In the remote villages of Balangir district in Odisha, where poverty was the only constant, winds of change have started blowing. Women who once struggled to support their families are now re-building their lives and earning well through goat farming. What began as a small effort to meet household expenses has grown into a powerful model of rural entrepreneurship, driven entirely by women.
In the Gudvella block of Balangir district, three women Rinki Rana, Padmavati Rana and Priyabati Majhi decided to change their own lives and also do whatever possible to change others' lives. They did and today they are being identified as change-makers. Once living in poverty and helping their families with farm labour, they traditionally kept one or two goats at home to sell during emergencies. But frequent disease outbreaks often killed their goats leading to misery and financial losses.
Determined to fight the circumstances, the women underwent training in goat rearing and disease management from Reliance Foundation and Mahashakti Foundation - organisations which have been working on women’s empowerment and rural livelihoods. The training introduced them to ethnoveterinary practices like traditional methods of treating animal diseases using locally available herbs and household spices.
These low-cost remedies helped them treat common ailments such as colds, diarrhoea, pox, mouth infections and low milk production in goats without relying on expensive veterinary medicines. They also learned to prepare balanced and nutritious feed for their animals. The results were worth celebrating - the mortality rate among their goats dropped drastically and their herds began to grow.
Starting with just one or two goats, the women gradually expanded their herds to dozens. Today, they collectively rear hundreds of goats and earn lakhs of rupees annually. Healthy goats fetch prices between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in the market, providing a reliable source of income for their families.
Over the past two years, the three women did not just remain content with their own prosperity. They became “goat cadres” trained community resource persons who help other women farmers improve goat rearing practices. They travel from village to village, offering free advice, treating sick goats with traditional remedies and training women in proper feeding, vaccination and care.
Their efforts have sparked a ripple effect across the region. Nearly 1,000 women farmers from 22 villages have benefited from their guidance, collectively raising more than 9,000 goats. Thanks to improved practices and ethnoveterinary treatments, goat mortality has fallen to less than five percent.
Women who once depended entirely on agriculture or daily wage labour are now earning well from goat farming. Many use their spare time after household work to care for their animals, turning goat rearing into an important financial support for their families.
Local officials say the initiative has also strengthened community networks. Weekly meetings organised under the programme bring farmers together to discuss challenges and solutions, often with veterinary experts providing additional guidance.
The movement began about two years ago when the Reliance Foundation supported the Mahashakti Foundation in launching a programme to improve rural livelihoods in Balangir. Surveys revealed that most households already kept goats but lacked proper training in breeding, feeding and disease management. By forming village, panchayat and block-level groups and training experienced women as cadres, the organisations created a grassroots support system for goat farmers.
Today, around 40 women’s groups are actively involved in goat farming across Gudvella and Saintala blocks. Along with increasing herd sizes, the programme has reduced livestock deaths and improved incomes in a big way.
For Rinki, Padmavati and Priyabati, the journey has been transformative. Once struggling to survive, they now earn more than a lakh rupees annually from goat farming while mentoring other women in their communities.
Also Read: