Patna’s KBC: A Father’s Unfulfilled Dream That Launched Generations Of Civil Servants
Started with ₹2,000 from friends, Anil Kumar’s tiny kiosk grew into KBC IAS Academy, shaping countless IAS, IPS, and PCS officers over four decades.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
By Brijm Pandey
Patna: They say that when a dream remains unfulfilled, a father often hopes to see it completed through his children, and when they succeed, no joy is greater. Anil Kumar, a resident of Nalanda, carried such a dream. When he came to Patna years ago, he aspired to clear the civil services and become an IAS or IPS officer. Despite several attempts at the UPSC and BPSC exams, he couldn’t make it.
A Dream Redirected
The son of a farm labourer, Anil Kumar, eventually gave up his own attempts and opened a small bookstore for civil services aspirants. With no money to start a shop, friends from his neighbourhood pooled together ₹2,000, contributing ₹500 each, enabling him to open Kumar Book Centre (KBC) behind Patna’s Moinul Haq Stadium near Saidpur Hostel.
How The Shop Began
The store operated out of a small kiosk. As the number of UPSC and state service aspirants grew, so did footfall at the tiny stall. The kiosk gradually evolved into a full-fledged bookstore, becoming a trusted name among aspirants in the area.
“I knew the stages of exam preparation, so I guided students on what to study and which books to pick up. I started with just ₹2,000, all contributed by four or five people. My father was a farm labourer, and I didn’t want other students to struggle the way I did,” Anil Kumar recalls.
Four Decades Of Serving Aspirants
Founded in 1986, Kumar Book Centre has been selling competitive exam and NCERT books for nearly 40 years. A major turn came when Anil Kumar moved to Delhi to teach students, but his love for books continued. He opened another branch of Kumar Book Centre in Mukherjee Nagar, which soon grew from a small shop into a popular destination for civil services aspirants.
Even Nitish Kumar Is A Customer
Today, the Delhi branch is considered a favourite among UPSC aspirants, offering an extensive range of books in both Hindi and English. It is said that even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar buys books from the store.
A Family Of Officers
The dream Anil once had for himself eventually came true through his children. In 2011, his son Ashish Bharti cleared the UPSC exam and joined the IPS. His daughter, Anisha Bharti, cracked the PCS exam. His daughter-in-law, Swapna Gautam Meshram, is an IAS officer, and his son-in-law Mohit Kumar serves as an Allied Officer.
KBC Grows Bigger
In Patna, the shop has now moved to VIP Boring Canal Road under the brand name KBC, which has strengthened its identity. Anil Kumar has also expanded into online classes for UPSC and BPSC aspirants, turning the bookstore into a training institute known today as KBC IAS Academy.
A Favourite Among Officers
Many civil servants credit the store for playing a part in their journey. Gaya’s Joint Commissioner, Satya Prakash Narayan, is among those who return to the shop whenever they can.
“This place is like a temple to me. I studied here during my B.Sc. days, and today I’m a Joint Commissioner in Gaya. Whenever I visit, I feel like studying again,” he says.
Aspirants like Chandan Kumar also make it a regular stop: “I am preparing for the BPSC. I come here only.”
Thousands Of Books Under One Roof
Anil Kumar’s nephew, Pramod Kumar, helps run the shop and says they stock around 4,000 books, 2,500 to 3,000 of them across different subjects.
“There’s no bigger bookstore in Patna for competitive exams. We also have a large photocopy machine and all essential stationery,” he says.
Guidance From An IPS Officer
Kumar Book Centre now conducts online and offline classes, and Anil Kumar’s IPS son himself teaches at the institute, continuing the family’s mission to guide the next generation of aspirants.