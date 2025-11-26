ETV Bharat / offbeat

Patna’s KBC: A Father’s Unfulfilled Dream That Launched Generations Of Civil Servants

By Brijm Pandey

Patna: They say that when a dream remains unfulfilled, a father often hopes to see it completed through his children, and when they succeed, no joy is greater. Anil Kumar, a resident of Nalanda, carried such a dream. When he came to Patna years ago, he aspired to clear the civil services and become an IAS or IPS officer. Despite several attempts at the UPSC and BPSC exams, he couldn’t make it.

A Dream Redirected

The son of a farm labourer, Anil Kumar, eventually gave up his own attempts and opened a small bookstore for civil services aspirants. With no money to start a shop, friends from his neighbourhood pooled together ₹2,000, contributing ₹500 each, enabling him to open Kumar Book Centre (KBC) behind Patna’s Moinul Haq Stadium near Saidpur Hostel.

How The Shop Began

The store operated out of a small kiosk. As the number of UPSC and state service aspirants grew, so did footfall at the tiny stall. The kiosk gradually evolved into a full-fledged bookstore, becoming a trusted name among aspirants in the area.

“I knew the stages of exam preparation, so I guided students on what to study and which books to pick up. I started with just ₹2,000, all contributed by four or five people. My father was a farm labourer, and I didn’t want other students to struggle the way I did,” Anil Kumar recalls.

Four Decades Of Serving Aspirants

Founded in 1986, Kumar Book Centre has been selling competitive exam and NCERT books for nearly 40 years. A major turn came when Anil Kumar moved to Delhi to teach students, but his love for books continued. He opened another branch of Kumar Book Centre in Mukherjee Nagar, which soon grew from a small shop into a popular destination for civil services aspirants.