ETV Bharat / offbeat

Patna Urologist Dr Barun Sinha's 55-Year Passion For Photography Takes Him Across 55 Countries

Dr Barun Sinha ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: For more than half a century, Patna urologist Dr Barun Sinha has moved between two very different worlds - treating patients in hospitals and waiting patiently in forests for wildlife to enter his camera frame. By profession a doctor, his interest in photography began in the 1970s has since taken him to more than 55 countries, including the frozen wilderness of Antarctica, and earned him some of the field’s prestigious international distinctions. For Dr Sinha, the camera has been his way of observing nature, understanding wildlife and preserving moments that may never unfold in quite the same way again. A masterpiece by Dr Barun Sinha (ETV Bharat) He began taking photographs at a time when there were no digital cameras, mobile phones or instant previews. Every frame required technical knowledge, patience and careful planning, while developing photographs was itself a lengthy and demanding process. “When I began photography, it was an extremely challenging pursuit that required immense patience. Photography initially began with the pinhole camera. The image could be seen only briefly and could not be viewed again. French scientist Daguerre later developed a technique through which the image could be made permanent, although producing a photograph took nearly eight hours. That photograph is still preserved in a museum in Texas,” Dr Sinha said while narrating the evolution of photography. The photograph and his creation (ETV Bharat) His own journey progressed through the age of plate cameras, black-and-white film, colour rolls and digital photography. He remembers how photographs once had to be developed in darkrooms, where prints were immersed in chemicals under red light.