Patna Urologist Dr Barun Sinha's 55-Year Passion For Photography Takes Him Across 55 Countries
Beginning with film and darkrooms in the 1970s, the urologist has photographed wildlife worldwide while building a distinguished medical and photographic career, reports Ranjit Kumar.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Patna: For more than half a century, Patna urologist Dr Barun Sinha has moved between two very different worlds - treating patients in hospitals and waiting patiently in forests for wildlife to enter his camera frame. By profession a doctor, his interest in photography began in the 1970s has since taken him to more than 55 countries, including the frozen wilderness of Antarctica, and earned him some of the field’s prestigious international distinctions.
For Dr Sinha, the camera has been his way of observing nature, understanding wildlife and preserving moments that may never unfold in quite the same way again.
He began taking photographs at a time when there were no digital cameras, mobile phones or instant previews. Every frame required technical knowledge, patience and careful planning, while developing photographs was itself a lengthy and demanding process.
“When I began photography, it was an extremely challenging pursuit that required immense patience. Photography initially began with the pinhole camera. The image could be seen only briefly and could not be viewed again. French scientist Daguerre later developed a technique through which the image could be made permanent, although producing a photograph took nearly eight hours. That photograph is still preserved in a museum in Texas,” Dr Sinha said while narrating the evolution of photography.
His own journey progressed through the age of plate cameras, black-and-white film, colour rolls and digital photography. He remembers how photographs once had to be developed in darkrooms, where prints were immersed in chemicals under red light.
The arrival of instant cameras shortened the process, but photographs remained largely black and white for some time. Film cameras later brought colour photography into wider use, though every exposure came at a cost. According to Dr Sinha, a roll of film once cost between Rs 150 and Rs 200, while printing a photograph could cost another Rs 30 to Rs 40.
Today, smartphones and artificial intelligence have transformed how photographs are taken and processed. Yet for him, the essence of photography remains unchanged: observing carefully, waiting patiently and recognising the right moment.
Since wildlife photography gradually became his defining interest, he travelled through most of India’s major forests, often spending hours in silence to photograph animals and rare moments in their natural surroundings. His camera has also accompanied him to Antarctica, where he documented wildlife in one of the planet’s most remote landscapes.
His work has brought him several national and international honours. In 2011, he received the Master distinction of the Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique, or MFIAP, for a portfolio comprising 20 photographs of cheetahs. FIAP is an international photography body associated with UNESCO. Only a small number of Indian photographers are said to have received the distinction.
Dr Sinha was also awarded the Associateship of the Royal Photographic Society of Great Britain, or ARPS, for a portfolio of 15 nature photographs. He later earned the Grand Master distinction of the Photographic Society of America, or GMPSA, further strengthening his standing in international photography circles.
His achievements behind the camera developed alongside an equally demanding medical career. Dr Sinha completed his medical degree in 1974 and his MS in 1978. He obtained the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons, or FRCS, from Edinburgh in 1982 and subsequently worked as a doctor in England and Saudi Arabia. After returning to India, he concentrated on private medical practice rather than joining the Bihar government service.
Balancing medicine and photography was not always easy, but for Dr Sinha, the two pursuits came to complement each other. While medicine placed him amid the responsibilities and pressures of patient care, photography offered him an escape into forests, open landscapes and the quiet rhythms of the natural world.
“Photography is my passion, and I will continue taking photographs for as long as my body allows me to. I have travelled to more than 55 countries in pursuit of photography,” he said.
On World Photography Day, a doctor's 55-year journey is a reminder that a profession need not crowd out a passion. From film rolls and darkrooms to digital cameras and artificial intelligence, photographic technology has changed beyond recognition, but Dr Sinha's desire to see the world through a camera has remained constant.
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