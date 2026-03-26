Patna Family Has A Legacy Of Coin Collection Over Four Generations
These generations have preserved history while connecting future ones to it.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Patna: A man is known to be defined by his or her tastes. Such people often live a life dedicated to these tastes and leave behind priceless legacies. Pintu Kumar and his wife Vijaya Singh are a couple in Patna who belong to a family dedicated to collecting coins for generations. These generations have preserved history while connecting future ones to it.
Vijaya Singh told ETV Bharat that when she became a part of the family after marrying Pintu, she saw her father-in-law, Avtar Singh, engrossed in collecting old coins. "He would often take out coins from his collection to show them to the family members and tell stories related to them. This hobby has been passed down from generations. My father-in-law's father, Harihar Singh, also preserved rare coins. Thus, this hobby has become a family legacy."
The family has many rare coins. Vijaya said that they have many coins that are hundreds of years old.
"These include Rs 50 and Rs 100 coins from the British era. The difference between the old and new one anna coins can also be clearly seen in this collection. We have half anna coins from 1884, quarter anna coins from 1892, one anna coins from 1888, 1902, 1907, 1917 and 1944. Apart from this, a one-Rupee coin from 1894 is also included in the collection, which was considered very valuable at that time," she said.
She said that initially, she found her father-in-law's habit of repeatedly looking at the old coins a bit strange and sometimes felt irritated by his repeated display of coins. Whenever guests arrived, her father-in-law would bring a box full of coins, spread it on the bed and explain about them.
"One day, after my father-in-law's death, I suddenly opened this coin box and gathered information about these coins. I found out that their value could range from thousands to lakhs of rupees. Then I realised that these were not just coins but a priceless heritage which my father-in-law had preserved for me," she related.
Vijaya said that the special thing about this collection is that it includes not only Indian coins but also some old coins from Nepal and Arab countries. Over time, other family members also added to this collection at their own level. Vijaya also added coins like 10 anna, 25 paisa and 50 paisa that she had in her possession.
Today, she also has a 10-anna coin of 1904 and a big Rs 5 coin from around 1950. It is bigger in size than the present Rs 20 coin in circulation. Apart from this, she also has old notes ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 5.
The family's legacy is now being carried forward by its fourth generation. Vijaya's daughter, Shavya Singh, is also fond of collecting coins and currency notes since childhood. She has preserved Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins of different designs and periods. Furthermore, she also has a Rs 1000 note which she has preserved as a memento since its demonetization.
Shavya shared that when she initially told her friends about this hobby, no one took it seriously. But when she explained the value and importance of the British era coins, they were astonished. She even has a half-anna coin from 1904 with a hole in the middle.
"Apart from this, there are one anna, two anna, one-fourth anna, three anna, 10 anna, 25 paisa and 50 paisa coins from different periods. It is a matter of pride that my ancestors were also fond of collecting coins and currencies of different countries," she said.