ETV Bharat / offbeat

Patna Family Has A Legacy Of Coin Collection Over Four Generations

Patna: A man is known to be defined by his or her tastes. Such people often live a life dedicated to these tastes and leave behind priceless legacies. Pintu Kumar and his wife Vijaya Singh are a couple in Patna who belong to a family dedicated to collecting coins for generations. These generations have preserved history while connecting future ones to it.

Vijaya Singh told ETV Bharat that when she became a part of the family after marrying Pintu, she saw her father-in-law, Avtar Singh, engrossed in collecting old coins. "He would often take out coins from his collection to show them to the family members and tell stories related to them. This hobby has been passed down from generations. My father-in-law's father, Harihar Singh, also preserved rare coins. Thus, this hobby has become a family legacy."

Rare coins and notes collected by a Patna-based family (ETV Bharat)

The family has many rare coins. Vijaya said that they have many coins that are hundreds of years old.

"These include Rs 50 and Rs 100 coins from the British era. The difference between the old and new one anna coins can also be clearly seen in this collection. We have half anna coins from 1884, quarter anna coins from 1892, one anna coins from 1888, 1902, 1907, 1917 and 1944. Apart from this, a one-Rupee coin from 1894 is also included in the collection, which was considered very valuable at that time," she said.

She said that initially, she found her father-in-law's habit of repeatedly looking at the old coins a bit strange and sometimes felt irritated by his repeated display of coins. Whenever guests arrived, her father-in-law would bring a box full of coins, spread it on the bed and explain about them.