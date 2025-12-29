Passion Drives Saran Resident To Develop A Garden Of 2500 Plants
Narendra Singh, also known as Ped Wale Baba, started from planting five pots.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
Chhapra: Driven by his passion for gardening, a resident of Saran district in Bihar has developed a garden of around 2500 plants. One can come across various varieties of flowers, fruits and vegetables at Narendra Singh's garden.
Narendra, also known as ‘Ped Wale Baba', lives in Ami village of Dighwara block. He prepares compost at home and grows plants using a chemical-free method. This 55-year-old man disclosed that he started gardening at the age of ten by growing vegetables and flowers in five pots.
"I've been interested in gardening since 1979, when I was in Class 5. My father was in the Police, and I was also involved in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Once, when I went to an army camp with my father, I saw soldiers caring for the plants. I felt as if every leaf there was disciplined. We moved back to the village after my father retired in 2003. That's when I started planting trees here," he said.
Coming from a landowning family, he started his hobby with five pots, and his collection has now grown to around 2500 pots. People visiting his garden leave mesmerised by the variety of plants.
Singh said that he has many fruit trees that enhance the beauty of his garden. He grows mango, guava, banana, orange, basil, peepal, banyan, neem, apple, pear, litchi, papaya, orange, sweet lime, lemon, pineapple, grapes, and blackberries organically. He has six varieties of mango in his garden, including the famous Miyazaki mango.
He has planted 108 basil plants creating a garland, along with over 50 medicinal plants including rosemary, kalanchoe pinnata, turmeric, satalu, giloy, curry leaves, aloe vera, asparagus, celery, coconut, amla, jamun, lemon and ipomoea carnea (behaiya).
His garden also boasts of Magahi betel leaves, Indian betel leaves, capsicum, green chillies, blackberries, cherries, cloves, cardamom, celery, betel nuts, coconuts, dates, ginger, and amla. He said that his garden also has Texas sage, which is also called 'weather predicting plant' as its blooming is used to predict meteorological conditions. It blooms when humidity increases and rain arrives. Its flowers are pink, blue or purple, and the leaves are hairy.
One can also find Bleeding Heart (dicentra eximia) and Broken (monstera adansonii) plants in his garden, along with a jamun plant whose fruit weighs 100 grams. There is a plant whose leaf, if added to rice while cooking, will make it fragrant.
The roots, leaves, stem, and flowers of the behaiya plant are full of medicinal properties. According to the researchers, this plant strengthens the digestive system. Its leaves and roots contain antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. It is also a panacea for foot and mouth disease in cows.
In addition to these is a flowering tree called the 'Jhumka' (Rangoon creeper) plant whose, flowers are earring-shaped and fragrant. They bloom in clusters and change from white to pink and then red. They attract bees and butterflies.
"I have a rosemary tree that helps prevent greying hair. There's a chilli pepper tree that produces peppers of many colours," Singh said. He explained that he works five to six hours a day on his garden while preparing compost at home. His family members help him with this work.
"Along with dried leaves and soil from the pots, we also use kitchen waste to make compost. Mustard cake, onion and banana peels are also used to make our own liquid fertilizer," he shared,” he said.
Inspired by him, his neighbours are also planting trees in their homes. "We are all impressed by his efforts to raise awareness about the environment. His plants spread their fragrance throughout the area," said his neighbour Ramanand Singh.
"I visit their garden often. The 108 Tulsi trees and the Peepal tree purify the atmosphere. We have taken inspiration from this and planted trees in our homes as well," said another neighbour Mohananandaji of Ramjanaki Ashram.
Singh is concerned about the growing environmental pollution. "Even in villages, the air quality index (AQI) is rising causing significant distress. Grow a snail plant that requires neither water nor sunlight but purifies the air. Tulsi plants are also a good source of energy. In such situations, even small efforts can bring about significant changes in life," he underlined.
Read More