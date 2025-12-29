ETV Bharat / offbeat

Passion Drives Saran Resident To Develop A Garden Of 2500 Plants

Chhapra: Driven by his passion for gardening, a resident of Saran district in Bihar has developed a garden of around 2500 plants. One can come across various varieties of flowers, fruits and vegetables at Narendra Singh's garden.

Narendra, also known as ‘Ped Wale Baba', lives in Ami village of Dighwara block. He prepares compost at home and grows plants using a chemical-free method. This 55-year-old man disclosed that he started gardening at the age of ten by growing vegetables and flowers in five pots.

"I've been interested in gardening since 1979, when I was in Class 5. My father was in the Police, and I was also involved in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Once, when I went to an army camp with my father, I saw soldiers caring for the plants. I felt as if every leaf there was disciplined. We moved back to the village after my father retired in 2003. That's when I started planting trees here," he said.

Coming from a landowning family, he started his hobby with five pots, and his collection has now grown to around 2500 pots. People visiting his garden leave mesmerised by the variety of plants.

Singh said that he has many fruit trees that enhance the beauty of his garden. He grows mango, guava, banana, orange, basil, peepal, banyan, neem, apple, pear, litchi, papaya, orange, sweet lime, lemon, pineapple, grapes, and blackberries organically. He has six varieties of mango in his garden, including the famous Miyazaki mango.

He has planted 108 basil plants creating a garland, along with over 50 medicinal plants including rosemary, kalanchoe pinnata, turmeric, satalu, giloy, curry leaves, aloe vera, asparagus, celery, coconut, amla, jamun, lemon and ipomoea carnea (behaiya).