ETV Bharat / offbeat

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Families Revisit Painful Stories Of 1947, Trains Of Death, Refugee Camps

Patna: Jagjivan Singh did not witness the Partition of India, but he grew up with one of its most painful memories - the story of an aunt who was killed by her own family.

“My paternal aunt was killed by members of our own family during Partition. They did it out of fear. The family was afraid that if she remained alive, she might be subjected to some terrible assault or brutality,” said Singh, a resident of Punjabi Colony in Patna’s Chitkohra Bazaar.

Almost eight decades have passed, yet stories such as this remain alive in families uprooted from what became Pakistan in 1947. They survive in conversations between generations - in accounts of homes abandoned overnight, relatives lost, trains attacked and refugee camps that became temporary addresses for people who no longer knew where home was.

In Patna’s Punjabi Colony, the descendants of several displaced families continue to carry those memories. They did not make the journey themselves, but inherited its fear, grief and silences from parents and grandparents who arrived in Bihar with little more than the clothes they were wearing.

A Grandmother Lost In A Camp Fire

Kamaljit Singh’s grandfather, Daulat Singh, lived in Kallu Wal in Rawalpindi, where he ran a successful cloth business. As communal violence spread through the region, the life he had built there became impossible to protect.

“My grandfather Daulat Singh lived in Kallu Wal in Rawalpindi. He had a cloth business there and earned well. When the situation in Rawalpindi began to deteriorate, he somehow managed to escape with his life. My grandmother was with him,” Kamaljit recalled.

Kamaljit Singh, grandson of Daulat Singh (ETV Bharat)

Leaving Rawalpindi did not end the family’s ordeal. For several years, Daulat Singh lived at the Phulwari camp in Bihar. It was there that the family suffered another loss.

“My grandfather remained in the Phulwari camp jail for three to four years. During that period, my grandmother died when a fire broke out in the camp. A large number of people were killed during Partition, and trains arrived filled with bodies. Somehow, my grandfather managed to escape and save his life,” said Kamaljit Singh, Daulat Singh’s grandson.

The camp was meant to offer refuge, but survival there came with its own uncertainty. Families who had once owned houses, land and businesses were now dependent on temporary accommodation, carrying memories of people and places they had been forced to leave behind.

Ten People Fled Lahore - Only One Was A Woman

Jagjivan Singh’s grandfather, Sardar Gangaram, lived in Tikke village near Lahore. He supported his family by working as a travelling vendor. When the killings began, staying back was no longer an option.

Jagjivan Singh, grandson of Sardar Gangaram (ETV Bharat)

“My grandfather Sardar Gangaram lived in Tikke village in Lahore. He somehow supported his family by working as a travelling vendor. When the killings began during Partition, he came to India with his son Amritpal Singh and eight others, and eventually reached Bihar. Among the 10 people, the only woman was my grandmother,” Jagjivan said.

The group was initially accommodated at the Phulwari camp. Their first permanent foothold in the new country came only several years later.

“We first stayed at the Phulwari camp. After living there for five years, the government allotted us a plot in Punjabi Colony in 1952. We continue to live there today,” said Jagjivan Singh, Sardar Gangaram’s grandson.

For the family, Punjabi Colony was more than a new address. It was where a displaced generation began rebuilding a life after losing the familiarity and security of its ancestral home.

A Promise That Led The Gandhis To Bihar

The family of Bakshi Ram Gandhi followed a different route, but their story, too, began with an urgent departure.

According to his grandson Sanjay Gandhi, Bakshi Ram had been associated with the Arya Samaj. During that period, a Bihar resident known as Tripathi had visited the region and stayed at the Gandhi family home. When conditions worsened, that earlier acquaintance offered them a possible way out.

“My grandfather Bakshi Ram Gandhi returned directly to Patna with his brothers. He was also involved in Arya Samaj activities there. During that time, a man from Bihar, Tripathi ji, had visited and stayed at our home. When the situation in Pakistan began deteriorating, Tripathi ji reassured him and said, ‘Come to Bihar; everything will be all right,’” Sanjay said.

“My grandfather came to Bihar on the strength of that assurance. He struggled during the initial years, but circumstances gradually improved and we settled in Patna,” said Sanjay Gandhi, a grandson of the Bakshi family.