Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Families Revisit Painful Stories Of 1947, Trains Of Death, Refugee Camps
Some recall murder, refugee camps and lost homes while recounting how their grandparents rebuilt livelihoods and identities from almost nothing in Bihar again, reports Ranjeet.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Patna: Jagjivan Singh did not witness the Partition of India, but he grew up with one of its most painful memories - the story of an aunt who was killed by her own family.
“My paternal aunt was killed by members of our own family during Partition. They did it out of fear. The family was afraid that if she remained alive, she might be subjected to some terrible assault or brutality,” said Singh, a resident of Punjabi Colony in Patna’s Chitkohra Bazaar.
Almost eight decades have passed, yet stories such as this remain alive in families uprooted from what became Pakistan in 1947. They survive in conversations between generations - in accounts of homes abandoned overnight, relatives lost, trains attacked and refugee camps that became temporary addresses for people who no longer knew where home was.
In Patna’s Punjabi Colony, the descendants of several displaced families continue to carry those memories. They did not make the journey themselves, but inherited its fear, grief and silences from parents and grandparents who arrived in Bihar with little more than the clothes they were wearing.
A Grandmother Lost In A Camp Fire
Kamaljit Singh’s grandfather, Daulat Singh, lived in Kallu Wal in Rawalpindi, where he ran a successful cloth business. As communal violence spread through the region, the life he had built there became impossible to protect.
“My grandfather Daulat Singh lived in Kallu Wal in Rawalpindi. He had a cloth business there and earned well. When the situation in Rawalpindi began to deteriorate, he somehow managed to escape with his life. My grandmother was with him,” Kamaljit recalled.
Leaving Rawalpindi did not end the family’s ordeal. For several years, Daulat Singh lived at the Phulwari camp in Bihar. It was there that the family suffered another loss.
“My grandfather remained in the Phulwari camp jail for three to four years. During that period, my grandmother died when a fire broke out in the camp. A large number of people were killed during Partition, and trains arrived filled with bodies. Somehow, my grandfather managed to escape and save his life,” said Kamaljit Singh, Daulat Singh’s grandson.
The camp was meant to offer refuge, but survival there came with its own uncertainty. Families who had once owned houses, land and businesses were now dependent on temporary accommodation, carrying memories of people and places they had been forced to leave behind.
Ten People Fled Lahore - Only One Was A Woman
Jagjivan Singh’s grandfather, Sardar Gangaram, lived in Tikke village near Lahore. He supported his family by working as a travelling vendor. When the killings began, staying back was no longer an option.
“My grandfather Sardar Gangaram lived in Tikke village in Lahore. He somehow supported his family by working as a travelling vendor. When the killings began during Partition, he came to India with his son Amritpal Singh and eight others, and eventually reached Bihar. Among the 10 people, the only woman was my grandmother,” Jagjivan said.
The group was initially accommodated at the Phulwari camp. Their first permanent foothold in the new country came only several years later.
“We first stayed at the Phulwari camp. After living there for five years, the government allotted us a plot in Punjabi Colony in 1952. We continue to live there today,” said Jagjivan Singh, Sardar Gangaram’s grandson.
For the family, Punjabi Colony was more than a new address. It was where a displaced generation began rebuilding a life after losing the familiarity and security of its ancestral home.
A Promise That Led The Gandhis To Bihar
The family of Bakshi Ram Gandhi followed a different route, but their story, too, began with an urgent departure.
According to his grandson Sanjay Gandhi, Bakshi Ram had been associated with the Arya Samaj. During that period, a Bihar resident known as Tripathi had visited the region and stayed at the Gandhi family home. When conditions worsened, that earlier acquaintance offered them a possible way out.
“My grandfather Bakshi Ram Gandhi returned directly to Patna with his brothers. He was also involved in Arya Samaj activities there. During that time, a man from Bihar, Tripathi ji, had visited and stayed at our home. When the situation in Pakistan began deteriorating, Tripathi ji reassured him and said, ‘Come to Bihar; everything will be all right,’” Sanjay said.
“My grandfather came to Bihar on the strength of that assurance. He struggled during the initial years, but circumstances gradually improved and we settled in Patna,” said Sanjay Gandhi, a grandson of the Bakshi family.
The Gandhis’ migration history had, in fact, begun much earlier. Their ancestors had travelled from Gujarat to Lahore in search of a livelihood and eventually settled in Muridke village in the Gujranwala region. The family manufactured perfumes, and its association with fragrances is said to have led to “Gandhi” being added to the family name.
Partition uprooted them once again. Bakshi Ram Gandhi left with 35 members of his family.
“My grandfather came from Pakistan with only one set of clothes on his body. He had nothing else. In the beginning, he sold vegetables. He later opened a breakfast stall and then started a restaurant. Today, that restaurant has grown into a chain in Patna. It is now well known by the name Pal,” said Rohit Gandhi, another grandson of Bakshi Ram Gandhi.
A Train Journey Shadowed By Violence
By July 24, 1947, the atmosphere around Bakshi Ram Gandhi’s family had become increasingly threatening. A neighbour warned him that it was no longer safe to remain there and promised to escort the family to the railway station.
They managed to board a train from Lahore, but even the journey offered no assurance of survival. Attempts were made along the way to stop the train and attack its passengers. It eventually reached Rishikesh, where the family took shelter at the Kali Kamli Dharamshala.
For some time, they survived by selling vegetables. A priest later advised them that they would not be able to earn enough there, prompting another journey—first towards Gaya and then to Patna.
Near Patna railway station, Bakshi Ram once again began selling vegetables. A chance encounter eventually altered the family’s fortunes. Bindeshwari Prasad Verma, the first Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, noticed him. Verma had once stayed at Bakshi Ram’s home in Lahore and recognised the man who had since lost almost everything.
With assistance from the municipal authorities, Verma helped Bakshi Ram secure a small shop. That modest space allowed him to run a more settled vegetable business and laid the foundation for what the family would build in later years.
The Home Across The Border Still Stands
Not everything the Gandhi family left behind disappeared. Their ancestral house and land remain in Pakistan, preserved in family photographs, documents and the memories passed down by older relatives.
Several years ago, the late Tilak Raj Gandhi travelled to Pakistan to see the family home. He found that neighbours had been looking after it and that the house remained largely as it had been.
For the family, the property is not simply a piece of land in another country. It is a part of an interrupted past—a reminder of the home their elders were compelled to abandon and of a life that ended without a proper farewell.
From Displacement To Enterprise
The families who arrived in Bihar left behind houses, shops, farmland and established businesses. At the height of the violence, however, there was no question of protecting property. The only urgent task was to stay alive.
Some managed to bring a few clothes or pieces of jewellery. Others began the journey holding their children’s hands, leaving behind ancestral homes and neighbourhoods in which generations had lived. Many travelled on trains despite reports of attacks, never knowing whether they would reach the other side.
In the years that followed, these families rebuilt their lives through small trades and relentless work.
Jagjivan Singh is now a successful Patna businessman and social worker. He established himself in the incense-stick trade, and his products are sold in several states. Across Bihar, the fragrance of the incense sticks made by his enterprise has reached places his grandfather could scarcely have imagined when he arrived as a refugee.
Yet one grievance remains. Jagjivan says the government had allotted 5.47 acres to members of the Sikh community, but only 2.47 acres have come into their possession. The remaining land, he alleges, continues to be occupied by encroachers.
Memories That Did Not End With Partition
These are only a few among the many Partition stories preserved by families in Bihar. Each family remembers the rupture differently: through a person who never reached India, a house still standing across the border, a grandmother lost in a camp or a business rebuilt from a roadside stall.
For them, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 is not merely an occasion to revisit a chapter in a history book. It brings back accounts of fear, displacement and bereavement that shaped their families long after new homes were built.
August 14, 1947, was not simply a date marking the division of a country. A line drawn across the map separated people from their homes, livelihoods, neighbours and loved ones. Amid the violence and uncertainty, families who had possessed almost everything were suddenly left with little beyond the will to survive.
The generation that fled has gradually passed on. Its memories, however, remain with the children and grandchildren who grew up listening to these accounts. In Patna’s Punjabi Colony, the past survives not only as a record of what was lost, but also in the homes, businesses and lives that refugees built again from almost nothing.
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