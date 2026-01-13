ETV Bharat / offbeat

Neera Tea, Sold Near Bodh Gaya's Mahabodhi Temple, A Hit With Tourists

Gaya: Winter in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, the most important Buddhist pilgrimage, is a pleasant experience. Beside the refreshing morning chill and the clean, quiet and green surrounds of this small town, not too far from the hustle and bustle of Gaya, what has been attracting the attention of tourists, both foreign and local, is a local refreshment.

Neera tea is the talk of the town, especially during winter months. Because, unlike the common chai, which is sweetened with sugar or jaggery, it uses a local specialty, neera, or date palm juice.

Rinzing Sundoom, who arrived in Bodh Gaya from Ladakh, said, "I had never drunk neera tea before. I didn't even know what neera was, but after drinking this, I felt a warm glow inside."

"I have diabetes, but I learned that this tea can be consumed even by diabetics, because it has a low glycemic index. I've come here with my family, and we're all enjoying it, as neera tea isn't available in Ladakh," said the tourist from Ladakh.

Tea stall near Bodh Gaya Temple

Pankaj Rawat and his nephew, Rajneesh Patel, runs a tea shop near the main entrance to the Mahabodhi temple, Bodh Gaya's main tourist attraction. They explain that in the tea they make, instead or sugar, they use neera. And this has made them very popular.

"When diabetics ask for tea without sugar, I offer them neera tea instead. Customers love it. Those who were drinking Sugar Free with tea, are now drinking neera tea," says Patel, who operates the shop.

He said he buys fresh neera every day, and makes jaggery with the leftover neera every night. This jaggery is then used to make sweetmeats. He added that during the current winter season, they have been doing business worth Rs 30,000 daily, compared to the Rs 5,000-8,000 they would make daily the rest of the year.

Uncle Pankaj, who owns the business, says his entire family is involved in this business now. He adds that between December and February, neera tea and sweets made from neera jaggery generates a turnover of Rs 7-10 lakh. As input, they are currently using up over 100 litres of neera, 100 kg of milk, and 20 kg of jaggery for their tea every day.

"Neera tea has changed my family's finances. We've moved from a mud house to a concrete one. We didn't chase jobs. Instead, we're providing employment to others now. We now hope to expand this business," said Pankaj Rawat.

Pankaj says the New Year celebrations saw daily footfall of 30,000 to 40,000 tourists at the Mahabodhi temple. Rajneesh adds that sales will be brisk between January 1 and January 15, as more tourists mean more business.

Saroj Mogar, who came to Bodh Gaya from Nepal two months ago, says, "I drink neera tea 4-5 times a day." He adds that when he first tasted neera tea, he immediately fell in love with it. "I wasn't a tea addict, but now I'm a fan of neera tea. It needs more promotion. I learned that earlier, these people used to sell toddy (fermented from neera), but now they are selling the juice and brewing tea with it," said the Nepali tourist.

Pankaj, who is the only vendor selling neera tea in Bodh Gaya, said he didn't even know about neera before last year, when he decided to open a stall to sell only neera and neera tea. Today, he employs over 15 people, who are involved in every step of the process, from extracting neera, brewing tea and making jaggery.

He says he makes neera tea in the stall two ways. For milk tea, he uses neera jaggery instead of sugar, along with cloves, cardamom, etc as flavour enhancers. For black tea, he just brews the tea leaves in neera.

"This (black) tea doesn't require sugar, as neera is naturally sweet. This tea also provides added health benefits, and doesn't cause gas. It has a distinct, pleasant aroma," said the tea stall owner.

What Is Neera?