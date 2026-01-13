Neera Tea, Sold Near Bodh Gaya's Mahabodhi Temple, A Hit With Tourists
Sweetened with date palm sap or jaggery, this aromatic tea promises lower glucose spikes for diabetics, besides other health benefits.
Gaya: Winter in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, the most important Buddhist pilgrimage, is a pleasant experience. Beside the refreshing morning chill and the clean, quiet and green surrounds of this small town, not too far from the hustle and bustle of Gaya, what has been attracting the attention of tourists, both foreign and local, is a local refreshment.
Neera tea is the talk of the town, especially during winter months. Because, unlike the common chai, which is sweetened with sugar or jaggery, it uses a local specialty, neera, or date palm juice.
Rinzing Sundoom, who arrived in Bodh Gaya from Ladakh, said, "I had never drunk neera tea before. I didn't even know what neera was, but after drinking this, I felt a warm glow inside."
"I have diabetes, but I learned that this tea can be consumed even by diabetics, because it has a low glycemic index. I've come here with my family, and we're all enjoying it, as neera tea isn't available in Ladakh," said the tourist from Ladakh.
Tea stall near Bodh Gaya Temple
Pankaj Rawat and his nephew, Rajneesh Patel, runs a tea shop near the main entrance to the Mahabodhi temple, Bodh Gaya's main tourist attraction. They explain that in the tea they make, instead or sugar, they use neera. And this has made them very popular.
"When diabetics ask for tea without sugar, I offer them neera tea instead. Customers love it. Those who were drinking Sugar Free with tea, are now drinking neera tea," says Patel, who operates the shop.
He said he buys fresh neera every day, and makes jaggery with the leftover neera every night. This jaggery is then used to make sweetmeats. He added that during the current winter season, they have been doing business worth Rs 30,000 daily, compared to the Rs 5,000-8,000 they would make daily the rest of the year.
Uncle Pankaj, who owns the business, says his entire family is involved in this business now. He adds that between December and February, neera tea and sweets made from neera jaggery generates a turnover of Rs 7-10 lakh. As input, they are currently using up over 100 litres of neera, 100 kg of milk, and 20 kg of jaggery for their tea every day.
"Neera tea has changed my family's finances. We've moved from a mud house to a concrete one. We didn't chase jobs. Instead, we're providing employment to others now. We now hope to expand this business," said Pankaj Rawat.
Pankaj says the New Year celebrations saw daily footfall of 30,000 to 40,000 tourists at the Mahabodhi temple. Rajneesh adds that sales will be brisk between January 1 and January 15, as more tourists mean more business.
Saroj Mogar, who came to Bodh Gaya from Nepal two months ago, says, "I drink neera tea 4-5 times a day." He adds that when he first tasted neera tea, he immediately fell in love with it. "I wasn't a tea addict, but now I'm a fan of neera tea. It needs more promotion. I learned that earlier, these people used to sell toddy (fermented from neera), but now they are selling the juice and brewing tea with it," said the Nepali tourist.
Pankaj, who is the only vendor selling neera tea in Bodh Gaya, said he didn't even know about neera before last year, when he decided to open a stall to sell only neera and neera tea. Today, he employs over 15 people, who are involved in every step of the process, from extracting neera, brewing tea and making jaggery.
He says he makes neera tea in the stall two ways. For milk tea, he uses neera jaggery instead of sugar, along with cloves, cardamom, etc as flavour enhancers. For black tea, he just brews the tea leaves in neera.
"This (black) tea doesn't require sugar, as neera is naturally sweet. This tea also provides added health benefits, and doesn't cause gas. It has a distinct, pleasant aroma," said the tea stall owner.
What Is Neera?
Neera is the sap extracted from the trunks of date palm trees during winter. It's mostly done in eastern states like West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam. Jay Ram Chaudhary, a neera tapper, explains that the only difference between tapping for toddy and Neera is that toddy can be extracted from the tree any time during the day. But for neera and jaggery, the sap has to be collected before sunrise.
An notch is made in the trunk of the date palm tree, and an earthen pot (labni) is hung below it to collect the sap. For toddy, which is made from fermenting this juice, collection is done once in two days, as this allows the sap to ferment naturally. But for neera, the labni is hung after sunset and collected before sunrise, and immediately placed in a refrigerator, to keep the sap from fermenting in the higher heat of daytime.
"The labni is thoroughly cleaned, before a light coating of lime is applied to drive away insects and flies. When the sap is exposed to sunlight and insects, it ferments and turns into alcohol," said tapper Jai Ram Chaudhary.
Chaudhary said that the more the sap ferments, the more sour it becomes, and the more intoxicating it is. That's why while toddy is sour, Neera is sweet.
Medical Expert Opines On Neera
Dr Rajkumar, a general physician from Gaya, says neera a storehouse of vitamins and minerals that contains 25 types of nutrients. It's also a good source of natural sucrose, carbohydrates, Vitamin C, and Vitamin B complex (such as B2, B3). It contains potassium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, calcium, and zinc, besides 17 types of amino acids.
"Neera is 84.72 per cent water, 14.35 per cent carbs, 0.10 per cent protein, and 0.66 per cent minerals, like calcium, iron, potassium, sodium, phosphorus, Vitamin C and Vitamin B complex. 100 ml of neera provides 110 calories," said the general physician.
Dr Rajkumar says neera has several benefits, and some drawbacks. It is considered safe for diabetics because it has a low glycemic index, which helps control blood sugar and improves digestion. It is helpful in relieving constipation, gas, and stomach irritation. In summer, it helps keep the body cool, replenishes electrolytes, fights infections, and boosts immunity. It also provides relief from jaundice, anemia, and urinary tract infections.
But, the doctor warns, if proper hygiene is not maintained, bacterial infections can thrive in neera. Also, if it is left for too long, neera ferments and becomes intoxicating, leading to harmful effects. Drinking rancid neera can cause pus or abscesses in the liver, as well as fatty livers. Severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea may also occur. Excessive consumption can cause dehydration, reduce testosterone levels and sperm quality. It can also affect vision and the nervous system.
This is why toddy was banned in the state in 2016. Instead, officials of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government encouraged toddy vendors to switch to selling fresh neera. Later, the CM also planned to provide incentives to these people.
The Business Of Neera In Bihar
In the meantime, the Bihar government has begin promoting neera by launching a scheme to integrate units that were previously involved in the toddy business, into producing neera. Today, the government promises to pay tappers and tree owners Rs 8 per litre of neera. In 2025, 274 people received this payment. The government also provides financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh.
Bihar produces 1 lakh liters of Neera daily, making a season's output around 2 crore litres. The highest production and consumption is in the Magadh region. According to government figures, there are 646 registered tappers in the state, while the number of neera sellers exceeds 20,000.
Gaya district itself has significant neera production. The district has 14 lakh palm trees and 6 lakh date palm trees from which the sap is extracted. Approximately, 2,350 neera businesses are registered in the district. In 2025, 19,11,635 litres were produced in three months. It is sold at Rs 35 per litre. Gaya has 1,115 people neera sellers and 274 tappers.
Many types of food and beverages are made from Neera. These include jaggery, sugar, rock candy, and honey. Besides these, peda, tilkut sweets, chocolates, etc., neera tea, biscuits, ice cream, and vinegar are also produced, along with the sap being sold straight as juice.
