Pandum Café In Jagdalpur Of Chhattisgarh Calls For Celebration Of Peace

"This cafe was constructed by using the Special Central Assistance (SCA) funds. The government is committed to rehabilitating the Naxalites who have surrendered," said Sai.

The unique aspect of this café is that it will be run with the help of the surrendered Naxalites as well as the victims of Naxal violence. The inaugural function saw Sai being welcomed with bouquets of flowers by the surrendered Naxalites, who also gave him a guided tour of the café. Sai also enjoyed the food prepared there.

Jagdalpur: Having witnessed large-scale Naxal violence for decades, it is perhaps time for some celebration as the state is heading towards peace. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a unique café in Jagdalpur that goes by the name of Pandum Café. Incidentally, Pandum in the local Gondi language means peace.

The cafe's name Pandum reflects the cultural roots of Bastar. It also has a catchy tagline that goes ‘Where every cup tells a story’. This tagline symbolises that the coffee served here brings with it not just taste but also a story of courage, struggle and a new beginning.

Phulmati Mandavi, a former Naxalite who has given up arms, was present at the inaugural event. A resident of the Dharmabeda area of ​​Bastar district, she had been active in the Naxalite movement for the past 15 years. She was a platoon member in the organisation and used to carry SLR weapons. She was involved in some encounters with the security forces and had surrendered sometime back this year.

The Pandum Café in Jagdalpur (ETV Bharat)

"I now feel that I wasted 15 years away from my family and society," she expressed. One of the employees at the café, Priyank Patel, explained that this cafe has been inaugurated with the support of the Bastar Police.

"Its purpose is to provide employment to Naxal victims and surrendered Maoists. It also aims to establish a dialogue with Maoists and their families. Furthermore, the atmosphere and cuisine of Bastar can be showcased through this cafe. This means that the opening of this cafe is fulfilling several objectives simultaneously," he pointed out.

Officials claim that Bastar is fast-moving towards becoming free of Naxal violence. A large number of Naxalites are surrendering. Officials claim that efforts are underway to provide employment opportunities to these surrendered Naxalites. This Pandum Cafe is one such avenue that is a source of employment.