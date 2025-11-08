Pandikot Pallam Is Treasure Trove Of Rare And Critically Endangered Aquatic Plants
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST
Kasaragod: Pandikot Pallam (natural pond) in Nileshwar municipality of Kasaragod district in Kerala is a treasure trove of rare and critically endangered aquatic plants that are found nowhere else on this earth. This small wetland, which is spread over half an acre, has become a focal point for botanical researchers worldwide.
The global scientific community learnt of the ecological significance of this natural pond in 2016 following a study by the Botany Department of Government College, Kasaragod.
The researchers revealed that two unique aquatic plant species of Nymphoides Krishnakesa var. bispinosa (locally known as Mullan Krishnakesaram) and Blyxa Kasaragodensis are found exclusively at this location.
Dr Biju, a faculty member of the Botany Department of Kasargod Government College, describes Mullan Krishnakesaram as a visually stunning aquatic plant. “Its violet coloured filaments and the long spines on either side of its seeds make it distinctive,” he said.
The other species, Blyxa Kasaragodensis, a part of the Hydrocharitaceae family, is notable for exhibiting a unique aquatic pollination mechanism discovered here for the first time within its genus. The plant bears spherical filaments, and this novel pollination method adds to its scientific importance.
Additionally, Rotala tulunadensis, another rare plant discovered in 2012 from the Kasaragod region, also grows abundantly in Pandikot Pallam.
The half-acre pallam that provides habitat to numerous species also plays a significant role in maintaining local water availability. Since these plants do not exist anywhere else in the world, calls for the conservation of Pandikot Pallam have intensified, emphasizing that protection efforts should remain natural and eco-sensitive. The site also serves as a valuable field study centre for botany students and researchers.
Nileshwar Municipality has completed the protection and conservation of the pallam under the Kerala State Biodiversity Board’s Model BMC (Biodiversity Management Committee) project. The Board allocated Rs 3 lakh for this initiative.
A protective wire fence was installed around the pallam using the allocated funds to preserve the natural habitat. This measure prevents disturbances to the natural water flow, reduces human interference such as vehicle washing and helps maintain the area’s biodiversity balance.
Pallams are small natural ponds that are miniature worlds of biological and botanical diversity. They are typically found in the laterite hill regions of North Kerala, though most of them have now vanished.
These wetlands sustain life in regions that otherwise resemble arid landscapes. Acting as natural water bowls within the laterite hills, pallams serve as crucial water sources for nearby villages.
They collect and store rainwater during the monsoon season, replenishing groundwater and raising the water table in surrounding areas. While many pallams dry up during the harsh summer months, some remain water-rich all year round.
Sacred groves (kaavu) are often found nearby, reflecting the traditional ecological wisdom of the local communities. In the Nileshwar area, places like Anka Kalari are home to several such pallams, including Chekkip Pallam and Padinjare Pallam.
However, extensive quarrying and destruction of laterite formations have led to the disappearance of many of these natural ponds. What is left behind is their memory.