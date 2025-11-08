ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pandikot Pallam Is Treasure Trove Of Rare And Critically Endangered Aquatic Plants

Kasaragod: Pandikot Pallam (natural pond) in Nileshwar municipality of Kasaragod district in Kerala is a treasure trove of rare and critically endangered aquatic plants that are found nowhere else on this earth. This small wetland, which is spread over half an acre, has become a focal point for botanical researchers worldwide.

The global scientific community learnt of the ecological significance of this natural pond in 2016 following a study by the Botany Department of Government College, Kasaragod.

The researchers revealed that two unique aquatic plant species of Nymphoides Krishnakesa var. bispinosa (locally known as Mullan Krishnakesaram) and Blyxa Kasaragodensis are found exclusively at this location.

Aquatic plants in the pond. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Biju, a faculty member of the Botany Department of Kasargod Government College, describes Mullan Krishnakesaram as a visually stunning aquatic plant. “Its violet coloured filaments and the long spines on either side of its seeds make it distinctive,” he said.

The other species, Blyxa Kasaragodensis, a part of the Hydrocharitaceae family, is notable for exhibiting a unique aquatic pollination mechanism discovered here for the first time within its genus. The plant bears spherical filaments, and this novel pollination method adds to its scientific importance.

Additionally, Rotala tulunadensis, another rare plant discovered in 2012 from the Kasaragod region, also grows abundantly in Pandikot Pallam.