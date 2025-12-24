ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pakistan Brewery Set Up In 1860 For British Soldiers Cheers Export Licence After Decades Of Ban

This photograph taken on December 17, 2025 shows a worker checking beer cans on a production line at Murree Brewery in Rawalpindi. ( AFP )

Rawalpindi: A heady aroma of malt and brewing yeast drifts through Pakistan's oldest and by far largest brewery, which is gearing up for expansion after getting approval to sell abroad after a nearly 50-year ban.

Bottles and cans clatter along the production lines at Murree Brewery, a singular scene in the Muslim-majority country where alcohol is largely banned. But Murree, founded in 1860 to quench the thirst of British soldiers and the colonial community during the Raj, has survived Islamist opposition and strict regulations to become one of Pakistan's most well-known companies.

"It's a journey of a roller-coaster and resilience," Isphanyar Bhandara, the third generation of his family to run the business, told AFP in an interview.

"Getting permission to export is another happy milestone," he added. "My grandfather, and late father, tried to get the export licence, but couldn't get it. Just because, you know, we are an Islamic country."

However, Bhandara said he got "a rude surprise" in 2017 when the Chinese-run Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery got permission to brew beer in Pakistan, mainly for the thousands of Chinese working on major infrastructure projects in the country.

"What happened to all the Islamic lectures?" said Bhandara, who hails from Pakistan's small but influential Parsi (Zoroastrian) community and is also a lawmaker in the National Assembly. Soon he embarked on the years-long lobbying effort to lift the export ban.

Peculiar profits

Originally housed in the mountains outside Islamabad, Murree's red-brick facility now sits opposite the army chief's residence in the capital's twin city Rawalpindi, one of the most heavily guarded places in the country. Revenue surpassed $100 million in the fiscal year to June, with alcohol sales generating just over half of the total, and non-alcoholic drinks and bottle making accounting for the rest.

The performance is all the more remarkable given that alcohol sales to Muslims are forbidden, meaning only religious minorities -- numbering around nine million -- and foreigners can buy beer or liquor in a few authorised shops or upscale hotels. But that has not stopped millions of Pakistanis from getting their occasional tipple, in a country with a long history of appreciating a fine drink.