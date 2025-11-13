Painting Life With Courage, How A Paralysed Chhattisgarh Artist Made Colours His Purpose Of Life
When fate snatched his ability to walk, he picked up a brush. Today, Basant Sahu is being honoured nationally for painting his way through pain.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
By Abhishek Mishra
Dhamtari : September 15, 1995. An usual day that turned the life of Basant Sahu upside down. Belonging to Kurud, Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh, he was returning home on his bike, when Basant met with a devastating accident that damaged his spinal cord, leaving 95 percent of his body paralyzed.
Once an agile sprinter, Basant suddenly found himself confined to a wheelchair. Though his body stopped responding, his spirit refused to give up. He chose to pick up the paint brush and fill colours, not only in his own life but others' as well. He has now been selected for a National Award, to be presented in New Delhi on December 3 on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
“I never considered myself weak. My world was shattered but I chose not to break, I filled every aspect of life with colours through paintings,” says Basant, his eyes glinting.
During months of painful recovery post the accident, Basant spent his days staring at the ceiling, wrestling with despair. But the day he picked up a brush and started doing random lines on paper, he felt a sense of happiness. "Maybe it was a form of therapy for me and God wanted to introduce me to the arts in the most unusual way," he reminisces.
His first portrait of Mahatma Gandhi took him several days to complete, but when it was done, it gave him a new definition of existence.
“Mahatma Gandhi is the ideal of our country. When I painted his portrait, I knew I could so much more, even in this condition,” recalls Basant.
Encouraged by friends who admired his first artwork, Basant began painting portraits of people in the community, and those around him. Gradually his paintings started being sought after and he began selling them. "It was as little as Rs 50, but the joy of creating was priceless," says Basant who has had no formal training. He learned the art through relentless practice.
Today, Basant paints while seated in his wheelchair, a strap tied to his right hand to hold the brush in his studio. Every morning, from 9 am to noon, he paints and also trains young art students through the Basant Foundation. Some of his students have gone on to study at Khairagarh Art University.
His paintings are mostly rooted in Bastar folk traditions, nature, and contemporary life. Art lovers from India, the United States and England have appreciated his creations. Some of his works now find a pride of place in government buildings, institutions, and private collections around the world.
“Bastar has innumerable stories. Besides, it is so beautiful that an artist cannot ignore to capture it on canvas. So I have tried to get that essence in my paintings,” says Basant.
Beyond art, Basant uses his work to raise awareness about modern social issues. One of the recurring themes he dwells on is the dangers of mobile addiction among children. “Parents must inspire children to be creative because getting hooked to mobile phones is making them mentally weak. Let them paint and give wings to their imagination,” he insists.
Despite decades of struggle, Basant has not got any government support. “People give up over small problems. But I do not. As long as I have life, I will paint the world beautifully," he says.
