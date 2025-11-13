ETV Bharat / offbeat

Painting Life With Courage, How A Paralysed Chhattisgarh Artist Made Colours His Purpose Of Life

By Abhishek Mishra

Dhamtari : September 15, 1995. An usual day that turned the life of Basant Sahu upside down. Belonging to Kurud, Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh, he was returning home on his bike, when Basant met with a devastating accident that damaged his spinal cord, leaving 95 percent of his body paralyzed.

Once an agile sprinter, Basant suddenly found himself confined to a wheelchair. Though his body stopped responding, his spirit refused to give up. He chose to pick up the paint brush and fill colours, not only in his own life but others' as well. He has now been selected for a National Award, to be presented in New Delhi on December 3 on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Painting Life With Courage, How Basant Sahu, A Paralysed Artist From Dhamtari Found His Calling Amid Colours (ETV Bharat)

“I never considered myself weak. My world was shattered but I chose not to break, I filled every aspect of life with colours through paintings,” says Basant, his eyes glinting.

During months of painful recovery post the accident, Basant spent his days staring at the ceiling, wrestling with despair. But the day he picked up a brush and started doing random lines on paper, he felt a sense of happiness. "Maybe it was a form of therapy for me and God wanted to introduce me to the arts in the most unusual way," he reminisces.

His first portrait of Mahatma Gandhi took him several days to complete, but when it was done, it gave him a new definition of existence.