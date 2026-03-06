Not Just For Art's Sake: Women Artists Power Odisha’s Heritage Village Raghurajpur
Over 350 women artists in Raghurajpur keep Odisha’s traditional art alive, creating paintings and handicrafts that helped the village gain global recognition.
By Shakti Prasad Mishra
Puri: Raghurajpur, the name evokes images of colourful art - from pattachitra canvases to dolls, from masks to papier mache, from wall hangings to wooden panels and from coconut shells to palm leaves - for anyone who has visited the place and traversed through its narrow lanes. Here art is not confined to galleries or studios. It flows through every house, so much so that the village has gained an identity of a cultural landmark. But behind this vibrant tradition stands a powerful yet often understated force - the women artists of the village.
Their skill, patience and creativity have been instrumental in carrying Odisha’s traditional art to art lovers and connoisseurs across the globe. Located near Puri, Raghurajpur gained national recognition when the Government of India declared it a heritage village in 2000, acknowledging its centuries-old tradition of craft and painting.
Today, the village is home to around 160 families and more than 350 women artists, many of whom practice traditional art forms alongside household responsibilities.
From pattachitra paintings to paper masks, wooden sculptures, stone carvings, cow-dung art and decorative handicrafts, women artists play a major role in creating the vibrant crafts that attract thousands of visitors every year. Breaking the stereotype that traditional painting is largely a male domain, the women of Raghurajpur have demonstrated equal mastery in intricate detailing and design.
Their work has not only sustained a centuries-old art tradition but also turned the small village into a major attraction for domestic and international tourists.
Senior artist Sarojini Maharana says art is deeply woven into everyday life in the village. “We love our art and make it in a way that people fall in love with it. There are 160 families in our village, and women from every family are involved in painting and handicrafts. After completing household work, we spend free hours creating art. Since this is our traditional profession, we have been doing it for generations,” she says.
She recalls learning the craft from her in-laws after marriage and later passing it on to the next generation. “My father-in-law, mother-in-law and other family members taught me the art. Now I have taught it to my children and grandchildren so that this tradition continues,” she adds though she also says she is not sure how many youngsters in the family would like to continue the legacy.
For many women in the village, art is not just cultural heritage, it is also a source of income and independence.
Young artist Sonali Maharana says training programmes have helped women refine their skills. “Instead of sitting idle at home, it is better to learn painting. In the few hours we get after finishing household work, we practice this art. It allows us to earn some money and support our families,” she says.
She believes that if women artists receive better training and financial support, they can expand their work and earn more. "We continue the art we have learnt from the family, but if experts with a different approach to art and technique train us, it would be so much more good," adds Sonali.
Artist Akash Swain believes the village’s recognition as a heritage destination owes much to the contribution of female artists.
“Raghurajpur is known worldwide mainly because of the work done by women artists. Men also paint, but women play a major role in preparing materials and creating many of the artworks,” he says adding that introducing new design ideas alongside traditional styles could help artists reach wider markets.
Visitors to the village often notice the strong presence of women artists. Tourist Paromita Mukherjee, who visited Raghurajpur with her family, says she was impressed by their creativity. “I saw women making many kinds of art here. They support the men and also create their own works. Their craftsmanship is remarkable,” she says.
According to data from the Odisha Tourism Department, tourist arrivals to Raghurajpur have grown steadily in recent years.
• 2020: 44,542 domestic and 674 foreign tourists
• 2021: 65,220 domestic visitors (foreign arrivals affected by COVID-19)
• 2022: 16,330 domestic and 370 foreign tourists
• 2023: 2,45,140 domestic and 800 foreign tourists
• 2024: 2,78,379 domestic and 791 foreign tourists
Residents too vouch for the role creative women have played in making the village a favourite destination for art lovers.
With tourist numbers increasing, authorities are now focusing on improving infrastructure in the village.
Saroj Kant Pradhan, an official of the state tourism department, said the government is preparing plans to develop the area further.
“Most tourists visiting Puri now also come to Raghurajpur. Artisans here create paintings and crafts on coconuts, bottles, wood and paper, which attract visitors. The government is therefore planning to improve roads, beautify the village and create facilities that will allow tourists to stay overnight," he says.
Speaking on promoting rural tourism, he adds that efforts are being made to preserve the village’s artistic heritage..
Today, if Raghurajpur stands as one of India’s most celebrated craft villages, its colourful houses and vibrant artworks have earned global recognition, and if its products have found a pride of place in homes and institutions across the globe, women artists from the village deserve to be acknowledged for the work they have done over the years.
Through patience, tradition and creativity, they have not only preserved Odisha’s artistic legacy but also transformed the village into a living museum of culture.
