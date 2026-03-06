ETV Bharat / offbeat

Not Just For Art's Sake: Women Artists Power Odisha’s Heritage Village Raghurajpur

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: Raghurajpur, the name evokes images of colourful art - from pattachitra canvases to dolls, from masks to papier mache, from wall hangings to wooden panels and from coconut shells to palm leaves - for anyone who has visited the place and traversed through its narrow lanes. Here art is not confined to galleries or studios. It flows through every house, so much so that the village has gained an identity of a cultural landmark. But behind this vibrant tradition stands a powerful yet often understated force - the women artists of the village.

Their skill, patience and creativity have been instrumental in carrying Odisha’s traditional art to art lovers and connoisseurs across the globe. Located near Puri, Raghurajpur gained national recognition when the Government of India declared it a heritage village in 2000, acknowledging its centuries-old tradition of craft and painting.

The heritage village Raghurajpur (ETV Bharat)

Today, the village is home to around 160 families and more than 350 women artists, many of whom practice traditional art forms alongside household responsibilities.

From pattachitra paintings to paper masks, wooden sculptures, stone carvings, cow-dung art and decorative handicrafts, women artists play a major role in creating the vibrant crafts that attract thousands of visitors every year. Breaking the stereotype that traditional painting is largely a male domain, the women of Raghurajpur have demonstrated equal mastery in intricate detailing and design.

Their work has not only sustained a centuries-old art tradition but also turned the small village into a major attraction for domestic and international tourists.

Raghurajpur, where art speaks out emotions (ETV Bharat)

Senior artist Sarojini Maharana says art is deeply woven into everyday life in the village. “We love our art and make it in a way that people fall in love with it. There are 160 families in our village, and women from every family are involved in painting and handicrafts. After completing household work, we spend free hours creating art. Since this is our traditional profession, we have been doing it for generations,” she says.

She recalls learning the craft from her in-laws after marriage and later passing it on to the next generation. “My father-in-law, mother-in-law and other family members taught me the art. Now I have taught it to my children and grandchildren so that this tradition continues,” she adds though she also says she is not sure how many youngsters in the family would like to continue the legacy.

Pattachitra wall hanging (ETV Bharat)

For many women in the village, art is not just cultural heritage, it is also a source of income and independence.

Young artist Sonali Maharana says training programmes have helped women refine their skills. “Instead of sitting idle at home, it is better to learn painting. In the few hours we get after finishing household work, we practice this art. It allows us to earn some money and support our families,” she says.