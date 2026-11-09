ETV Bharat / offbeat

Painstaking Rescue Of Kabul's Crumbling Bala Hissar Fortress Reveals 2,000 Years Of Afghan History

In this photo provided by Aga Khan Trust for Culture foundation, the Bala Hissar fortress is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 9, 2023. ( Aga Khan Trust for Culture via AP )

Kabul: Perched high above the southern edge of Kabul’s old city, the imposing fortress of Bala Hissar has endured centuries of invasions, uprisings and conflict that scarred Afghanistan and left the citadel crumbling.

Now, an extensive, yearslong project by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, or AKTC, is painstakingly conserving Bala Hissar. The aim is to turn the site into a public archaeological park, complete with landscaped gardens, restaurants and a museum. Despite decades of neglect and war, archaeological treasures gradually unearthed within the walls of the strategic fortress in the Afghan capital are revealing more than two millennia of the country’s tumultuous history.

Workers carry out restoration work at the historic Bala Hissar fortress in Kabul. (AP)

'Like a submarine coming out of the ocean'

The excavations are uncovering an astonishing wealth of finds, from evidence of ancient human habitation to the remains of a Buddhist monastery and the luxurious baths of a Mughal palace.

“We never thought we would find so much,” said archaeologist Babak Rafiei-Alavi, standing at one of Bala Hissar’s excavation sites as workers with trowels painstakingly sifted through the earth. “It’s like a submarine coming out of the ocean.”

Work in five separate trenches at the site has unearthed ancient coins, fragments of Buddhist statues, glazed Islamic ceramics, oil lamps, countless pieces of pottery and the remains of palaces, monasteries and dwellings.

Pottery and other artifacts from the historic Bala Hissar fortress compound. (AP)

“In some parts we were expecting something. But not this,” Rafiei-Alavi said of the discovery of remnants of a Mughal palace, complete with murals, a thronelike structure and a star-shaped pool carved into the rock at the top of the hill.

Bala Hissar was 'part of a string of pearls’ of settlements

The location of Bala Hissar, which means High Fort in Dari, is key to its significance. Cascading down a prominent outcrop of the Kuh-e-Sher Darwaza mountain ridge, the fortress occupies a commanding position above the old city that helped it protect access routes to Kabul.

Bala Hissar also was an important religious settlement and political center of power along a crucial trade route connecting the Indian subcontinent to Central Asia and beyond. It was “part of a string of pearls of these types of cultural and human settlements,” Aga Khan Cultural Services Project Manager Mustafa Nouri said. Through the ages, the site has served as a fortress, palace complex, arsenal, administrative center, prison and military garrison.

A view of the historic Bala Hissar fortress as it undergoes restoration, with a hillside neighborhood in the background, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (AP)

“Bala Hissar embodies every stage of Afghan history until the American presence and the post-American presence,” Nouri said. Only traces remain of its royal palaces and Buddhist monasteries. But an enduring characteristic has been the site’s use as a strategic defensive location, from the first century B.C. to the Mughal empire, Anglo-Afghan wars, Soviet invasion, civil war and the U.S.-led coalition. Part of the site’s lower areas are still used by the Afghan military. “Effectively, whoever controlled Bala Hissar controlled Kabul, and controlled the region,” Nouri explained.

Fortress suffered destruction through the centuries