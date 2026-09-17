ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Painful Plight Of The Tribals Who Collect Leaves To Package Banarasi Paan

The payment that these tribals get for their labour is a pittance and speaks volumes about the exploitative system at work. Seven to ten days of wandering in the jungles, picking leaves followed by weeks of drying and cleaning and then an endless three to four days of waiting to sell them in the Banaras market yields barely Rs 1000 to Rs 1500. That's not even a daily wage of Rs 100.

The mornings of these tribal families begin in the desolate forests, searching for mahua and sakhua leaves. The reality behind the Banarasi paan, whose taste and packaging are celebrated worldwide, is deeply saddening. When a tribal climbs the hills with his stick, his goal isn't just to gather leaves but to provide two square meals for his family.

Varanasi: The taste of Banarasi paan is known worldwide. But hardly anyone knows about the mahua and sakhua leaves in which these paans are packaged to keep them fresh till consumed. The lives of many tribals are linked to the collection and transportation of these leaves from the dense forests of Purvanchal. These tribals risk their lives in the pre-dawn darkness to pick these leaves that are transported to Banaras' Paandriba market by train and bus. The hearths of these tribal homes are bound by this thread.

"I have been engaged in this work since birth. The only difference is that earlier a bundle of mahua leaves used to sell for Rs 2, while today it sells for Rs 10 to Rs 15. Another difference is that earlier more bundles were sold, while now barely 30 to 40 bundles are sold in four to five days. Mahua leaves are used only for packaging paan and for feeding goats now. Earlier they were also used to make disposable plates and bowls that have now been replaced by plastic," said Urmila, a forest dweller.

These labourers are at the lower rung of the economy with meagre wages that barely provide two square meals a day for their children. They can't even afford a decent education. The forest dwellers' eyes reflect the fatigue of their work and the pain of an uncertain future for their children in the absence of quality education.

A forest dweller selling mahua and sakhua leaves (ETV Bharat)

This market for these leaves operates daily in Varanasi's Golgadda and Paandriba areas from 4 am to 10 am, and again from 4 pm to 8 pm. People from the surrounding areas come here to buy leaves as per their needs.

"We're tired now. The politicians come to ask for votes, but no one provides employment. This work doesn't pay enough to educate our children. We come here, stay for three or four days, cook here while our children wander around the place. We can't educate them, nor can we help them become better people. Our work is such that it doesn't offer them a future. Our only demand is that the government consider us more than just a source of votes," said another forest dweller, Mohan.

The forest dwellers' eyes reflect the fatigue of their work and the pain of an uncertain future for their children in the absence of quality education. (ETV Bharat)

From weddings to large events, while plastic and thermocol have pushed out traditional plates and bowls made from leaves, the small paan shops of Banaras have held on to them. If these paan shops hadn't held on to these leaves, this skill and culture from the forests would have died out long ago.

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