Owners Make A Beeline To Madurai’s Keelamasi Street To Buy Ropes For Jallikattu Bulls

Madurai: Have you ever wondered what the most essential element in Jallikattu is? It is the humble nose rope that is used to tie and lead the bulls that is of paramount importance. The bulls that are brought in from behind the 'Vaadivaasal' (the entrance gate) charge forward like rockets only after their nose ropes are cut.

At the same time, this nose rope is essential for the owners to skillfully catch the bull at the collection point while it is running at high speed. Experts in this sport are unanimous that without the rope, there are no bulls or bull owners that can be seen around Jallikattu arenas with ropes in their hands.

Keelamasi Street in Madurai is the place to go for a variety of ropes. There are more than 10 shops that have been traditionally providing ropes to the bull owners throughout the year. The hustle and bustle here around Thai Pongal is comparable to the crowd buying firecrackers before Diwali.

Basha Bhai's shop is one of the famous ones in this area that has been selling ropes for cattle for three generations. “We have all types of ropes required for Jallikattu bulls. We manufacture and sell ropes used in three types of bull taming sports: Jallikattu, Manju Virattu and Vadamanju Virattu. These are sold in accordance with the needs of the customers,” said Basha while pointing out that these ropes are available only in Madurai.

“Even people living within a radius of about 200 kilometres come here to buy supplies for their livestock. For this reason, we start rope production three months before Jallikattu. Currently, the sale of ropes for the Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur Jallikattu events is in full swing,” he added.

While ropes for ordinary cows are sold for Rs 150, those for Jallikattu bulls are sold for Rs 1500 and above. Basha said that during the Pongal season alone, the sales in these shops amount to around Rs 10 lakhs.