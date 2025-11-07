ETV Bharat / offbeat

Over 70,000 Students Benefit From BMC 'Magic Box' For Kindergarten

Mumbai: The richest civic body in Asia, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corportaion has undertaken many measures to improve the standards of education in their schools. In the latest step undertaken, more than 70,000 students from kindergarten to second grade have benefited from the Magic Box concept. This concept of teaching is being implemented in 11,500 BMC schools from 2020-21.

This box contains 28 educational items which includes lacing boards, fishing activities, touch cards, counting beads, colorful ice cream stick kits, figure puppets and other items. Teachers believe this will help the students increase their knowledge and they will be able to learn in a playful environment. The project cost is approximately Rs 2 crore.

"This box is currently being used by students of kindergarten, and grades 1 and 2. This box contains beads that help children read and write, as they are in the form of numbers and letters. There also are puzzles, books, triangle, square-shaped toys and other materials to help students understand mathematics," informed Nasir Khan, Deputy Education Officer of the Municipal Corporation.