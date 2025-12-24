ETV Bharat / offbeat

Over 30,000 Devotees Camp In Ajmer As Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urs Sees Massive Rush

By Priyank Sharma

Ajmer: The annual Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz is witnessing a huge rush of pilgrims, with more than 30,000 devotees currently staying at a temporary township in the Kayad rest area of Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

The 814th Urs (death anniversary) of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti began on December 22 and will conclude on December 30. Pilgrims throng to the shrine from different parts of the country to seek blessings and pay homage at the revered shrine.

Spread over an area of ​​more than 150 bighas, the rest area looks like a large settlement. The district administration, along with the management committee of the shrine, has made adequate arrangements for the basic amenities of the pilgrims.

Mohammad Adil, the Assistant Nazim of the Dargah Committee, says that pilgrims from all corners of the country come to Ajmer for the Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

A large number of these pilgrims stay at the rest area. A small city is established here, which remains bustling 24 hours a day. “Pilgrims feel at home here during their stay, as well-managed arrangements have been made for food and water. The pilgrims are happy to have the opportunity to visit the shrine of Khwaja Garib Nawaz,” he says.

Several devotees of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, especially many who run businesses abroad, operate community kitchens (langar) at the shrine. Pilgrims are provided meals twice a day, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options available. “A pipeline from Bisalpur supplies drinking water to the rest area. Arrangements have also been made for electricity, sanitation, and medical facilities,” Adil says.

The Assistant Nazim says that 17 waterproof domes, each measuring 60x120 feet, have been constructed by the Ajmer Development Authority. Special arrangements have also been made to protect against the cold. “The floor of the domes is covered with red soil, and carpets have been laid on top to prevent the floor from getting cold. The domes have been designed in such a way that cold winds cannot enter,” he says.