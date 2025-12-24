Over 30,000 Devotees Camp In Ajmer As Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urs Sees Massive Rush
The devotees gathered at the Kayad rest area in Ajmer for the 814th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, amid extensive facilities and security in place.
Ajmer: The annual Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz is witnessing a huge rush of pilgrims, with more than 30,000 devotees currently staying at a temporary township in the Kayad rest area of Rajasthan’s Ajmer.
The 814th Urs (death anniversary) of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti began on December 22 and will conclude on December 30. Pilgrims throng to the shrine from different parts of the country to seek blessings and pay homage at the revered shrine.
Spread over an area of more than 150 bighas, the rest area looks like a large settlement. The district administration, along with the management committee of the shrine, has made adequate arrangements for the basic amenities of the pilgrims.
Mohammad Adil, the Assistant Nazim of the Dargah Committee, says that pilgrims from all corners of the country come to Ajmer for the Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz.
A large number of these pilgrims stay at the rest area. A small city is established here, which remains bustling 24 hours a day. “Pilgrims feel at home here during their stay, as well-managed arrangements have been made for food and water. The pilgrims are happy to have the opportunity to visit the shrine of Khwaja Garib Nawaz,” he says.
Several devotees of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, especially many who run businesses abroad, operate community kitchens (langar) at the shrine. Pilgrims are provided meals twice a day, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options available. “A pipeline from Bisalpur supplies drinking water to the rest area. Arrangements have also been made for electricity, sanitation, and medical facilities,” Adil says.
The Assistant Nazim says that 17 waterproof domes, each measuring 60x120 feet, have been constructed by the Ajmer Development Authority. Special arrangements have also been made to protect against the cold. “The floor of the domes is covered with red soil, and carpets have been laid on top to prevent the floor from getting cold. The domes have been designed in such a way that cold winds cannot enter,” he says.
This year, FASTag and AI-based technology are being used to regulate parking and maintain real-time data about vehicles entering and exiting the area. “This system helps monitor suspicious vehicles and individuals and records details such as the name and address of drivers,” Adil says.
According to him, over 500 buses were parked at the rest area for more than 72 hours. Pilgrims have arrived at the resting place by special trains and other means of transport. The highest number of pilgrims this year has come from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. The capacity at the resting place is for 20,000 to 25,000, which is fully occupied.
Special arrangements have also been made for charging the mobile phones of devotees, with a separate facility for women and men. Over 7,000 mobile phones can be charged daily at the station. Adil says that pilgrims used to face a lot of trouble charging their mobile phones, which has been resolved by setting up charging stations.
“A team of young people charges the pilgrims' mobile phones. A proper token system has been implemented for this,” he says. He also highlighted special security arrangements by the police and the Dargah Committee for the annual Urs.
“Police personnel are deployed everywhere. In addition, guards from a private security agency have also been deployed. The entire resting place is also under CCTV surveillance. The Dargah Committee has also deployed volunteers. Pilgrims are repeatedly advised to ensure the safety of their belongings, that is, to take care of their own belongings,” he says.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, many devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and shared their spiritual experiences. Sakir Khan, from Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, says that he has been coming to Ajmer Shrine every year for the last 10 years to attend the Urs (anniversary). He described the shrine as an abode of immense peace. “Wishes made at Khwaja's shrine are fulfilled. I have come here with 50 people, including family members. I am happy about the arrangements at the Kayad rest area as we faced no difficulties here,” he says.
Khalil Ahmed from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, says that the rest area had all the arrangements for lodging, food, and water. Ahmed says he has been coming to the Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz for eight years.
“Coming here brings peace to his heart. His wishes have also been fulfilled. Visiting Khwaja Garib Nawaz's shrine brings blessings,” he says. “It is said that the prayers of every person, rich or poor, who visits Khwaja Garib Nawaz's shrine are answered.”
Mohammed Aslam of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, expressed similar views, stating that when he first visited Khwaja's shrine, he didn't come with any specific intention. But Khwaja Garib Nawaz blessed him abundantly with wealth. “I try to come every year to visit the shrine during the Urs to pay my obeisance and seek blessings,” he says.
Among Khwaja's devotees are people from the lower socioeconomic classes. It is said that Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti blesses the poor first, which is why he is called Khwaja Garib Nawaz (Khwaja, the benefactor of the poor).
