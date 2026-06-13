ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tamil Nadu: Endangered Otter Habitats Need Protection, Will Save Thamirabarani River's Biodiversity

Tirunelveli: Unknown to many, the Thamirabarani River flowing through Tamil Nadu is home to otters among a plethora of fauna and flora. However, researchers are concerned about their dwindling numbers, as their habitats have been increasingly destroyed over the last few years. Ecologists have often underlined the importance of otters for a healthy river ecosystem.

Originating in the Pothigai Hills in the western part of Tirunelveli district, Thamirabarani River is the only perennial river flowing through the state. It joins the sea at Punnakayal in Thoothukudi district.

Pretty similar to mongoose in looks, otters are shy and playful creatures that live on both land and in water. Mostly active at night, they primarily survive on fish, snails and crabs. During the day, they tend to hide among the vegetation and thickets along the riverbanks.

They use burrows along the riverbanks to give birth. Researchers say that in addition to the main entrance, they construct four to five secret exit routes from their burrows.

Experts say that they help prevent river pollution by feeding primarily on old and diseased fish. Their consumption of fish also helps keep the fish populations in check creating a suitable environment for other aquatic life to thrive.

India's Otter Species

While global research on otters began around 50 years ago, studies in India have been conducted over the last 30 years on the three species of otters that are found here: The Eurasian otter, the smooth-coated otter, and the Asian small-clawed otter.

The Eurasian otter weighs around 5-8 kg and feeds on fish, crabs, snakes and snails. The smooth-coated one is the largest species in the Indian subcontinent. It has webbed feet, similar to those of ducks, and weighs between 12-15 kg. The Asian small-clawed otter weighs between 4-5 kg.

All the three species inhabit the Thamirabarani River. Natural Resource Conservation Centre at Bengaluru has been carrying out studies on the otters in the Thamirabarani over the last two years.

It is learnt that the presence of otters in the Thamirabarani River has been recorded for around four centuries as wall paintings depicting them can be found in the Thiruppudaimaruthur temple near Mukkoodal that was built in the 17th century.

These paintings vividly depict scenes of clashes between otters and ordinary dogs. It is said that as the riverbank thickets, rich in screw pine plants and sedge grasses, have dwindled, the otters habitats have been destroyed, leading to a steady decline in their population.

While otters were once widely distributed along the Thamirabarani River from Papanasam to Srivaikuntam in the Thoothukudi district about 50 years ago, they can now be spotted only in a few specific areas.

Researchers have initiated efforts to revive this endangered species. According to them otters are sighted only within the stretch extending from Papanasam to the Nadiyunni anicut near Manimuthar over 10 km. They say that this area provides the necessary environment for their survival as it contains the dense riverbank thickets and grasses, they require.