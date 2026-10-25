ETV Bharat / offbeat

Originated In Dhaka, Celebrated In Hamiltonganj: Lakshmi Puja Of The Saha Family

Hamiltonganj (Alipurduar): In the past, the Puja was accompanied by seven consecutive days of “Kabigan” (poetic duels) and “Palagan” (folk theatrical performances) performances. During the 1960s, an “arati” (ritual lamp-waving) competition was held, with gold medals awarded to the winners.

While the practice of awarding gold medals has ceased and the grand cultural performances of the past have vanished, the “arati” competition continues to this day. From the gold ornaments adorning the idol of Goddess Lakshmi to the specific ritual offerings — such as lotus flowers and sheaves of paddy — every element has been carefully preserved to uphold these age-old traditions.

The Puja originated in Ramchandrapur, Dhaka (in present-day Bangladesh), initiated by Harachandra Saha. However, the harsh reality of the Partition forced a change in location; the family had to cross the border, leaving behind the land they once called home. Yet, the heritage of their ancestors was not lost. Carrying the memories of Dhaka and the traditions of the Puja, the descendants of Harachandra Saha began a new chapter in the Shyamaprasad Colony of Hamiltonganj.

The traditional Lakshmi Puja of the Saha family is observed in Hamiltonganj in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, with the same deep devotion and adherence to custom. Featuring an 11-foot-tall idol of Goddess Lakshmi adorned with gold ornaments, accompanied by 50 varieties of “prasad” (offerings) and ancient rituals passed down through generations, this Puja is more than just a religious festival — it is a living repository of the family’s history.

"My parents were blessed by Goddess Lakshmi; they instructed us to continue the Puja on an even grander and better scale. We have been following this tradition for years. For us, this Puja is not merely the worship of a deity — it is a special occasion that binds the entire family together,” says Narayan Chandra Saha, a member of the Saha family. “Drawn by the spirit of the Puja, family members and relatives gather under one roof. Relatives arrive from various places, including Kolkata, Bangladesh, Siliguri, and Raiganj. Preparations for the Puja are currently in full swing."

Parvati Saha, another member of the family, says "ever since we were born, we have seen our father celebrate Lakshmi Puja with great pomp. In the past, many relatives would arrive from far and wide. There would be ‘arati” (ritual offerings with lamps), and we would all celebrate together — even though we were just children then”.

“The joy we experienced when our father was with us still lingers, much the same as it was back then. The tradition actually began in Bangladesh, initiated by our grandfather — though we never witnessed that ourselves, our parents told us about it,” she says. “Although our parents are no longer with us, my elder brother, his wife, and my nephew now carry on the tradition. We all come together to celebrate."

The Partition of the country may have changed their address, but it could not erase the deep-rooted connection to their origins. For over eight decades, the Lakshmi Puja at the Saha household in Hamiltonganj has been more than just an act of worship; it is a poignant history — a testament to the memories, love, and traditions that have been cherished and passed down through generations.