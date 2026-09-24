ETV Bharat / offbeat

Oral Cancer Left Him Struggling To Eat And Speak; Now Berhampur's Debananda Warns Others Against Tobacco

Berhampur: Every time he eats, it reminds Dr Debananda Das of a habit he picked up during his college years. So every conversation he strikes echoes of the pain he carries - the fallout of oral cancer. Eating has become the most difficult thing, speech is unintelligible and the damage caused by gutkha and tobacco remains a reminder about a bane that costs an entire life.

Yet, for the past 11 years, Das has refused to allow that pain to silence him. Instead, he has turned his experience into a warning for others, particularly young people who may be thinking that chewing tobacco is harmless or believe they can give it up before it causes serious damage.

Debananda raising awareness with a group of survivors (ETV Bharat)

“I consumed gutkha and tobacco 11 years ago, and I am still suffering the consequences. Even today, I experience a lot of pain while eating and speaking,” Das says.

A resident of Jyoti Nagar in Berhampur, Das was once widely known in the city as a student leader. He earned postgraduate degrees in journalism and law from Berhampur University and later completed a PhD in law. He practised as a lawyer and also worked in the administration of a higher educational institution on the outskirts of the city.

Like most people, he imagined a comfortable life built around his education, career and family. But a habit acquired in the company of friends during college changed its course. In 2015, Das was diagnosed with oral cancer on the left side of his mouth. He went to Tata Memorial Hospital and later to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, in Mumbai for treatment. He underwent major surgery and 11 of his teeth were uprooted.

Tobacco habit that changed Debananda's life (ETV Bharat)

He eventually returned to Odisha, but life after treatment was not the life he had known before cancer. The physical pain remained, as did the difficulty in performing everyday acts such as eating and speaking. The realisation that tobacco spoiled his life gave him a new reason to live.

Debananda, his wife, son and daughter accompany him to programmes and help him carry his message to patients and the public. (ETV Bharat)

Das decided that if his experience could stop even one young person from consuming tobacco, his life would be meaningful. He began speaking publicly about oral cancer, recounting his own mistakes without attempting to soften their consequences. At awareness meetings, public gatherings and educational programmes, he becomes emotional while describing his treatment. "The pain I have endured should not become someone else’s future," he would warn.

His campaign, however, is not limited to warning people about tobacco. He also reaches out to those already undergoing cancer treatment, asking them not to lose hope or withdraw from society. He repeatedly reminds families that cancer is not contagious and that patients need companionship, respect and emotional support, alongside timely and appropriate medical care.