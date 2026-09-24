Oral Cancer Left Him Struggling To Eat And Speak; Now Berhampur's Debananda Warns Others Against Tobacco
An oral cancer survivor has turned his continuing pain into a family-led campaign against tobacco and stigma surrounding cancer patients, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
Berhampur: Every time he eats, it reminds Dr Debananda Das of a habit he picked up during his college years. So every conversation he strikes echoes of the pain he carries - the fallout of oral cancer. Eating has become the most difficult thing, speech is unintelligible and the damage caused by gutkha and tobacco remains a reminder about a bane that costs an entire life.
Yet, for the past 11 years, Das has refused to allow that pain to silence him. Instead, he has turned his experience into a warning for others, particularly young people who may be thinking that chewing tobacco is harmless or believe they can give it up before it causes serious damage.
“I consumed gutkha and tobacco 11 years ago, and I am still suffering the consequences. Even today, I experience a lot of pain while eating and speaking,” Das says.
A resident of Jyoti Nagar in Berhampur, Das was once widely known in the city as a student leader. He earned postgraduate degrees in journalism and law from Berhampur University and later completed a PhD in law. He practised as a lawyer and also worked in the administration of a higher educational institution on the outskirts of the city.
Like most people, he imagined a comfortable life built around his education, career and family. But a habit acquired in the company of friends during college changed its course. In 2015, Das was diagnosed with oral cancer on the left side of his mouth. He went to Tata Memorial Hospital and later to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, in Mumbai for treatment. He underwent major surgery and 11 of his teeth were uprooted.
He eventually returned to Odisha, but life after treatment was not the life he had known before cancer. The physical pain remained, as did the difficulty in performing everyday acts such as eating and speaking. The realisation that tobacco spoiled his life gave him a new reason to live.
Das decided that if his experience could stop even one young person from consuming tobacco, his life would be meaningful. He began speaking publicly about oral cancer, recounting his own mistakes without attempting to soften their consequences. At awareness meetings, public gatherings and educational programmes, he becomes emotional while describing his treatment. "The pain I have endured should not become someone else’s future," he would warn.
His campaign, however, is not limited to warning people about tobacco. He also reaches out to those already undergoing cancer treatment, asking them not to lose hope or withdraw from society. He repeatedly reminds families that cancer is not contagious and that patients need companionship, respect and emotional support, alongside timely and appropriate medical care.
Over the past eight years, his campaign has grown into a family effort. His wife, son and daughter accompany him to programmes and help him carry his message to patients and the public. The family has taken the campaign beyond Berhampur and Odisha. During visits to Mumbai for medical follow-ups, Das has stood for hours at public places to raise his voice against tobacco. "I have also conducted awareness activities near India Gate and during visits to Amarnath," informs Das.
His latest visit took him to the radiotherapy department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he met patients undergoing cancer treatment. He spoke to them about his own journey, encouraged them to continue their treatment and urged their families to support them.
Das has held such interactions for eight years, marking the occasion he refers to as Rose Day by trying to bring some cheer and reassurance to patients.His family participates in cancer-awareness and anti-tobacco initiatives throughout the year.
“Our purpose is to strengthen the morale of patients and their families and bring at least a small smile to their faces,” he said.
Despite difficulties within his own family and the continuing effects of his illness, Das has kept the campaign alive with the support of friends, voluntary organisations and local groups. ISRD, Sameer Plaza and Kranti, along with their teams, assisted him during the latest programme at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.
His son, Chinmayananda Das, said participating in the campaign had helped the family understand the importance of standing beside people during illness.
"I am happy to accompany my father to the hospital, meet patients and offer whatever support the family could. I intend to continue participating in such initiatives and help my father take the awareness campaign forward. My father is deeply committed to this work. All of us in the family want to support him and help spread awareness,” Chinmayananda said.
The family’s role has been crucial to Das’s journey. For 11 years, they have helped him endure the physical and emotional consequences of cancer. They now stand beside him as he recounts that painful experience in public, again and again, hoping it will persuade others to stay away from tobacco.
Sudhir Kumar Sabat, director of ISRD in Berhampur, said a patient’s morale could be strengthened considerably when the family and wider community remain supportive. Referring to someone close to him who lived with cancer for 25 years, Sabat said, "Family support had played an important role in helping the patient cope with the disease. The support extended by Das’s family as an example for others."
Berhampur resident Basanta Kumar Satapathy has known Das since their college years. He recalled that Das had always shown an interest in social work, long before he was affected by cancer.
“Many people become frightened after hearing the word cancer and assume recovery is impossible. Debananda tells them not to surrender to fear and shows them, through his own life, how to continue fighting,” Satapathy said.
Das does not hide what cancer has taken from him. His altered speech, missing teeth and continuing discomfort are present each time he addresses an audience. They make his warning more powerful than any slogan printed on a poster. He mostly appeals students and young adults, because the age at which he began consuming gutkha and tobacco under peer influence, should not be the age for others to lose an entire life.
He also asks people with suspicious symptoms not to delay seeking qualified medical care. Early consultation and appropriate treatment, he stresses, are essential. His immediate mission is to persuade people to reject tobacco, encourage patients to continue treatment and remind families that nobody should face cancer alone.
Also Read: