Oommranny Parida: The Bhubaneswar Girl Who Dances With Grace And Runs With Grit
A talented Odissi dancer and a national-level sportsperson, Oommranny is a proof that passion has no boundaries. She aspires to become a civil servant.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
By Bhawani Sankar Das
Bhubaneswar: In a cosy room in Bhubaneswar, where trophies are stacked neatly, medals hang from ribbons and certificates overflow from files, stays Oommranny Parida. Barely 16, Oommranny is both a graceful Odissi dancer and a national-level athlete who is looking forward to get into the civil services in a few years from now.
Over the years, Oommranny has performed at various government and private cultural events, earning accolades and awards for her artistry. She is all set to perform at the upcoming Indian Road Congress programme in Bhubaneswar.
Oommranny’s tryst with dance began early in life when she first watched an Odissi performance on television. "I was captivated by the grace and storytelling of classical dance. Encouraged by family, I enrolled at the Odisha Dance Academy where I am under the tutelage of Guru Chinmay Kumar Behera and guidance of Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty.
Parallel to her dance journey runs her story as a sportsperson. From class one, Oommranny showed a flair for athletics and traditional Indian sports like Kabaddi and Kho kho. She has participated in several competitions and represented the state in the nationals besides bringing home numerous medals.
Similarly her achievements in sports include gold medals in 1500m and 3000m races at a recent meet in Rourkela and a silver medal in the relay event. She has also represented her school and district in tournaments held in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, earning recognition from many quarters.
Speaking about her journey, Oommranny smiles and recalls, “Everyone at home watched cricket, but I was drawn to Kabaddi, Kho Kho, and athletics when I was very young,” she adds.
Born on September 23, 2009, Oommranny is the only daughter of Pradeep Kumar Parida, who works in a private company, and Rashmirekha Parida, a school teacher. A student of Central School, she manages her studies alongside rigorous practice sessions in both dance and athletics.
“She is multi-talented. Under Aruna Mohanty’s guidance, her practice and performance have matured beautifully. Her dedication and discipline reflect in everything she does,” says Guru Chinmay Kumar Behera.
Though she is a much-appreciated dancer and national level long-runner, Oommranny has not stopped dreaming. Aspiring to become a chartered accountant and later joining the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), she is consistent in devoting time to each pursuit and maintaining balance.
Her mother, Rashmirekha Parida, says God has been kind to Oommranny. "My daughter works hard and the rest is taken care of by God's blessings. We never restrict her. We want her to chase her dreams, be a good person, and do something meaningful for society,” she adds beaming with pride.
