Oommranny Parida: The Bhubaneswar Girl Who Dances With Grace And Runs With Grit

By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: In a cosy room in Bhubaneswar, where trophies are stacked neatly, medals hang from ribbons and certificates overflow from files, stays Oommranny Parida. Barely 16, Oommranny is both a graceful Odissi dancer and a national-level athlete who is looking forward to get into the civil services in a few years from now.

Over the years, Oommranny has performed at various government and private cultural events, earning accolades and awards for her artistry. She is all set to perform at the upcoming Indian Road Congress programme in Bhubaneswar.

Oommranny Parida performing Odissi dance (ETV Bharat)

Oommranny’s tryst with dance began early in life when she first watched an Odissi performance on television. "I was captivated by the grace and storytelling of classical dance. Encouraged by family, I enrolled at the Odisha Dance Academy where I am under the tutelage of Guru Chinmay Kumar Behera and guidance of Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty.

Parallel to her dance journey runs her story as a sportsperson. From class one, Oommranny showed a flair for athletics and traditional Indian sports like Kabaddi and Kho kho. She has participated in several competitions and represented the state in the nationals besides bringing home numerous medals.