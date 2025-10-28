ETV Bharat / offbeat

Online Engagement Across Oceans: Vaijapur Bride, London Groom Tie the Knot Virtually

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The world has shrunk, thanks to the internet. No matter how far someone lives, you can see them face-to-face in seconds now. Friendships, love stories, they’re all finding new ways to begin online. But this one? This one was different. Maybe for the first time, an engagement happened entirely online, with the groom sitting across the world on a different continent.

The families had met last month. A simple “seeing-the-girl-and-the-boy” program. Everything went well. But since the groom couldn’t get leave, they decided to do something new: hold the engagement virtually. Vaijapur MLA Ramesh Bornare himself asked the groom questions over the call, and the engagement took place online!

Yes, the guests came, the pavilion was decked up, the music played, but the groom? He was on a screen.

The bride, Pragati Ganesh Gaikwad from Phulewadi in Vaijapur, an electrical engineer by training. The groom, Ashutosh Shivaji Pund, is originally from Nandgaon Shingave in Ahilyanagar, now works at Amazon in London. His family lives in Pune.