Online Engagement Across Oceans: Vaijapur Bride, London Groom Tie the Knot Virtually
In a first-of-its-kind event, an engagement ceremony in Vaijapur was held online, with the groom attending from London as families performed traditional rituals in person.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The world has shrunk, thanks to the internet. No matter how far someone lives, you can see them face-to-face in seconds now. Friendships, love stories, they’re all finding new ways to begin online. But this one? This one was different. Maybe for the first time, an engagement happened entirely online, with the groom sitting across the world on a different continent.
The families had met last month. A simple “seeing-the-girl-and-the-boy” program. Everything went well. But since the groom couldn’t get leave, they decided to do something new: hold the engagement virtually. Vaijapur MLA Ramesh Bornare himself asked the groom questions over the call, and the engagement took place online!
Yes, the guests came, the pavilion was decked up, the music played, but the groom? He was on a screen.
The bride, Pragati Ganesh Gaikwad from Phulewadi in Vaijapur, an electrical engineer by training. The groom, Ashutosh Shivaji Pund, is originally from Nandgaon Shingave in Ahilyanagar, now works at Amazon in London. His family lives in Pune.
Before Diwali, Ashutosh had come to India on vacation. That’s when the families met, and someone suggested Pragati. Both were educated, working, sensible; they met, they talked, and it clicked. The families gave their blessings, and the match was fixed.
Then, as usual, duty called, Ashutosh flew back to London. But the engagement date was already decided. Taking leave again wasn’t possible. What to do? The families thought about it and decided, "Why not online?"
So it was done. The stage was decorated, relatives gathered, and the bride was all dressed up. Everyone waited. No groom. And then, the TV flickered on with the groom. There he was, smiling from London, surrounded by friends. The priest chanted mantras, the rituals were performed, and everyone clapped.
A different kind of ceremony, one for the times we live in. Happiness filled the hall. “The wedding date will be set once Ashutosh gets his next leave,” said Pragati’s uncle, Sunil Gaikwad, with a smile.