Ongole Man Builds Three-Storey House Around 100-Year-Old Neem Tree, Worships It As Family Deity

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) : Amid the lanes of Ongole, stands a house that seems different for its structure - a three-storey building surrounded by a green canopy. An open secret for most, the house from the street below appears like any other building. But climb to its terrace, and apart from the parapet walls, water tanks, dish antennas you will be awestruck by the broad, soothing canopy of an old neem tree rising straight through the heart of the house.

People visiting the place for first time pause to take a second look and understand whether the tree has been planted atop the house or the house has been built around a tree. Yes, the second one is how the building has been built, without hurting a single leaf of the tree. Due to the hugeness, the breeze feels cooler here. Sunlight filters through the leaves and beneath that wide green umbrella, a woman often sits with a book - her personal space amid nature.

The Three-Storey House Built Around 100-Year-Old Neem Tree (ETV Bharat)

This was possible because of a choice made decades ago by the house owner, Ramachandra Rao of Jammichettu Veedhi. When he inherited the land from his father, the plot came with a tall, full-grown neem tree standing exactly where any architect would have placed the foundation. For many, the solution would have been to cut the clutter and clear the ground.

But Rao put his foot down. He made his point clear that the tree should not be touched or harmed. He had seen it since his childhood. His father had rested under its shade. Families had gathered there on numerous occasions. To uproot it felt like uprooting memory itself.