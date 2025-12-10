Ongole Man Builds Three-Storey House Around 100-Year-Old Neem Tree, Worships It As Family Deity
What looks like an ordinary three-storey house is actually a case study of co-existence with nature where a century-old neem tree is preserved and revered.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST
Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) : Amid the lanes of Ongole, stands a house that seems different for its structure - a three-storey building surrounded by a green canopy. An open secret for most, the house from the street below appears like any other building. But climb to its terrace, and apart from the parapet walls, water tanks, dish antennas you will be awestruck by the broad, soothing canopy of an old neem tree rising straight through the heart of the house.
People visiting the place for first time pause to take a second look and understand whether the tree has been planted atop the house or the house has been built around a tree. Yes, the second one is how the building has been built, without hurting a single leaf of the tree. Due to the hugeness, the breeze feels cooler here. Sunlight filters through the leaves and beneath that wide green umbrella, a woman often sits with a book - her personal space amid nature.
This was possible because of a choice made decades ago by the house owner, Ramachandra Rao of Jammichettu Veedhi. When he inherited the land from his father, the plot came with a tall, full-grown neem tree standing exactly where any architect would have placed the foundation. For many, the solution would have been to cut the clutter and clear the ground.
But Rao put his foot down. He made his point clear that the tree should not be touched or harmed. He had seen it since his childhood. His father had rested under its shade. Families had gathered there on numerous occasions. To uproot it felt like uprooting memory itself.
So he did something rare and designed his dream home around the tree.
Construction workers and neighbours could not believe this was possible till they saw the pillars and slabs rise slowly around the trunk. The tree stood unharmed, its branches stretching outwards. Floor by floor, the house came up and the neem tree stood there proud.
Today, that same neem tree, now almost a century old, pierces through the building like a column of life. On the terrace, its branches spread wide, offering shade cooler and fresher than any house anywhere. In a town where temperatures soar, the tree has become a natural retreat for the occupants of the house and also people nearby.
Over the years, the tree became an embodiment of faith. The family members regard it as the family deity, a living guardian of the home. "The family performs small rituals at its base, lights lamps and offers prayers. We have faith that the tree protects the house, brings balance, and fills our lives with energy. We conduct festivals here and believe that the tree blesses us," says Ramachandra.
For the homemaker who sits beneath it with her book, the terrace is more than open space where the air is purer and breathing easier.
In an era where rapid construction is taking a toll on green cover, this single tree reminds that preservation is a matter of choice and priorities.
