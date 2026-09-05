ETV Bharat / offbeat

One Woman Warrior: An Odisha Teacher Who Teaches Boundlessly And Loves Students Endlessly

Bhubaneswar: If need be, Ratna Manjari Dash would not mind learning to fly an airplane to teach her students the basics of aeronautics. For the teacher, the classroom is just an entity sans walls. She draws examples from the sun and the moon and devises novel means to allure students into learning serious subjects the play way method. Interestingly, she doesn't confine herself to the students enrolled in the school she teaches in. She reaches the unreached - probably children of the lesser Gods - from the slums in the periphery to the kids with special needs, because she feels, every child deserves a chance.

She goes to homes where poverty forces children to work, families where girls are pushed into early marriage and changes the lives of children with special needs whose parents had almost given up hope of seeing them study.

The 60-year-old headmistress of IRC Village Upper Primary School in Bhubaneswar has challenged social prejudices, counselled reluctant parents and intervened whenever circumstances threatened to take a child away from school. “I am a strong believer in destiny and hard work. I believe, education is not a privilege, it is a necessity. Every child deserves a chance to learn, dream and stand on their own feet,” Dash said.

Ratna Manjari Dash (ETV Bharat)

For someone who considers educating children a 'sadhana' or worship, Ratna Manjari lays emphasis on opening the doors of learning rather than learning through rote or completing the syllabus. "If I can help even one child become a good human being and follow the right path, I will be content that my life has served a purpose. It is my responsibility to ensure that no child is left behind,” she added.

Watching Dash teach is an experience in itself. Her classroom is filled with laughter, songs, dance and games. She uses playful activities and colourful teaching-learning materials featuring numbers, letters, shapes and pictures to make lessons enjoyable. Some of the materials she has prepared are also being used as training resources for other teachers.

“Ratna didi is different. She is kind and we share our concerns with her without any fear of being reprimanded. She has a solution to every problem,” said Class VIII student Sabita Sahu.

Dash’s care often goes beyond academics. She goes on to wash the uniforms of children who come to school in unclean clothes and trims their nails and hair.

“No other teacher cares for us like Ratna Didi,” Sabita said.

Even after school hours, Dash’s work does not end. She visits slum settlements and teaches children whose families cannot afford private tuition. Her deepest commitment, however, has been to children with special needs. She believes they should not be isolated but given every possible opportunity to study alongside other children.

She recalled a hearing and speech impaired boy whose parents work as sanitation workers. The child had never been admitted to school because his parents had lost hope that he would ever be able to study.

Ratna Manjari, a teacher with a difference (ETV Bharat)

“Every day, he would sit on the window space and silently watch people passing by. When I saw him, I could not stop myself from approaching him,” Dash reminisced.