One Woman Warrior: An Odisha Teacher Who Teaches Boundlessly And Loves Students Endlessly
Minati Singha meets Bhubaneswar teacher Ratna Manjari Dash who has been like a lighthouse for child labourers, dropouts and children with special needs.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: If need be, Ratna Manjari Dash would not mind learning to fly an airplane to teach her students the basics of aeronautics. For the teacher, the classroom is just an entity sans walls. She draws examples from the sun and the moon and devises novel means to allure students into learning serious subjects the play way method. Interestingly, she doesn't confine herself to the students enrolled in the school she teaches in. She reaches the unreached - probably children of the lesser Gods - from the slums in the periphery to the kids with special needs, because she feels, every child deserves a chance.
She goes to homes where poverty forces children to work, families where girls are pushed into early marriage and changes the lives of children with special needs whose parents had almost given up hope of seeing them study.
The 60-year-old headmistress of IRC Village Upper Primary School in Bhubaneswar has challenged social prejudices, counselled reluctant parents and intervened whenever circumstances threatened to take a child away from school. “I am a strong believer in destiny and hard work. I believe, education is not a privilege, it is a necessity. Every child deserves a chance to learn, dream and stand on their own feet,” Dash said.
For someone who considers educating children a 'sadhana' or worship, Ratna Manjari lays emphasis on opening the doors of learning rather than learning through rote or completing the syllabus. "If I can help even one child become a good human being and follow the right path, I will be content that my life has served a purpose. It is my responsibility to ensure that no child is left behind,” she added.
Watching Dash teach is an experience in itself. Her classroom is filled with laughter, songs, dance and games. She uses playful activities and colourful teaching-learning materials featuring numbers, letters, shapes and pictures to make lessons enjoyable. Some of the materials she has prepared are also being used as training resources for other teachers.
“Ratna didi is different. She is kind and we share our concerns with her without any fear of being reprimanded. She has a solution to every problem,” said Class VIII student Sabita Sahu.
Dash’s care often goes beyond academics. She goes on to wash the uniforms of children who come to school in unclean clothes and trims their nails and hair.
“No other teacher cares for us like Ratna Didi,” Sabita said.
Even after school hours, Dash’s work does not end. She visits slum settlements and teaches children whose families cannot afford private tuition. Her deepest commitment, however, has been to children with special needs. She believes they should not be isolated but given every possible opportunity to study alongside other children.
She recalled a hearing and speech impaired boy whose parents work as sanitation workers. The child had never been admitted to school because his parents had lost hope that he would ever be able to study.
“Every day, he would sit on the window space and silently watch people passing by. When I saw him, I could not stop myself from approaching him,” Dash reminisced.
By then, the boy was already past the usual age for beginning school. Some schools were reluctant to admit him, but Dash approached senior officials and eventually secured his admission to her school.
“I spent hours helping him learn and prepared special teaching materials for him. He did well. Today, he is studying in Class X in a mainstream school,” she said, as if she has made a pact never to let any child suffer absence of education.
Through similar efforts, Dash has helped several children with special needs enter mainstream schools and study alongside their peers. Her sensitivity towards children whose choices are restricted comes probably from her own life.
Born into a conservative family, Dash literally had to make compromises to continue her education. When her family began considering an early marriage for her, she refused to give up her studies. “I agreed to do all the household work, look after my ailing mother and take care of my younger siblings if I was allowed to continue studying,” she recalled.
Having experienced what it meant to fight for her own choices, Dash could not remain silent when other girls faced the prospect of losing their childhood and education to early marriage. Over the years, she has intervened in child marriage cases, counselled families and helped girls return to school. She has also brought several child labourers back into classrooms.
She recalls another incident when she brought a child from the roads back to school. “One night, my husband and I were returning home when I saw a 13-year-old boy carrying chicken waste at a fast-food stall. I stopped and spoke to him. I also argued with the stall owner and brought the child along,” she said.
That encounter changed the boy’s life. He returned to school and completed Class X. He now earns his livelihood as a driver.
“When I look at him, I get a feeling that I have earned enough in life,” Dash said, her voice choking with emotion.
Her efforts have also reached adults who were denied education. According to Nandini Reddy, a parent and secretary of the School Management Committee, Dash persuaded two mothers who had dropped out of school to resume their education.
“She is made differently. I have never met anyone like her. Teachers educate children, but she thinks about their entire lives,” Reddy said.
“She never worries about her own health or comfort. Children are her priority. She can read their faces and gently encourage them to share the problems they are hiding. We need more teachers like her,” she added.
Dash acknowledges that her work would not have been possible without the support of her husband, Sanjib Kumar Dash and their son and daughter.
“My family supported me wholeheartedly. My children often managed with simple meals and lived with very little, but they never complained that I was unable to give them enough time or attention,” she said.
Dash is scheduled to retire in January next year, but she her teaching plans are overarching. She intends to offer free lessons to children living in slum settlements. “There is no retirement for a teacher,” she said, adding, "Perhaps it was God’s wish that I became a teacher. Given another life, I would want to be a teacher again.”
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