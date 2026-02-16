'One Rupee Doctor' From Odisha's Sambalpur Adds ECG, Spirometry, BMD Tests At Rs 1 For Poor Patients
Sambalpur's 'One Rupee Doctor' Shankar Ramchandani has launched ECG, Spirometry and BMD tests for Re 1, expanding affordable healthcare for poor and differently-abled patients.
By Badsah Jusman Rana
Sambalpur: The biggest service that a doctor could do to mankind is to provide affordable healthcare. Dr Shankar Ramchandani from Odisha's Sambalpur district is among those rare doctors to have come forward to do this noble deed.
Already famous as 'One Rupee Doctor' for charging a token consultation fee of Rs 1, Dr Ramchandani has now expanded his affordable healthcare initiative by starting Electrocardiogram (ECG), Spirometry and Bone Minerals Density (BMD) tests, each for the same nominal amount. His motto is, "Human service is the best service".
The newly-introduced Spirometry and BMD tests, which usually cost around Rs 1000 in private hospitals or laboratories, has been made available to poor and differently-abled patients at just Rs 1 at his clinic.
While the Spirometry test is intended for asthma patients, the BMD test is for testing the bone health of women and the elderly people.
Dr Ramchandani has been working as an Assistant Professor at VIMSAR Medical College at Burla Sambalpur since 2016. After coming home, instead of taking rest, he attends to the patients who come from far off places.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said he started this service to save the expenses borne by the poor patients. Apart from his nominal testing and consultation fee of Rs 1, he also provides essential medicines, nebulizer and sticks for the disabled for Rs 1. At the same time, his wife is providing dental treatment for Rs 1.
Dr Ramchandani disclosed that he is the first doctor in the country to conduct Spirometry and BMD tests for Rs 1, and said he has spent lakhs of rupees on purchasing the testing machines. While the machine for conducting Spirometry costs Rs one lakh, the one for BMD costs around Rs nine lakh.
Dr Ramchandani said, "I spent my childhood in financial hardship. I saw my grandfather and uncle die of cancer before my eyes. The family did not even have money for treatment at that time. Since that day, I dreamed of becoming a doctor and providing health care to the poor at a low cost." His parents appreciated his thought.
"I opened this small clinic after Covid pandemic to fulfill the dream of my parents. Now we have opened this Spirometry and BMD test lab to detect lung diseases and bone diseases among the poor at an early stage so that they can be given timely treatment," he added.
He explained that women often suffer from bone diseases and would benefit from the initiative. Dr Ramchandani attends to the poor patients at his clinic till 9 PM.
His wife Dr Shikha Ramchandani has always supported him. "We have been attending to the poor and every year we want to do something new. We will try to take this initiative forward with our efforts."
Mandakini Das, a patient suffering from a respiratory disease, said, "I have come for my check-up. The test which costs Rs 1000 outside is available for just Rs 1. Similarly, the consultation fee at other places is Rs 500 at the minimum which is again Rs 1 here. This is why I come here."
A caretaker accompanying a patient, Jayant Patnaik pointed out, "Today, Dr Ramchandani has added a new milestone in the history of medical services in Odisha. Since there are many industries in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Hirakud, many people suffer from respiratory diseases. They get good service at this clinic."
