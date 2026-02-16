ETV Bharat / offbeat

'One Rupee Doctor' From Odisha's Sambalpur Adds ECG, Spirometry, BMD Tests At Rs 1 For Poor Patients

'One Rupee Doctor' From Sambalpur Has Set A Benchmark In Affordable Healthcare ( ETV Bharat )

By Badsah Jusman Rana Sambalpur: The biggest service that a doctor could do to mankind is to provide affordable healthcare. Dr Shankar Ramchandani from Odisha's Sambalpur district is among those rare doctors to have come forward to do this noble deed. Already famous as 'One Rupee Doctor' for charging a token consultation fee of Rs 1, Dr Ramchandani has now expanded his affordable healthcare initiative by starting Electrocardiogram (ECG), Spirometry and Bone Minerals Density (BMD) tests, each for the same nominal amount. His motto is, "Human service is the best service". The newly-introduced Spirometry and BMD tests, which usually cost around Rs 1000 in private hospitals or laboratories, has been made available to poor and differently-abled patients at just Rs 1 at his clinic. 'One Rupee Doctor' From Sambalpur Has Set A Benchmark In Affordable Healthcare (ETV Bharat) While the Spirometry test is intended for asthma patients, the BMD test is for testing the bone health of women and the elderly people. Dr Ramchandani has been working as an Assistant Professor at VIMSAR Medical College at Burla Sambalpur since 2016. After coming home, instead of taking rest, he attends to the patients who come from far off places.