ETV Bharat / offbeat

One Leg, Two Ropes, Unwavering Courage: Keralam's Remarkable Tree Climber

50-year-old Bhaskaran lost the use of one leg to polio but has been climbing coconut and arecanut trees at the age of 17. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: Armed with two climbing ropes and a hooked machete, 50-year-old Bhaskaran climbs towering coconut and arecanut trees across Kerala’s Kannur district, relying on one leg to keep himself moving. A polio survivor from Alappadamba village, he has spent more than three decades pursuing his profession, supporting his family and serving the Kannur’s farming community.

Bhaskaran’s remarkable climbing skills recently caught public attention after social media influencer Raveesh Nandan shared a three-minute video of him scaling trees on Instagram. The video has also raised questions about the lack of official recognition for a worker whose skills remain vital to local agriculture.

Bhaskaran began climbing trees at the age of 17. Despite losing the use of one leg to polio during childhood, he says he has never considered his physical condition an obstacle to his chosen profession.

“I never keep count of how many coconut and arecanut trees I climb daily. My work is my life, and it has sustained me all these years,” Bhaskaran told ETV Bharat.

Using traditional climbing ropes and a hooked machete, he scales tall trunks to harvest arecanut bunches and prune branches. His work often takes him across neighbouring compounds, where he moves between trees to complete the task.

Bhaskaran’s journey has not been without setbacks. He suffered a minor fall about two years ago and had to spend nearly a year recovering before returning to work.

With determination and support from his wife, Shalini, he resumed climbing and continued providing for his family.

His earnings have helped fund the education of his two children. His elder daughter, Aishwarya, is pursuing nursing studies in Bengaluru, while his son, Vijay, is studying accounting in their hometown.

A Lifeline For Kannur’s Farming Community

Bhaskaran’s remarkable climbing skills recently caught public attention after social media influencer Raveesh Nandan shared a three-minute video of him scaling trees on Instagram (ETV Bharat)

For residents of Alappadamba and surrounding areas, Bhaskaran is much more than a tree climber. He is a dependable worker whose traditional skills are difficult to replace.

N V Narayanan, who has known Bhaskaran for 35 years, has relied on him for climbing trees and pruning branches at his home.