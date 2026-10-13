One Leg, Two Ropes, Unwavering Courage: Keralam's Remarkable Tree Climber
A polio survivor from Alappadamba village, Bhaskaran has spent more than three decades pursuing his profession, supporting his family and serving the Kannur’s farming community.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Kannur: Armed with two climbing ropes and a hooked machete, 50-year-old Bhaskaran climbs towering coconut and arecanut trees across Kerala’s Kannur district, relying on one leg to keep himself moving. A polio survivor from Alappadamba village, he has spent more than three decades pursuing his profession, supporting his family and serving the Kannur’s farming community.
Bhaskaran’s remarkable climbing skills recently caught public attention after social media influencer Raveesh Nandan shared a three-minute video of him scaling trees on Instagram. The video has also raised questions about the lack of official recognition for a worker whose skills remain vital to local agriculture.
Bhaskaran began climbing trees at the age of 17. Despite losing the use of one leg to polio during childhood, he says he has never considered his physical condition an obstacle to his chosen profession.
“I never keep count of how many coconut and arecanut trees I climb daily. My work is my life, and it has sustained me all these years,” Bhaskaran told ETV Bharat.
Using traditional climbing ropes and a hooked machete, he scales tall trunks to harvest arecanut bunches and prune branches. His work often takes him across neighbouring compounds, where he moves between trees to complete the task.
Bhaskaran’s journey has not been without setbacks. He suffered a minor fall about two years ago and had to spend nearly a year recovering before returning to work.
With determination and support from his wife, Shalini, he resumed climbing and continued providing for his family.
His earnings have helped fund the education of his two children. His elder daughter, Aishwarya, is pursuing nursing studies in Bengaluru, while his son, Vijay, is studying accounting in their hometown.
A Lifeline For Kannur’s Farming Community
For residents of Alappadamba and surrounding areas, Bhaskaran is much more than a tree climber. He is a dependable worker whose traditional skills are difficult to replace.
N V Narayanan, who has known Bhaskaran for 35 years, has relied on him for climbing trees and pruning branches at his home.
“Without him, farmers in Alappadamba would face considerable difficulties,” Narayanan said, describing Bhaskaran as a vital support for the local farming community.
After completing work in Alappadamba, Bhaskaran travels to Peringome, Vayakkara, Cheemeni and Kayyur, sometimes going as far as Cherupuzha when time permits. Even after crossing 50, he continues to climb coconut and arecanut trees at several households a day, using the same traditional equipment.
Raveesh Nandan, who has known Bhaskaran since childhood, said his admiration for the climber inspired him to share the video online.
“I have known Bhaskarettan since childhood. Whenever he stood beneath a coconut tree, I would follow him and ask for tender coconuts. Despite his physical challenges, he would always pluck them for me,” Raveesh recalled.
He expressed disappointment that Bhaskaran had not received recognition from the Agriculture Department or other relevant authorities despite his contribution to farming.
Raveesh said he wanted to bring Bhaskaran’s story to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has highlighted inspiring individuals from different walks of life through his Mann Ki Baat programme.
He also said preparations were under way to approach Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique and that he would extend assistance to help Bhaskaran receive recognition for his work.
For now, Bhaskaran remains focused on his daily routine, moving from one tree to another to harvest crops and earn his livelihood.
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