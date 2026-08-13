One Donor Saves Many Lives: Jaipur Professor Amala Batra's 14-Year Mission To Promote Organ Donation
For years, the retired principal has challenged misconceptions, counselled grieving families and carried the life-saving message of organ donation across Rajasthan, reports Jaswant Singh Solanki.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Jaipur: Inside a hospital room, time freezes when doctors confirm that their loved one is brain-dead. And it in this moment of overwhelming grief that relatives may be asked to consider organ donation. Convincing a bereaved family to take that step, while also addressing the myths and fears surrounding organ donation, is one of the most sensitive challenges. But a retired college principal Professor Amala Batra, has taken upon herself the responsibility to spread awareness besides explaining to the family how one final decision can give several others another chance at life, since the past 14 years.
Her journey did not begin out of nowhere. Batra, a former principal of Maharani College in Jaipur, recalls an organ-donation awareness programme held at a residential society in Raja Park about 14 years ago. She got to know that through cornea donation, the visually challenged people can see the world. This left a lasting impression on her.
“I wondered what greater social service could there be than allowing someone’s organs, after death, to give another person life or vision,” Batra recalled. It changed the way she looked at life and death.
On World Organ Donation Day, Batra spoke to ETV Bharat about the experience that inspired her mission, the misconceptions she has encountered and the delicate task of counselling grieving families.
She studied science but chose education because hospitals and the sight of blood frightened her. Her work in organ donation, however, began gradually and taught her to face hospitals and emotionally difficult situations.
Later when she was offered an opportunity to work with an organisation involved in organ-donation awareness, she agreed immediately. She believes after death, the body returns to the five elements, but through organ donation, a person can continue to live in several other lives. Today, her message has reached village panchayats, colleges, police academies, Army personnel, government officials and social organisations.
Explaining organ donation, Batra said the shortage of donated organs is compounded by widespread misconceptions and incomplete information. "Some people fear that donation could endanger a living donor, while others have doubts about what happens to the body after death. Many have misconception about specific conditions laid out for living donors and for those after brain death," she informed.
A living person, for instance, may donate one kidney after undergoing the required medical evaluation. In cases of brain death, multiple organs may be retrieved for transplantation in accordance with prescribed medical procedures and regulations.
“The greatest obstacle is not always the lack of organs, but the myths surrounding donation. People should not associate organ donation only with death. They should see it as an opportunity to give life” she said.
At the heart of every awareness session conducted by Batra, she insists that everyone must understand that the organs of one brain-dead donor may give several critically ill patients a chance to survive. For families waiting anxiously for a transplant, that donation can mean the end of years of uncertainty.
“The body is eventually cremated or buried after death. If its organs are medically suitable for donation, they can give another human being a new life,” she said.
Batra has ensured that her campaign is not confined to cities or educated audiences. She has travelled to rural areas, held conversations at the panchayat level and on several occasions, spent consecutive days moving from one village to another. Though she thought organ donation would be difficult to explain in rural communities, her experience proved otherwise.
“When the process was explained through slides and real examples, people understood it very easily. In fact, villagers sometimes accepted the message more readily than people in cities,” she said.
Once rural audiences understood how organ donation worked and why it mattered, many began to view it as an act of service to humanity.
Having spent much of her professional life in education, Batra naturally made young people an important part of her campaign. She began holding discussions in colleges before extending her awareness work to police and Army institutions. She vividly remembers addressing an auditorium filled with Army personnel, officers and their families.
Batra believes that awareness among young people, police personnel, soldiers and educational institutions can help the message travel quickly into wider society.
Public awareness programmes are only one part of Batra’s work. The most sensitive responsibility begins inside hospitals after a patient has been declared brain-dead. At that stage, knowledge of transplantation procedures is not enough. A counsellor must understand the emotional state of a family that has just suffered an unbearable loss.
“When a young person dies suddenly in an accident, the shock for the family is enormous. On one side, they are struggling with the pain of losing someone; on the other, the possibility of donating that person’s organs has to be discussed,” she explained.
Before approaching the subject, she tries to determine which family member is emotionally capable of understanding the situation, with whom the conversation should begin and how the information can be presented without adding to the family’s distress. “Every step has to be taken with great sensitivity,” she said.
Time is critical following brain death because different organs can remain viable for different periods. While the family is being counselled, medical teams must also prepare to complete the required procedures within the available window, she explained.
Batra, however, emphasises that no family should be pressured into making a decision. For her, organ donation is not merely a medical procedure. It is an extraordinary decision taken by a family during one of the darkest moments of its life.
She acknowledges that awareness cannot be created in a day. “It is through continuous dialogue that society’s thinking gradually changes,” she added.
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