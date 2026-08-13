ETV Bharat / offbeat

One Donor Saves Many Lives: Jaipur Professor Amala Batra's 14-Year Mission To Promote Organ Donation

Jaipur: Inside a hospital room, time freezes when doctors confirm that their loved one is brain-dead. And it in this moment of overwhelming grief that relatives may be asked to consider organ donation. Convincing a bereaved family to take that step, while also addressing the myths and fears surrounding organ donation, is one of the most sensitive challenges. But a retired college principal Professor Amala Batra, has taken upon herself the responsibility to spread awareness besides explaining to the family how one final decision can give several others another chance at life, since the past 14 years.

Her journey did not begin out of nowhere. Batra, a former principal of Maharani College in Jaipur, recalls an organ-donation awareness programme held at a residential society in Raja Park about 14 years ago. She got to know that through cornea donation, the visually challenged people can see the world. This left a lasting impression on her.

One Donor Saves Many Lives: Jaipur Professor Amala Batra's 14-Year Mission To Promote Organ Donation (ETV Bharat)

“I wondered what greater social service could there be than allowing someone’s organs, after death, to give another person life or vision,” Batra recalled. It changed the way she looked at life and death.

On World Organ Donation Day, Batra spoke to ETV Bharat about the experience that inspired her mission, the misconceptions she has encountered and the delicate task of counselling grieving families.

One Donor Saves Many Lives: Jaipur Professor Amala Batra's 14-Year Mission To Promote Organ Donation (ETV Bharat)

She studied science but chose education because hospitals and the sight of blood frightened her. Her work in organ donation, however, began gradually and taught her to face hospitals and emotionally difficult situations.

Later when she was offered an opportunity to work with an organisation involved in organ-donation awareness, she agreed immediately. She believes after death, the body returns to the five elements, but through organ donation, a person can continue to live in several other lives. Today, her message has reached village panchayats, colleges, police academies, Army personnel, government officials and social organisations.

One Donor Saves Many Lives: Jaipur Professor Amala Batra's 14-Year Mission To Promote Organ Donation (ETV Bharat)

Explaining organ donation, Batra said the shortage of donated organs is compounded by widespread misconceptions and incomplete information. "Some people fear that donation could endanger a living donor, while others have doubts about what happens to the body after death. Many have misconception about specific conditions laid out for living donors and for those after brain death," she informed.

A living person, for instance, may donate one kidney after undergoing the required medical evaluation. In cases of brain death, multiple organs may be retrieved for transplantation in accordance with prescribed medical procedures and regulations.