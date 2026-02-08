ETV Bharat / offbeat

Once Vibrant Adibaji Culture Of Banaras Is Vanishing

"There was no barrier of social status, caste or religion. Everyone was equal. People would come here with their problems and those with some influence would solve them. Literary figures like Professor Kashinath Singh, Namvar Singh and Gaya Singh wrote books at these stalls. Films were made based on those books and these stalls in Kashi became famous. But now, this aspect of Kashi's culture is on a ventilator, counting its breath," he added.

He said that at a stall in Assi, one could hear a peon at BHU telling his head of department that he was wrong and the latter would agree.

A resident of Assi neighborhood and one who is involved in active politics, Ashok Pandey pointed out, "Earlier, Kashi had a different character. Tea stalls existed in various locations, including Godaulia, Assi, Bhadaini Chowk and Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Their existence wasn't limited to tea drinking. They were significant for their gatherings of intellectuals, literary figures, prominent professors and doctors. They were social trauma centres."

For instance, Pappu’s stall, where once Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to sip tea and tasted pan stands deserted. Even Kashinath Singh, who gained popularity through a similar setting in Mohalla Assi Ki Kahani has distanced himself from the Adiyas . With the death of several literary figures, these joints have lost their souls. A few individuals are desperately trying to keep them alive.

Observers say that the gradual disappearance of the elderly and the distancing of the youth from these gatherings are breaking this link to Kashi's tradition. Its impact is visible even among the select few who still visit.

Varanasi: The social gatherings at the small eateries and tea shops in the Adiyas or bylanes that used to be a hallmark of Kashi are gradually disappearing. Call it Kashi, Banaras or Varanasi, the city has had a unique culture over the centuries that is marked by a vibrant spirit and lifestyle of its people. The Adibaji culture of discussions at small joints has been an important trait of this city. It is pretty similar to Addebaaji in Kolkata and Baithak in Maharashtra.

Pandey pointed out that people are gradually moving away from these joints as they age. Some have left this world and the few who are left no longer consider it appropriate to come here. This is because there is a change in the atmosphere as people have lost tolerance and have started taking offense at everything that is said. "It is important to keep these trauma centres which were socially important alive. For this, the youth will have to come forward," he said.

Ramagya Shashidhar of the Hindi Department at BHU said,"On coming to Kashi, I first visited its bylanes and the eating and tea joints to understand the mindset of the people here. I have 21 years of experience that I gained from them. But now, I'm worried that these places are losing their existence. I cannot stay in Kashi any longer since the places for which I came here are vanishing. The love that I had for these places is also dying. I am worried about how to maintain Kashi's vibrant form. Therefore, I urge the government to do something and revive these Adis so that these nurseries that help expand Kashi's intellectual potential remain alive and are not lost."

Meanwhile, another keen observer, Professor Deenbandhu Tiwari, underlined that rapid commercialization and the entry of big corporate houses have destroyed these small corners that nursed intellect.

Once Vibrant Adibaji Culture Of Banaras Is Vanishing

"Everywhere there is destruction in the name of development. People are not reaching out to whatever is left. The youth are only interested in money. They want big packages and do not even want to come here. They feel that coming here is a waste of time. But who will tell them that these places play a big role in relaxing their stressful lives," he said.

But those like Professor Devvrat Choubey feel that the people responsible for the present scenario are the same who used to sit at these joints, because the closure of these joints no longer affects them. "Everyone should have made efforts to keep them alive, but people remained confined to themselves and no effort was made to include new faces at the gatherings. Because of this the intellectual development of Banaras is facing a crisis," he said.

A tea stall in Varanasi

He pointed out that an effort was made during the Covid lockdown to revive the dying culture of Adibaji when Arvind Mishra launched the 'Digital Chai Ki Ghadi' to connect with the people through social media platforms.

Mishra disclosed, "When I went on live, thousands of people would come within seconds. But now the situation is such that even 10 people joining is a big deal. One of the major reasons for this is that people now want to avoid political hatred, mutual differences and other things. They don't come to the platform and along with the physical, the digital connection has also come under threat."

These joints and dens of Kashi have been around for a long time. It is believed that the Adibaji culture has thrived since 1930, when gatherings of revolutionaries and intellectuals started at Gunda Sardar's tea stall in Jagambadi. This practice spread gradually and by the time of independence, there were more than 10 such tea stalls in Varanasi.

Eminent professors from BHU and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, prominent doctors, literary figures, novelists and storytellers used to showcase their intellectual prowess at these places. Influential people used to come here to help those in need get their work done immediately. But now, all this is coming to an end. These places are dying in the face of commercialization.

