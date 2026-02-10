ETV Bharat / offbeat

Once Exploited Migrant Workers, Balangir Women Now Turn Change-Makers, Show Way To Self Reliance

Once Exploited Migrant Workers, Santoshini (Left) and Ritanjali, Turn Change-Makers, Show Way To Self Reliance ( ETV Bharat )

By Sk Mohd Wahid Balangir: Meeting Ritanjali Rana and Santoshini Rout can fill anyone with a sense of gratitude and pride. Gratitude because both victims of migration-related harassment are back home safe and pride, for their zeal to win over the distress and become efficient enough to not only sustain their families but empower other women. Ritanjali Rana, from Tamia village in Patnagarh block of Balangir district is the youngest among eight siblings. She grew up in extreme poverty with her parents earning just about Rs 70 a day by working in others’ homes. The family owned only a small piece of farmland which could not meet their requirements. Crushed by debt, her father took an advance of Rs 20,000 from a labour contractor and unable to repay, in 2011 the entire family migrated to another state for work. Ritanjali Rana (ETV Bharat) Balangir district has always been affected by distress migration, forcing poor families to leave their homes in search of work. Many migrate to other states after taking advance money from labour contractors, and end up getting trapped as bonded labour, facing physical abuse, unpaid work and mental trauma. For Ritanjali, the same things happened. The entire family was made to slog and exploited. “We were not paid wages and tortured regularly. At one point, we were hidden in forests for days without food and water,” Ritanjali recalls the nightmarish experiences. Her father eventually sought help and in 2012 the family was rescued by the administration. Ritanjali Rana (ETV Bharat) After returning home, Ritanjali gathered the pieces of her life and rejoined school. She also received professional training in beauty services and today, runs her own beauty parlour, earning over Rs 40,000 per month. She also works as a para-legal volunteer, helping vulnerable people access legal aid.