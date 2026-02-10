Once Exploited Migrant Workers, Balangir Women Now Turn Change-Makers, Show Way To Self Reliance
The two women from Odisha's Balangir rebuilt their lives through skill training and government support, today leading thousands of migrant workers towards dignity and self-reliance.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
By Sk Mohd Wahid
Balangir: Meeting Ritanjali Rana and Santoshini Rout can fill anyone with a sense of gratitude and pride. Gratitude because both victims of migration-related harassment are back home safe and pride, for their zeal to win over the distress and become efficient enough to not only sustain their families but empower other women.
Ritanjali Rana, from Tamia village in Patnagarh block of Balangir district is the youngest among eight siblings. She grew up in extreme poverty with her parents earning just about Rs 70 a day by working in others’ homes. The family owned only a small piece of farmland which could not meet their requirements. Crushed by debt, her father took an advance of Rs 20,000 from a labour contractor and unable to repay, in 2011 the entire family migrated to another state for work.
Balangir district has always been affected by distress migration, forcing poor families to leave their homes in search of work. Many migrate to other states after taking advance money from labour contractors, and end up getting trapped as bonded labour, facing physical abuse, unpaid work and mental trauma.
For Ritanjali, the same things happened. The entire family was made to slog and exploited. “We were not paid wages and tortured regularly. At one point, we were hidden in forests for days without food and water,” Ritanjali recalls the nightmarish experiences. Her father eventually sought help and in 2012 the family was rescued by the administration.
After returning home, Ritanjali gathered the pieces of her life and rejoined school. She also received professional training in beauty services and today, runs her own beauty parlour, earning over Rs 40,000 per month. She also works as a para-legal volunteer, helping vulnerable people access legal aid.
A founding member of Shramik Bahini, a workers’ collective that has assisted more than 4,000 rescued migrant labourers over the last 13 years, she helps them connect with government welfare schemes, legal support and skill-development training for those interested.
“We have a lot of work here only if people know where to look for. Migration often ends in misery and families are ruined,” she says.
Santoshini Rout, a resident of Mahar Pali village in Loisingha block, migrated with her husband to other state as they could not repay the money he had taken to support the family. The couple was provided food and shelter but not without being harassed and exploited. "It was an everyday affair and we could not take it anymore," she says.
Unable to endure the abuse, the couple approached local authorities and were rescued.
Once back in Balangir, Santoshini enrolled in tailoring training and began stitching clothes from her home. Over time, she started supplying garments to local shops and now earns a stable income. The money she earns has made her self-sufficient and she has been able to educate her children.
She later joined Shramik Bahini, where she too counsels rescued workers, discouraging unsafe migration and helping families access skill training, tools and livelihood schemes. Nearly 4,000 people have benefited from these efforts.
“I sincerely wish no one should suffer what we went through. We are showing people the way to survive and succeed with their own efforts. We would also advise people not to resort to migration to live a life of dignity, rather choose to work here and earn well,” Santoshini says.
As per the District Planning Coordinator Ashok Sahu, the number of people migrating for exploitative labour from Balangir has come down sharply.
“Earlier, over one lakh people were migrating every year. That number has now come down to around 27,000. We have rescued 19,000 workers and linked them to livelihood and welfare schemes. These two women are shining examples of successful rehabilitation,” he said.
Once victims of bonded labour, Ritanjali Rana and Santoshini Rout today stand as examples for many others who are hard hit by poverty. Like they turned suffering into strength and rewrote their own destinies, Ritanjali and Santoshini believe, anyone can take control of their situation, undergo vocational training and become self-reliant so that they do not fall into the same cycle of exploitation.
