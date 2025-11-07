ETV Bharat / offbeat

Once A Notorious Colony, Telangana's Rajivnagar Now A Cradle Of Successful Professionals

How did the transformation come around? It was in 2007 when Raju Nayak, a resident of the settlement became the first person from the area to secure a government job as a Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI). His success was soon followed by Dr. Rajkumar Jadhav, who completed his MBBS in 2015 and joined government service as a doctor. Both serving as inspiration, many others followed suit and education and public service started replacing fear and stigma in Rajivnagar’s identity.

A decade ago, the area was stigmatised for its high illiteracy rate and frequent police raids and surveillance. Today, with over 206 families and home to around 1,100 residents, the locality takes pride in the fact that nearly every household has at least one person, who works in government departments.

Ramagundam (Telangana) : Once known as a notorious hub of petty crime and police raids, Rajivnagar, a settlement in Yatin Kalyan Colony under the 19th division of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation has undergone an extraordinary transformation. The same lanes that once were dreaded for stories of gang activities now produce a steady stream of successful professionals including government employees, doctors, teachers, engineers and police officers.

Currently, the locality boasts of five doctors, three teachers, two engineers, eight personnel in the police department, two each in the railways and RTC, one bank employee, and 28 workers in Singareni Collieries. Quite a feat though even the number of retired employees is estimated between 80 and 100.

“We came from a very normal middle-class family. I still remember my father cycling through the rain to take me to a doctor when I fell seriously ill. That is when I decided to pursue medical education and serve as a doctor. I completed my MBBS in 2015–16 and now work as a Civil Assistant Surgeon in Mahabubabad. I have done my best to motivate the youth in my area to pursue government jobs,” says Dr. Rajkumar Jadhav.

Similarly Raju Nayak, now serving as an ACP in Warangal, says, “After finishing my B.Tech, I was selected as an RSI in my first attempt in 2007. But before that, I did all kinds of work. I worked as a labourer, even spent some time in a chicken centre because it was a matter of survival." After getting the job, life changed for Raju but he did not stop at that. He encouraged others from the locality to prepare for competitive exams. "Today, many have joined the police force and other government services and it is heartening to see them succeed," adds the official who received the best police award.

Rajivnagar’s change of image proves how education and opportunity can transform a community. Once written off as a “gang colony,” it now symbolises a settlement that rewrote its past, for good.