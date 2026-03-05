ETV Bharat / offbeat

Once A National Athlete, Odisha's Shubharani Das Is Now A Hawker Who Delivers 400 Newspapers Daily

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: At 4 am, when most of the city is asleep, Shubharani Das (50) is already at work. Driving her scooty to the newspaper depot, she reaches mostly ahead of time near the Master Canteen Square, in Bhubaneswar. Amid the hullabaloo of male hawkers, she arranges her share from the stacks of newspaper bundles and within minutes, drives away. Moving through Shaheed Nagar, Satyanagar, Raj Bhavan Colony, the Secretariat area and several other localities, in just two to three hours, she delivers nearly 400 newspapers. And this has been her life for the past 24 years.

Shubharani is the only woman newspaper hawker in Bhubaneswar, and possibly in Odisha who has carved a place for herself in a profession dominated by men.

Odisha's Shubharani Das, Once A National Athlete, Is Now A Hawker, Who Delivers 400 Newspapers Daily (ETV Bharat)

Born in Khandapada in Nayagarh district, she once wore the state jersey with pride when she led the Odisha women’s football team at the Federation Cup in Guwahati in 1992. From 1986 to 1998, she represented Odisha in football and kho kho at national-level tournaments. In all these playing years, she won 28 championships at various levels.

There was recognition and applause. But life after marriage pushed her into a rough road where in spite of negotiating from all directions, she was always in the midst of challenges.

In 2000, her husband, Prakash Chandra Mishra, met with an accident that rendered him so weak that he was not in a position to fend for the family. Naturally, their financial stability collapsed. With two young daughters to raise, Shubharani tried multiple small businesses, from making paper bags to selling cosmetics, from running a vegetable shop to managing a tea stall. But nothing assured her a steady income.