Once A National Athlete, Odisha's Shubharani Das Is Now A Hawker Who Delivers 400 Newspapers Daily
Former State football captain Shubharani Das now delivers newspapers daily in Bhubaneswar, challenging gender norms and sustaining her family with strength and resolve.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: At 4 am, when most of the city is asleep, Shubharani Das (50) is already at work. Driving her scooty to the newspaper depot, she reaches mostly ahead of time near the Master Canteen Square, in Bhubaneswar. Amid the hullabaloo of male hawkers, she arranges her share from the stacks of newspaper bundles and within minutes, drives away. Moving through Shaheed Nagar, Satyanagar, Raj Bhavan Colony, the Secretariat area and several other localities, in just two to three hours, she delivers nearly 400 newspapers. And this has been her life for the past 24 years.
Shubharani is the only woman newspaper hawker in Bhubaneswar, and possibly in Odisha who has carved a place for herself in a profession dominated by men.
Born in Khandapada in Nayagarh district, she once wore the state jersey with pride when she led the Odisha women’s football team at the Federation Cup in Guwahati in 1992. From 1986 to 1998, she represented Odisha in football and kho kho at national-level tournaments. In all these playing years, she won 28 championships at various levels.
There was recognition and applause. But life after marriage pushed her into a rough road where in spite of negotiating from all directions, she was always in the midst of challenges.
In 2000, her husband, Prakash Chandra Mishra, met with an accident that rendered him so weak that he was not in a position to fend for the family. Naturally, their financial stability collapsed. With two young daughters to raise, Shubharani tried multiple small businesses, from making paper bags to selling cosmetics, from running a vegetable shop to managing a tea stall. But nothing assured her a steady income.
In 2004, she picked up newspaper distribution work. It was meant to be temporary relief but she never realised when the work became a permanent source of income for her, and continues to be so till date.
Ask her why she picks up newspapers when it is usually done by men, and she asks, why can it not be a woman's job. “People would say, why is she roaming outside at dawn? Why is she doing a man’s job? In our society, paper distribution is seen as men’s work. But women can do any work,” she says firmly.
The early years were testing times for her not just financially, but socially. Though she chose not to answer anyone who questioned her work as a hawker, Shubharani is candid to accept that people's remarks hurt her. "But that did not stop me, instead, I strengthened myself and my resolve grew," she recalls.
Today, she earns between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month. Her husband supports her work and her daughters, Jyotirmayi and Stuti Aradhana, help her in the mornings before heading to college.
Her elder daughter says, “We will never forget the work that our mother does to help us grow.”
For Shubharani, the morning rounds are not just about income. She interacts with regular customers, exchanges greetings with elderly readers and ensures the paper reaches before their tea turns cold.
“I can continue this work for another 10 years. In fact when nothing worked in my favour, this job gave me a steady income. It has run my family for years now. My children grew up with the money I got from distributing newspapers. I would never leave it,” she says.
If Shubharani once led a football team onto the national field, now too her work can inspire many others. "Every work can be done with dignity. Gender has no role to play in the work we choose to do. If you are firm, honest and disciplined, you can blur the line of a man's or a woman's job," she states as she hurriedly leaves to attend to her family responsibilities.
