From Maoist Shadows To Government Jobs: How Women In Bihar’s Neema Are Changing Their Destiny
Once affected by Maoist violence and poor educational access, Neema now has 30 women in government jobs, driven by education and empowerment, reports Sartaj Alam.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 11:23 PM IST
Gaya (Bihar): A few years ago Maoist-affected Neema village in Bihar’s Gaya district was struggling with basic facilities. Education, particularly for girls, was difficult, while even young men found it hard to pursue their studies. But things started looking up in 1988 when Pushpa Kumari scripted a new narrative. She became the first woman from the village to get a job as an anganwadi worker. Her appointment not only gave her financial independence but also changed the way people in the village looked at women stepping out to work.
Today, Neema, under the Badki Chilmi panchayat in Amas block, has around 60 households and more than 30 women and young women from the village are in government jobs. They include both daughters of the village and daughters-in-law who have pursued careers after marriage.
Teacher Navneet Kumar, Pushpa Kumari’s son, recalls that his mother’s appointment became a topic of discussion in the village and surrounding areas.
“At that time, a woman taking up a job was often seen as something that could raise questions about the family’s reputation. But my mother’s appointment changed that mindset,” he recalled.
The history of government employment in the village goes back to the 1960s, when Navneet’s grandfather, Lalan Prasad, became the village’s first person to get a government job. Between 1980 and 1985, one or two other men also found employment. After Pushpa Kumari became the first woman to get a government job in 1988, the pace gained momentum and picked up considerably after 2015.
“One major reason is that a high school was established in the village after 2014. Earlier, it was somewhat easier for boys to pursue their studies, but girls found it difficult to travel to Amas for high school. When the high school was established, it was as if the girls’ dreams had grown wings. Every father began sending his daughter to school,” Navneet said.
The determination to secure government jobs became so strong that the village started not one but two libraries for self-study and competitive examination preparation. The libraries are frequented not just by young men and women but also by a large number of married women.
At Buddha Library, more than a dozen women and young women are currently preparing for various examinations. Among them is Savita Kumari, from Banke Bazar block in Gaya district, who has been married for 12 years but has now taken up the challenge of preparing for a government job. Her husband works with Jeevika Mission.
When she got married, Savita had completed her Intermediate. Now she has completed her post-graduation and B.Ed, qualified the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test and preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.
She says her interest in government employment grew after seeing one of her sisters-in-law secure a government job. By her own admission, it was her in-laws family that encouraged her to continue her education and pursue a career.
“We may jokingly compare daughters-in-law with the daughters of the village, but the reality is that the daughters-in-law here are also encouraged to achieve success. Without this support, the daughters-in-law would have remained confined to household work," she said adding that she is an example. "I am confident that I will also secure a government job. At present, I am also associated with Jeevika,” Savita said.
The preparation for competitive examinations has also become a family activity.
Accompanying Savita Kumari to the library is niece Sweety Kumari who is preparing for general competitive examinations and visits the library every day. While Savita is preparing for the BPSC examination, Sweety is preparing for general competitive examinations.
Teacher Kumari Ranju says that when she got married, only a few daughters and one or two daughters-in-law from the village had government jobs. Those women became examples for others and encouraged more girls and married women to pursue employment.
Ranju had completed only Intermediate when she got married. She was preparing to start a tailoring and embroidery centre to become financially independent. Around 2005, a recruitment process for teachers began through the panchayat. Without initially informing her family, she applied for the job and was selected. Her father-in-law being a teacher helped her prepare well and chase a career.
“At that time, I had only one goal - I wanted to get a job. Whether the job was big or small did not matter to us. At that time, recruitment could be done at the Intermediate level, but I wanted to achieve something bigger. So I completed my graduation, then my MA and B.Ed. I also cleared the examination conducted by the government for teachers. I am posted at a school in Budhaul village,” Ranju said.
Navneet believes government schemes in Bihar have also played a role in encouraging women and girls to pursue education and become financially independent.
He says reservation for women in various government initiatives during the Nitish Kumar government gave them additional opportunities.
“Girls came forward openly. Those who received education during the early phase went on to secure jobs. In our village, people from the age of 22 to 55 are in jobs. There is hardly any household in the village without someone in employment,” he said.
The village’s women are now working in several government departments. Around 10 women are employed in the education department, while 11 work in the health department and four are in the police department.
The village also has a woman amin, a chartered accountant and a woman working in the postal department. Four women are working as Community Mobilisers (CMs) with Jeevika.
Dozens of other women and girls are working as teachers in private schools and in private companies.
A recent addition to this list is Soni Kumari, who was recruited as a constable in the Bihar Police a few months ago. Her father is a small farmer and she is the first person in her family to secure a job.
Navneet said more than five people from the village have already retired from government service.
“Men from the village are also working in various departments of the Central and state governments, from clerical positions to officer-level posts. The village has become more prosperous over the past 15 years. Our aim now is to help the new generation prepare even better so that they become senior officers, IAS and IPS officers,” he said.
Behind the village’s progress is also an organisation run by its residents - the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Seva Samiti. The organisation works on village development and provides training and financial assistance to students. It has also helped create opportunities for young people preparing for government and other competitive examinations.
Physical trainer Roshan Kumar says candidates preparing for defence-sector examinations can train for their physical tests within the village itself.
“Equipment has been provided by the committee for this purpose. I train young men and women not only from the village but from the entire panchayat. More than 100 men and women from the panchayat have secured jobs,” Roshan said.
The villagers have also contributed their own resources towards education.
When land was being sought for a high school in the panchayat, small farmers from Neema, including Manoranj Prasad, Satendra Prasad, Shiv Kumar Prasad and Dev Kumar Prasad, came forward and donated 2.5 acres of land to the Bihar government for the school.
The high school was established in 2014 and has now been upgraded to a Plus Two school. Their idea was simple - if a Plus Two school was available in the village, girls would not have to travel elsewhere to continue their education after school.
Along with schools and libraries, the village has a community pond that contributes to its development.
The committee undertakes fish farming in the pond every year. The income generated from the fish is deposited with the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Seva Samiti, which uses the funds for development activities in the village.
The villagers say they do not always wait for government schemes to address their local problems. Instead, they often use the funds generated by their own committee to deal with smaller issues.
From a village where education and employment were once difficult to access, Neema has gradually built a culture where girls, women and daughters-in-law are encouraged to study, prepare for competitive examinations and seek government employment.
The change that began with one woman getting a job in 1988 has now become a wider movement, with more than 30 women and young women from the village in government service.
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