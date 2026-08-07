ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Maoist Shadows To Government Jobs: How Women In Bihar’s Neema Are Changing Their Destiny

Gaya (Bihar): A few years ago Maoist-affected Neema village in Bihar’s Gaya district was struggling with basic facilities. Education, particularly for girls, was difficult, while even young men found it hard to pursue their studies. But things started looking up in 1988 when Pushpa Kumari scripted a new narrative. She became the first woman from the village to get a job as an anganwadi worker. Her appointment not only gave her financial independence but also changed the way people in the village looked at women stepping out to work.

Today, Neema, under the Badki Chilmi panchayat in Amas block, has around 60 households and more than 30 women and young women from the village are in government jobs. They include both daughters of the village and daughters-in-law who have pursued careers after marriage.

Teacher Navneet Kumar, Pushpa Kumari’s son, recalls that his mother’s appointment became a topic of discussion in the village and surrounding areas.

“At that time, a woman taking up a job was often seen as something that could raise questions about the family’s reputation. But my mother’s appointment changed that mindset,” he recalled.

The history of government employment in the village goes back to the 1960s, when Navneet’s grandfather, Lalan Prasad, became the village’s first person to get a government job. Between 1980 and 1985, one or two other men also found employment. After Pushpa Kumari became the first woman to get a government job in 1988, the pace gained momentum and picked up considerably after 2015.

“One major reason is that a high school was established in the village after 2014. Earlier, it was somewhat easier for boys to pursue their studies, but girls found it difficult to travel to Amas for high school. When the high school was established, it was as if the girls’ dreams had grown wings. Every father began sending his daughter to school,” Navneet said.

How Neema changed (ETV Bharat)

The determination to secure government jobs became so strong that the village started not one but two libraries for self-study and competitive examination preparation. The libraries are frequented not just by young men and women but also by a large number of married women.

At Buddha Library, more than a dozen women and young women are currently preparing for various examinations. Among them is Savita Kumari, from Banke Bazar block in Gaya district, who has been married for 12 years but has now taken up the challenge of preparing for a government job. Her husband works with Jeevika Mission.

When she got married, Savita had completed her Intermediate. Now she has completed her post-graduation and B.Ed, qualified the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test and preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

She says her interest in government employment grew after seeing one of her sisters-in-law secure a government job. By her own admission, it was her in-laws family that encouraged her to continue her education and pursue a career.

“We may jokingly compare daughters-in-law with the daughters of the village, but the reality is that the daughters-in-law here are also encouraged to achieve success. Without this support, the daughters-in-law would have remained confined to household work," she said adding that she is an example. "I am confident that I will also secure a government job. At present, I am also associated with Jeevika,” Savita said.

From one job to 30 plus (ETV Bharat)

The preparation for competitive examinations has also become a family activity.

Accompanying Savita Kumari to the library is niece Sweety Kumari who is preparing for general competitive examinations and visits the library every day. While Savita is preparing for the BPSC examination, Sweety is preparing for general competitive examinations.

Teacher Kumari Ranju says that when she got married, only a few daughters and one or two daughters-in-law from the village had government jobs. Those women became examples for others and encouraged more girls and married women to pursue employment.

Ranju had completed only Intermediate when she got married. She was preparing to start a tailoring and embroidery centre to become financially independent. Around 2005, a recruitment process for teachers began through the panchayat. Without initially informing her family, she applied for the job and was selected. Her father-in-law being a teacher helped her prepare well and chase a career.

“At that time, I had only one goal - I wanted to get a job. Whether the job was big or small did not matter to us. At that time, recruitment could be done at the Intermediate level, but I wanted to achieve something bigger. So I completed my graduation, then my MA and B.Ed. I also cleared the examination conducted by the government for teachers. I am posted at a school in Budhaul village,” Ranju said.