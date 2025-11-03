ETV Bharat / offbeat

Once A Feared Red Zone, Abujhmarh In Chhattisgarh Is Now A Site For Film Shooting

Narayanpur: Once an epicentre of Naxalite violence, the Abujhmarh forest region of Chhattisgarh is undergoing a sea change. The transformation is visible in Maspur village that has metamorphosed into a location for the shooting of a Chhattisgarh film. Such projects were unthinkable in the villages of this region till sometime back but no longer now.

The village has undergone a change since the opening of a Police camp around ten months ago. The Chhattisgarhi film ‘Danda Kotum’ is being shot in Garpa and Fauradi villages as well along with Maspur. The film's director, actors and other members of the crew have arrived from Raipur while the local residents are also involved in the project.

Director and actor Amlesh Nagesh told ETV Bharat that he wanted to make a film depicting tribal life, nature and culture realistically. This was a diversion from the traditional love stories or comedies of Chhattisgarhi cinema. This is why he chose Abujhmarh.

He disclosed that he was mesmerized by Abujhmarh’s beauty when he visited the area. Nagesh also shared that while coming to the village, he passed five security camps which made him feel quite safe. He compared Abujhmarh to cities like Raipur, Bilaspur and Gariyaband.

Nagesh said that this is his first project in Abujhmarh but the people have made him feel at home.

“The people here feel like family. The atmosphere of Abujhmarh is very different from the outside world. The peace, tranquillity and the sound of birds that one experiences here are only seen in the films,” he said.

Talking about the film, he said that Danda Kotum is a story of jal, jungle and zameen (water, forest, and land) that are central to tribal life.

“Danda means Bastar (Dandakaranya) and Kotum means forest (Gondi language). The title means the forest of Bastar. Therefore, it was decided to shoot the film in Bastar,” he said.