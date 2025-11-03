Once A Feared Red Zone, Abujhmarh In Chhattisgarh Is Now A Site For Film Shooting
Amlesh Nagesh, director of Danda Kotum, said Abujhmarh provides a perfect setting for his film based on tribal life, a departure from love stories.
Narayanpur: Once an epicentre of Naxalite violence, the Abujhmarh forest region of Chhattisgarh is undergoing a sea change. The transformation is visible in Maspur village that has metamorphosed into a location for the shooting of a Chhattisgarh film. Such projects were unthinkable in the villages of this region till sometime back but no longer now.
The village has undergone a change since the opening of a Police camp around ten months ago. The Chhattisgarhi film ‘Danda Kotum’ is being shot in Garpa and Fauradi villages as well along with Maspur. The film's director, actors and other members of the crew have arrived from Raipur while the local residents are also involved in the project.
Director and actor Amlesh Nagesh told ETV Bharat that he wanted to make a film depicting tribal life, nature and culture realistically. This was a diversion from the traditional love stories or comedies of Chhattisgarhi cinema. This is why he chose Abujhmarh.
He disclosed that he was mesmerized by Abujhmarh’s beauty when he visited the area. Nagesh also shared that while coming to the village, he passed five security camps which made him feel quite safe. He compared Abujhmarh to cities like Raipur, Bilaspur and Gariyaband.
Nagesh said that this is his first project in Abujhmarh but the people have made him feel at home.
“The people here feel like family. The atmosphere of Abujhmarh is very different from the outside world. The peace, tranquillity and the sound of birds that one experiences here are only seen in the films,” he said.
Talking about the film, he said that Danda Kotum is a story of jal, jungle and zameen (water, forest, and land) that are central to tribal life.
“Danda means Bastar (Dandakaranya) and Kotum means forest (Gondi language). The title means the forest of Bastar. Therefore, it was decided to shoot the film in Bastar,” he said.
Before starting the shooting, permission was obtained from the district administration, Police department and 12 village councils.
Nagesh explained that initially, he faced a language barrier as the locals speak Madia dialect of Gondi language and many people here don't understand Chhattisgarhi. But everything is fine now. He said the villagers are very helpful and it feels like he's at home.
Stating that Bastar is far more beautiful than what is portrayed, he pointed out at the development that is underway in terms of the roads reaching the villages, people getting tap water and electricity coming from solar panels.
He said that interestingly, the people have preserved their culture amidst the ongoing developmental activities. He also appealed to the government to preserve the tribal culture.
Nagesh disclosed that he had visited several villages of Abujhmarh before starting the film's shooting and during this time he did not see any Naxal activity. He said that the security camps around Maspur make it no different from his own village in Gariyaband or the villages around Raipur.
Nagesh is playing the lead role in the film Although he did not divulge more about the story line, the film is expected to give a new identity to the culture, nature and lifestyle of Bastar.
The shooting of a film in Abujhmarh is not just a cultural event but something that defines trust and transformation. With the camera shining on this region that once symbolized fear, The message going out is that of peace, opportunity and hope.
