Once A Beggar, Now A Giver, Divyang Raju Distributes Blankets To Needy On Wheelchair In Pathankot

Pathankot: As severe cold sweeps across North India, thousands of homeless and needy people are struggling to survive without proper food, shelter, or even warm clothing. For them, winter is not just harsh but life-threatening too. But in the middle of this biting cold, one man has become a symbol of compassion. A divyang, Raju from Pathankot, who begs to survive, has distributed nearly 500 blankets to the poor, using the money he earned from begging. Once A Beggar, Now A Giver, Divyang Raju Distributes Blankets To Needy On Wheelchair In Pathankot (ETV Bharat) Seeking alms, Raju moves around in a wheelchair. Neither does he have a house of his own, nor the capacity to own one. He lives in a rented room that costs Rs 5,000 a month but instead of saving money for emergencies, he chose to spend it on others who were suffering even more.