Once A Beggar, Now A Giver, Divyang Raju Distributes Blankets To Needy On Wheelchair In Pathankot
Surviving on alms, Raju distributed 500 blankets to the needy, proving that compassion is not only dependent on wealth but a heart that empathises.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Pathankot: As severe cold sweeps across North India, thousands of homeless and needy people are struggling to survive without proper food, shelter, or even warm clothing. For them, winter is not just harsh but life-threatening too. But in the middle of this biting cold, one man has become a symbol of compassion.
A divyang, Raju from Pathankot, who begs to survive, has distributed nearly 500 blankets to the poor, using the money he earned from begging.
Seeking alms, Raju moves around in a wheelchair. Neither does he have a house of his own, nor the capacity to own one. He lives in a rented room that costs Rs 5,000 a month but instead of saving money for emergencies, he chose to spend it on others who were suffering even more.
“I collected Rs 10 from people and when the amount was good to buy blankets, I got a few and distributed. I don’t have a home, but I will continue to serve people,” Raju said.
He even set up a small tea stall to provide warmth to people battling the cold. Recognised by the Prime Minister, who spoke about Raju in one his Mann Ki Baat episodes, Raju is not new to social service. PM Modi referred to Raju and praised his 'humanitarian efforts' making him an inspiration nationwide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he distributed masks and sanitizers, delivered ration to needy families, encouraged people to wear masks, gave books and notebooks to children.
But Raju’s kindness does not end with winter relief he distributes. He has helped arrange marriages for 50 poor girls, played a role in repairing two damaged bridges and still continues to do social work despite personal hardships.
“All governments come and go. They make promises, but nothing happens in reality,” Raju said, when questioned whether he has got any help with a house from the government.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Vishwa Sharma, who attended the blanket distribution, praised Raju’s selfless service. “Those who keep making excuses in life should learn from Raju. We will soon arrange accommodation for him,” he said.
Also Read: