Onam Leaves No One Hungry: Sasthamcotta Monkeys Get Their Festive Sadhya
Nearly 125 sacred monkeys joined an Onam Sadhya at Sasthamcotta temple in Kerala, continuing a 53-year tradition that extends festive abundance beyond the human community.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Kollam: In Indian tradition, animals find a place in mythology, worship and everyday acts of kindness. At the historic Sasthamcotta Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala’s Kollam district, that bond comes alive each Onam when a full festive meal is laid out for the temple’s resident monkeys.
On Uthradam, the day before Thiruvonam, plantain leaves were arranged on the temple premises for nearly 125 monkeys. At about 10.30 am, they were served the same kind of elaborate vegetarian spread that families across Kerala prepare to welcome the harvest festival.
The meal included Matta rice, parippu, pappadam, pachadi, kichadi, avial, thoran, kalan and olan. Payasam and ripe bananas, however, appeared to be their favourites.
Before the feast could begin, the troop followed an order of its own. The older monkeys approached the leaves first while the younger ones waited. The elders tasted the food and only after they seemed satisfied, did the rest move in. For nearly two hours, the temple courtyard was filled with the sounds of monkeys eating, quarrelling, moving between leaves and returning for more.
The monkeys are regarded locally as sacred companions of Lord Dharma Sastha. Their annual feast is therefore not treated simply as the feeding of animals. For devotees, it is an act of service and a reminder that a festival centred on abundance must make room for every living being.
The Uthradam Sadhya was sponsored by local devotee M.P. Aravindakshan Pillai, who said the practice began when he saw the monkeys struggling to find food more than five decades ago.
“We have been organising this feast without a break for nearly 53 years. Many years ago, the monkeys faced a serious shortage of food, and I felt I should do something for them. Serving them an Onam Sadhya has since given me great joy and spiritual satisfaction,” Pillai told ETV Bharat.
The monkeys of Sasthamcotta are also linked to a belief rooted in the Ramayana. Local tradition holds that Lord Rama’s Vanara Sena passed through the region while searching for Goddess Sita. The story has added a sacred dimension to the animals’ presence around the temple.
The annual feast attracts thousands of devotees on Uthradam and Thiruvonam. Many come not only to offer prayers but also to watch the unusual guests take their places before the plantain leaves.
Sasthamcotta is not the only place to serve food beyond the human community. Monkey feasts are also organised at Sri Kallely Oorali Appooppan Kavu in Konni, Pathanamthitta and in the sacred groves of Edayilakkad in Kasaragod.
People here believe, prosperity gains meaning when it is shared. At Sasthamcotta, even the monkeys have their place at the Onam table.
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