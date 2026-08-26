ETV Bharat / offbeat

Onam Leaves No One Hungry: Sasthamcotta Monkeys Get Their Festive Sadhya

Kollam: In Indian tradition, animals find a place in mythology, worship and everyday acts of kindness. At the historic Sasthamcotta Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala’s Kollam district, that bond comes alive each Onam when a full festive meal is laid out for the temple’s resident monkeys.

On Uthradam, the day before Thiruvonam, plantain leaves were arranged on the temple premises for nearly 125 monkeys. At about 10.30 am, they were served the same kind of elaborate vegetarian spread that families across Kerala prepare to welcome the harvest festival.

The meal included Matta rice, parippu, pappadam, pachadi, kichadi, avial, thoran, kalan and olan. Payasam and ripe bananas, however, appeared to be their favourites.

Before the feast could begin, the troop followed an order of its own. The older monkeys approached the leaves first while the younger ones waited. The elders tasted the food and only after they seemed satisfied, did the rest move in. For nearly two hours, the temple courtyard was filled with the sounds of monkeys eating, quarrelling, moving between leaves and returning for more.

The monkeys are regarded locally as sacred companions of Lord Dharma Sastha. Their annual feast is therefore not treated simply as the feeding of animals. For devotees, it is an act of service and a reminder that a festival centred on abundance must make room for every living being.

The Uthradam Sadhya was sponsored by local devotee M.P. Aravindakshan Pillai, who said the practice began when he saw the monkeys struggling to find food more than five decades ago.