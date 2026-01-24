ETV Bharat / offbeat

On World Education Day, This Punjab Charity Pledges To Educate And Empower Every Child For Free

“I visit a government or private school and speak to students and motivate them every day. If Punjab has to move forward, its children must be educated,” he said, adding that he has covered nearly 8 lakh kilometres for school outreach across Punjab.

Khalsa describes education as the foundation of social change and says the main focus of the project was beyond classrooms.

Founded by Bhai Jasvir Singh Ji Khalsa, the EPP is now led by Jaswinder Singh Khalsa, who runs the project from its head office in Begoana village of Ludhiana district.

The non-profit, which began in 2011, has provided free education to about 200,000 students over the past 15 years and supported nearly 6,000 others with scholarships for higher studies. It operates through seven educational institutions and an educational academy that offers free schooling from nursery to Class 12.

Ludhiana: On World Education Day, the Education Punjab Project, a charity organisation of Punjab, takes a pledge to make every child empowered and educated through a model built around daily school visits, free schooling and community engagement.

Khalsa said the EPP’s education model removes most financial barriers, as there is no admission fee and no monthly tuition. “Students receive books, stationery and even lunch boxes free of cost. Teaching methods include audio-visual learning, with emphasis on quality education, safety and the overall development of children,” he said.

Not just academics, students are introduced to social responsibility and ethical values, with Khalsa saying that the NGO handles religious instruction sensitively.

School building run under Education Punjab Project in Ludhiana, Punjab (ETV Bharat)

“Children are taught to respect every faith. No one is forced to change religion. Students begin their school day with a 15-minute session related to their own religious or moral teachings,” he said.

Khalsa, a businessman of English origin, has long worked to spread awareness of Sikh values. He said service to society has been his priority since 2006. “I don’t ask people to donate in the name of religion. If someone wants to help, it should be to support children directly through education,” he said.

Children are admitted as early as age four, and the organisation continues to support them for as long as they wish to study. About 6,000 students are currently pursuing higher education with the help of scholarships arranged by the project.

The group has also stepped in during emergencies such as the recent floods in Punjab. It paid more than Rs 75 lakh in school fees for affected children, helped repair and rebuild school infrastructure, and provided food and seeds to families. Basic facilities were also extended to 12 flood-hit villages, while some of them were even adopted.

Children studying under special education model of Education Punjab Project (ETV Bharat)

Khalsa said the long-term goal is expansion, as the group is now connected with seven schools and aims to work with at least 100.

“I want to devote the rest of my life to these students. When children learn, they become aware of their rights, their duties and their future,” he said.