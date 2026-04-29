ETV Bharat / offbeat

On The Driving Seat, Haryana’s ‘Driver Chhori’ Muskan Steers Tractor On Farm Fields, Studies And Dreams

Jind: Muskan, a Class 12 student from Dumarkha Kalan in Haryana’s Jind district, is not just helping her father in the fields, she is challenging deep-rooted stereotypes which were earlier considered a taboo. Her prowess to steer the tractor with ease on agri fields made Muskan a viral sensation on social media. At a time when handling big machines was considered a man's job, Muskan earned the name of ‘Driver Chhori’, charting a path of her own and becoming an inspiration for thousands with her courage, skill and determination. She goes to school, farms in her father's fields and nurtures a dream of joining the police force.

Muskan’s life changed after the death of her uncle whose loss added to her father Praveen's responsibilities. He would do both farming and run the family. Instead of watching her father fight hardship, she decided to take a step forward and be her father's strongest support.

Muskan gets ready for a summer day on the fields (ETV Bharat)

As the eldest among four sisters, she wanted that her father should trust her for any work he would have trusted a son with. “I did not want my father to feel the absence of a son. Whatever needs to be done in the fields, I do it,” Muskan says.

Her basic driving skill turned into expertise pretty soon. At the age of nine, Muskan held the tractor’s steering wheel for the first time and tried negotiating. Today, she handles not just tractors, but also heavy agricultural machinery with the confidence of a seasoned farmer. From ploughing fields to operating a tractor wrapper for preparing dry fodder for cattle, she does it all with such expertise that people would often stop and watch her.