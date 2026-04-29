On The Driving Seat, Haryana’s ‘Driver Chhori’ Muskan Steers Tractor On Farm Fields, Studies And Dreams
After school, she does farming and devotes time for police exam preparation. Determined to make a difference, Muskan has become a symbol of grit.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Jind: Muskan, a Class 12 student from Dumarkha Kalan in Haryana’s Jind district, is not just helping her father in the fields, she is challenging deep-rooted stereotypes which were earlier considered a taboo. Her prowess to steer the tractor with ease on agri fields made Muskan a viral sensation on social media. At a time when handling big machines was considered a man's job, Muskan earned the name of ‘Driver Chhori’, charting a path of her own and becoming an inspiration for thousands with her courage, skill and determination. She goes to school, farms in her father's fields and nurtures a dream of joining the police force.
Muskan’s life changed after the death of her uncle whose loss added to her father Praveen's responsibilities. He would do both farming and run the family. Instead of watching her father fight hardship, she decided to take a step forward and be her father's strongest support.
As the eldest among four sisters, she wanted that her father should trust her for any work he would have trusted a son with. “I did not want my father to feel the absence of a son. Whatever needs to be done in the fields, I do it,” Muskan says.
Her basic driving skill turned into expertise pretty soon. At the age of nine, Muskan held the tractor’s steering wheel for the first time and tried negotiating. Today, she handles not just tractors, but also heavy agricultural machinery with the confidence of a seasoned farmer. From ploughing fields to operating a tractor wrapper for preparing dry fodder for cattle, she does it all with such expertise that people would often stop and watch her.
Her daily routine however has not been ordinary or easy. She attends school in the morning, returns home and heads straight to the fields. There, she takes charge of machines. Her father proudly says, “Muskan has never let me feel the difference between a son and daughter. In fact, she often works harder than boys.”
When videos of Muskan operating massive farm equipment surfaced on social media, they quickly went viral. Thousands praised her courage, skill and her ability to match steps with her father in handling agriculture. Today, she has become an ideal for countless young girls across the country.
For local farmer Surajmal, Muskan’s work speaks for itself. He waited several days for her to become available to process crop residue into cattle feed on his 30-acre wheat farm. “I could have hired someone else, but Muskan does every work diligently. So I waited for her. She has brought pride not just to our village, but to the whole of Haryana,” he says.
Despite her farming responsibilities, Muskan has not lost sight of her dreams. Her late uncle had wished to see her join the police force. Determined to fulfill that dream, she continues her studies while preparing for police recruitment examinations.
But Muskan’s journey is not only about her viral fame. It is her ability to challenge stereotypes, shatter outdated beliefs and resolve to prove that daughters can shoulder responsibilities just as well, if not better, than sons, that made her a role model. Through her work, Muskan is not only driving a tractor, she is driving change and inspiring many women to take charge of their lives.
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