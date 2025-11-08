ETV Bharat / offbeat

On A 100cc Bike, Two Brothers Realise Their Dreams, Ride From Gwalior To The Himalayas

Encouraged by one success one after another, they set their targets higher and difficult. Their second trip took them across borders, from Gwalior to Nepal’s sacred Muktinath Temple, a 2,700-kilometre ride. Then too they carried puncture kits, extra tubes and navigated rocky roads and rough weather to complete the expedition.

Their journey began two years ago, when the brothers decided to ride to Manali on a 100cc bike. Despite flat tires, long hours, and little experience, they completed the trip, realising that adventure does not mean luxury. "Adventure is in the heart and mind and determination helps us ride through the toughest of destinations," he adds.

Gaurav runs a small general store and Rohit works as a factory manager. But once they put on their helmets, they turn into explorers chasing destinations, some near and a few far. “We do not need big bikes. We need to be together on a bike to ride to the horizon,” says Gaurav.

Gwalior: Not every destination in the bucket list needs a superbike. Some start with a simple dream and a 100cc bike. For Gaurav and Rohit Mahor, two cousins from Gwalior, adventure is not about horsepower. On their normal commuter bikes, the duo has conquered some of India’s toughest terrains, from Manali and Nepal to Ladakh and Adi Kailash, and proved that travellers need passion not power.

In 2024, they planned Ladakh, conquering the Umling La Pass, the world’s highest motorable road. “The climb was steep and we thought the bike would not make it. But we did not give up. When we finally made it to the top, it felt as if we can touch the sky,” recalls Rohit.

Their most recent and grueling journey was a nine-day, 2,500-kilometre expedition to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Uttarakhand recently. The brothers scaled the mountains to an altitude of 14,700 feet, crossing rocky paths, steep cliffs, freezing streams, and wild terrain where no network and road existed.

“Every turn seemed dangerous. We knew it was risky as one wrong move would spoil it all. But once you see the Himalayas up close, the fear disappears. You feel the peace and calm," Rohit adds.

On their way back home, they also visited Badrinath Dham completing one of the most challenging circuits on a 100cc bike.

For the Mahor brothers, adventure cost has never been bothersome. Their Manali trip cost just Rs 10,000 while the Ladakh ride cost Rs 15,000. The 100cc bike, they say, offers great mileage and reliability, which is perfect for long-distance travel.

“To be honest, we do not have any lofty purposes behind our visits. We go in search of peace. When you are on a bike, you can stop anywhere, breathe in the air and see the world," states Gaurav adding that the only thing they ensure 100 percent is safety. "Safety is non-negotiable particularly when you are on the hilly terrains. Mountain roads are steep. It is necessary to stay in your lane, never honk unnecessarily and use the dipper at night,” he adds.

On their Adi Kailash ride, they covered 450 kilometres in one day, passing through Delhi, Purnagiri Temple, Pithoragarh, Darchula, and Gunji, before finally reaching Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. They returned via Badrinath, Rishikesh, and Haridwar, camping under the stars and staying in mountain homestays.

After Manali, Nepal, Ladakh and Adi Kailash, the duo has set its sights on their next challenge - the Mig-La Pass in Ladakh situated at an altitude of 19,400 feet.

“We do not know if we can reach it but there is nothing wrong in trying,” says Rohit with a grin. “Every ride teaches us something, so let there be more learning,” he quickly adds.