ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bullock Carts Are Back On Rural Roads As Bihar Deals With Energy Crisis

Gaya: The Hormuz crisis, rising fuel costs and shortages have compelled people in Bihar to revert to ways of the past. This is particularly evident in rural Gaya, where bullock carts have once again begun to reappear on the roads. Villagers say fuel scarcity has left them with no choice but to return to traditional modes of transport.

Once the quintessential symbol of rural life, the bullock cart is once again becoming a vital pillar of people's livelihoods. In numerous villages across Gaya, including Karmoni, Niskha, Fajlaha, Godwa Deeh, Navwa Deeh, Mansi Deeh, Munshichak, Kurumdeeh, Kusha, Pakri, Barachatti, Imamganj, Banke Bazar, Dobhi, Bodh Gaya, and Sherghati, thousands of bullock carts have become active once again.

Amid renewed discussion about bullock carts, the name of Babu Kiray Musahar, Bihar's first Dalit MP, has resurfaced. He was elected MP in 1952 from the reserved Bhagalpur-Purnia constituency, contesting on a Socialist Party (India) ticket. He was widely regarded as the voice of the poor and working class.

Once, Bullock Carts Used To Be Registered

As an MP, he had implemented a system of taxes and licensing to regulate the operation of bullock carts — an integral component of the rural transportation of those times — making it mandatory for every bullock cart to display a unique registration number on a tin plate.

Over time, motor vehicles and tractors displaced the carts. Vinay Yadav, a resident of Karmoni village in Gaya district, owns his own tractor. Previously, alongside farming, he used his tractor to transport goods. But with such operations crippled by the diesel crisis, his tractor sits idle outside his home.