Bullock Carts Are Back On Rural Roads As Bihar Deals With Energy Crisis
Due to the Hormuz crisis, there is a global shortage of petrol and diesel, causing bullock carts return to Bihar. A report by Sartaj Ahmed.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Gaya: The Hormuz crisis, rising fuel costs and shortages have compelled people in Bihar to revert to ways of the past. This is particularly evident in rural Gaya, where bullock carts have once again begun to reappear on the roads. Villagers say fuel scarcity has left them with no choice but to return to traditional modes of transport.
Once the quintessential symbol of rural life, the bullock cart is once again becoming a vital pillar of people's livelihoods. In numerous villages across Gaya, including Karmoni, Niskha, Fajlaha, Godwa Deeh, Navwa Deeh, Mansi Deeh, Munshichak, Kurumdeeh, Kusha, Pakri, Barachatti, Imamganj, Banke Bazar, Dobhi, Bodh Gaya, and Sherghati, thousands of bullock carts have become active once again.
Amid renewed discussion about bullock carts, the name of Babu Kiray Musahar, Bihar's first Dalit MP, has resurfaced. He was elected MP in 1952 from the reserved Bhagalpur-Purnia constituency, contesting on a Socialist Party (India) ticket. He was widely regarded as the voice of the poor and working class.
Once, Bullock Carts Used To Be Registered
As an MP, he had implemented a system of taxes and licensing to regulate the operation of bullock carts — an integral component of the rural transportation of those times — making it mandatory for every bullock cart to display a unique registration number on a tin plate.
Over time, motor vehicles and tractors displaced the carts. Vinay Yadav, a resident of Karmoni village in Gaya district, owns his own tractor. Previously, alongside farming, he used his tractor to transport goods. But with such operations crippled by the diesel crisis, his tractor sits idle outside his home.
"I bought two pairs of oxen and a buffalo for Rs 60,000. I had old bullock carts, gathering dust at home, repaired, and now I am using them to transport goods," said Yadav, adding that his two bullock carts are now transporting goods from village to village, generating a daily income of Rs 1,000-1,500.
Tanzil-ur-Rahman Khan, a farmer from Niskha village, pointed out that the nearest petrol pump is 18 km away. Previously, people would transport fuel in containers to keep their vehicles running, but with pumps stopping sale of fuel in loose containers, even women of the village are now relying on bullock carts to travel to the market. "My grandfather used to travel by bullock cart and palanquin. Today, circumstances have come full circle, and we are once again compelled to rely on bullock carts," he said.
Sushila Devi, another villager, said she previously travelled to the market by tempo. But with these having ceased operations due to the fuel shortage, she avails bullock carts, as they are the next best affordable transport.
Oxen & Plows Make A Comeback In Agriculture
The impact of the fuel crisis has not been limited to transportation alone; it has also affected agricultural practices. The season for plowing fields prior to paddy transplantation has begun; however, the use of tractors has declined significantly due to a shortage of diesel. Once again, small-scale farmers have returned to the fields with plows pulled by oxen. "Previously, plowing with a tractor cost Rs 100 per kathha, but now the rate has doubled. Moreover, tractor owners are refusing to plow fields, citing unavailability of fuel," said farmer Sanjay Yadav.
According to villagers, the cost of operating a bullock cart is low. The total weekly expense, inclusive of fodder for the oxen and greasing of the cart, amounts to around Rs 1,000. Anil Yadav, a cart driver, explains, "A bullock cart can generate anywhere between Rs 750-1,000 a day. Nowadays, bullock carts are being fitted with metal wheels, making them sturdier and more durable."