ETV Bharat / offbeat

Of Only 4 Students Chosen Nationwide, Labourer’s Son Mohammad Ehtesham Rizvi Gets Into India’s IESO Team

Muzaffarpur: “In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud… It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul,” wrote William Ernest Henley a century ago. These lines seem apt in the case of Mohammad Ehtesham Rizvi, a Muzaffarpur boy who has overcome immense hardships to earn a place in the Indian team that will compete at the prestigious International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO).

One of only four students selected from across the country, Ehtesham is a Class 12 science student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kharauna. He has become a living example of determination, relentless hard work and dedication, achieving a milestone that has made not only his district but the entire nation proud. The international competition is scheduled to be held in Italy from August 20 to 27.

The house in Muzaffarpur where Rizvi grew up (ETV Bharat)

Ehtesham’s father, Mohammad Seraj Ansari, works as a labourer in a private company and earns barely enough to meet the needs of his family. His mother is a homemaker. The family of five, including three siblings, has long faced financial hardship.

How Tough Was the Selection?

Following an intense nationwide selection process, only four students were chosen to represent India at this year’s Olympiad. Two of them are from Bihar, and Ehtesham is one of them.

Recalling his preparation, Ehtesham says, “I had been preparing for this exam since Class 11. Later, I took a selection test at school. Once the results were out, we attended a camp where we had to undergo more tests. Only after clearing those tests was I selected.”

A Story of Struggle Behind the Success

Behind Ehtesham’s remarkable achievement lies a deeply emotional story of family struggle. His grandfather, the late Noor Hasan Ansari, worked as a senior administrative employee at Muzaffarpur Club in Company Bagh. Following his death, the family’s financial condition deteriorated and they have struggled to rebuild their lives.

Even today, the family continues to live in a small house located within the Muzaffarpur Club premises. Despite limited resources, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that their children’s education continues uninterrupted.

Ehtesham’s grandmother, Sadia Khatoon (ETV Bharat)

Academic Excellence Since Childhood