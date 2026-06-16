Of Only 4 Students Chosen Nationwide, Labourer’s Son Mohammad Ehtesham Rizvi Gets Into India’s IESO Team
Despite growing up in severe financial hardship Ehtesham earned a place among selected few to represent India at the International Earth Science Olympiad in Italy.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Muzaffarpur: “In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud… It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul,” wrote William Ernest Henley a century ago. These lines seem apt in the case of Mohammad Ehtesham Rizvi, a Muzaffarpur boy who has overcome immense hardships to earn a place in the Indian team that will compete at the prestigious International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO).
One of only four students selected from across the country, Ehtesham is a Class 12 science student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kharauna. He has become a living example of determination, relentless hard work and dedication, achieving a milestone that has made not only his district but the entire nation proud. The international competition is scheduled to be held in Italy from August 20 to 27.
Ehtesham’s father, Mohammad Seraj Ansari, works as a labourer in a private company and earns barely enough to meet the needs of his family. His mother is a homemaker. The family of five, including three siblings, has long faced financial hardship.
How Tough Was the Selection?
Following an intense nationwide selection process, only four students were chosen to represent India at this year’s Olympiad. Two of them are from Bihar, and Ehtesham is one of them.
Recalling his preparation, Ehtesham says, “I had been preparing for this exam since Class 11. Later, I took a selection test at school. Once the results were out, we attended a camp where we had to undergo more tests. Only after clearing those tests was I selected.”
A Story of Struggle Behind the Success
Behind Ehtesham’s remarkable achievement lies a deeply emotional story of family struggle. His grandfather, the late Noor Hasan Ansari, worked as a senior administrative employee at Muzaffarpur Club in Company Bagh. Following his death, the family’s financial condition deteriorated and they have struggled to rebuild their lives.
Even today, the family continues to live in a small house located within the Muzaffarpur Club premises. Despite limited resources, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that their children’s education continues uninterrupted.
Academic Excellence Since Childhood
Ehtesham began his studies at a government school in the Sakra area. To strengthen his academic foundation, he also received additional guidance from Holy Garden Prep Public School in Sakra. His teachers vouch for his commitment to studies. From an early age, they say, he demonstrated exceptional academic ability and consistently ranked among the top students in his class.
Later, he cleared the highly competitive entrance examination for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and secured admission to Class 6. Since joining the institution, he has consistently excelled not only in academics but also in co-curricular activities.
Ehtesham has also distinguished himself as an NCC cadet. His performances have earned him recognition at the national level and brought pride to his school. Looking ahead, he aspires to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) and serve the nation as a member of the Indian Armed Forces.
Ehtesham believes that success is not merely about personal achievement. “My ambition is deeply connected to serving the country and bringing pride to India,” he says.
His mother, Chand Tabassum, says she feels immense pride knowing that her son will represent the country. “It is a matter of pride that our son is doing something good for the country. We have faced a lot of struggle to bring him to this level. It is not easy to express that struggle in a few words,” says Tabassum.
She added that despite their financial struggles, the family never compromised on his education, and his hard work eventually led to his selection for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.
Ehtesham’s grandmother, Sadia Khatoon, became emotional while speaking about her grandson’s achievement. “We are all so happy. We struggled a lot to see him do so well. The milestone he has achieved today is the result of his own hard work,” she says, her eyes turning moist as she recalls the family’s years of struggle.
Financial Challenges Remain
While Ehtesham’s achievement has been widely celebrated across Muzaffarpur and Bihar, his family remains concerned about the financial burden associated with participating at the international level. With rising costs and limited family income, managing the expenses related to the competition appears to be a daunting task.
Though his parents say they will do everything possible to support their son, they also hope that society and institutions will help him reach the global stage where he will represent India.
Call for Support
According to Ehtesham’s family, his journey to Italy will require support from society and government institutions. “We believe the local administration, elected representatives, social organisations and capable citizens should come forward to support talented students facing financial hardship,” they say.
Helping Ehtesham, they add, would not simply amount to financial assistance for one student but would represent an investment in a promising young talent who has earned the opportunity to represent India on the global stage. It would also encourage countless other youngsters facing similar challenges.
As Rumi wrote, “As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.” Ehtesham, too, has braved every challenge with the conviction that he will find a path forward.
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