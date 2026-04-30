ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha's Transgender Dancer Chinmayee Tripathy Devotes 27 Years To Odissi And Lord Jagannath

Bhubaneswar: At 43, Chinmayee Tripathy has dedicated more than half her life to Odissi. For the transgender artiste from Odisha, dance is not about performance, it is a lifelong pursuit that doubles up as a means of survival. Her bond with the classical art form is so deep that she wishes to breathe her last with ghungroos tied around her ankles.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, on World Dance Day (April 29), Chinmayee narrates about her initiation into the art form which later became her purpose of life. "Perseverance, passion and self-belief are of utmost importance," says the dancer who has so far dedicated 27 years of her life to the art form. "I feel, I am living through dance. Odissi is not just an artistic expression but also a path to dignity, acceptance and self-discovery for me," she adds.

Chinmayee Tripathy striking a pose (ETV Bharat)

Giving a peek into her life as a trans person, Chinmayee says she was born as a male, Gaurishankar Tripathy into a family of artistes. Drawn to music and dance from an early age, she took up Odissi as a childhood fascination and that gradually became her life’s calling. With time, she could feel a different identity of hers which she accepted as naturally as possible. "That actually amplified my love for Odissi," she quickly adds.

The road, from Gaurishankar to Chinmayee however, was far from easy. She had to tolerate ridicule, social ostracism and even estrangement from her family after her father’s death. But Chinmayee refused to surrender. She rather chose to concentrate only on art to tide over despair, she lived with grace and avoided bitterness.