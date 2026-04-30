Odisha's Transgender Dancer Chinmayee Tripathy Devotes 27 Years To Odissi And Lord Jagannath
For Chinmayee, Odissi dance is an identity, a devotion for the divine, a bond she wishes to cherish till her last breath, reports Debasmita Rout.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: At 43, Chinmayee Tripathy has dedicated more than half her life to Odissi. For the transgender artiste from Odisha, dance is not about performance, it is a lifelong pursuit that doubles up as a means of survival. Her bond with the classical art form is so deep that she wishes to breathe her last with ghungroos tied around her ankles.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, on World Dance Day (April 29), Chinmayee narrates about her initiation into the art form which later became her purpose of life. "Perseverance, passion and self-belief are of utmost importance," says the dancer who has so far dedicated 27 years of her life to the art form. "I feel, I am living through dance. Odissi is not just an artistic expression but also a path to dignity, acceptance and self-discovery for me," she adds.
Giving a peek into her life as a trans person, Chinmayee says she was born as a male, Gaurishankar Tripathy into a family of artistes. Drawn to music and dance from an early age, she took up Odissi as a childhood fascination and that gradually became her life’s calling. With time, she could feel a different identity of hers which she accepted as naturally as possible. "That actually amplified my love for Odissi," she quickly adds.
The road, from Gaurishankar to Chinmayee however, was far from easy. She had to tolerate ridicule, social ostracism and even estrangement from her family after her father’s death. But Chinmayee refused to surrender. She rather chose to concentrate only on art to tide over despair, she lived with grace and avoided bitterness.
Today, she is admired as one of the best Odissi dancers, performing on stages across Odisha and getting appreciation for both her artistry and dedication. "I am always moved when I perform in front of Lord Jagannath. I love the dance form because it celebrates the rich Jagannath culture that remains central to her life and devotion," explains she.
On how Odissi dance has changed her life, Chinmayee says, “Odissi is my life and my spiritual practice. Living without it is impossible. I am proud that God blessed me with this divine art. It has given me a new identity and a reason to live,” Chinmayee says, being emotional but grounded.
What sets Chinmayee apart is not just her talent, but her resolve to make a place of her own when there are thousands of dancers emerging on the stage every day. "I want to live a life of dignity, for which I have chosen a difficult yet doable path. I got name and fame because of my choice to be independent of any barriers and that was no ordinary thing to do," she says.
Ask her if her story has inspired others in the trans community to choose an art, and she says it has. "I encourage other members of the transgender community to embrace their talents, become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to society. They must understand that any form of art if pursued with dedication can lead to empowerment," she advises.
Even today, Chinmayee continues to dance with the same devotion, carrying Lord Jagannath in her heart and Odisha’s cultural legacy in every performance. "After death I want to be remembered as a dancer who carried Jagannath in the heart but in my last breath, I should have the ghungroos on the feet. That will give me the final deliverance," says the dancer, from the middle of her rehearsals for a programme on the day.
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