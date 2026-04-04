ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha’s Simanchal Barik Pulls Two Auto Rickshaws With Head, Enters India Book Of Records

Berhampur: Demonstrating extraordinary physical strength and stamina, retired Army Havildar Simanchal Barik from Odisha has entered the India Book of Records by pulling two auto rickshaws weighing around 1,626 kg using only his head in just 19 seconds. The rare feat has drawn widespread appreciation from various quarters.

Currently serving as an instructor at the Berhampur Physical Academy, Barik performed the act with extreme control by balancing his body upside down, placing his head on the ground and pulling the heavily loaded auto rickshaws tied with ropes. The performance required immense strength, control and months of rigorous practice.

Odisha’s Simanchal Barik Pulls Two Auto Rickshaws With Head, Enters India Book Of Records (ETV Bharat)

Barik, who served in the Indian Army for 21 years, had earlier demonstrated similar strength-based feats on a television reality show, 'India's Got Talent' where he pulled an auto rickshaw using his body. Continuing the same zeal to do more, he continued practising for over four months and eventually scaled up the challenge by pulling two auto rickshaws, getting a place in the India Book of Records.

“I used to see the act of several record holders during a reality show and was deeply inspired. After returning, I practised continuously and finally achieved this feat. To my knowledge, no one has attempted such a performance using the head before,” Barik said.