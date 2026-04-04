Odisha’s Simanchal Barik Pulls Two Auto Rickshaws With Head, Enters India Book Of Records
Samir Kumar Acharya reports how a retired Army havildar from Berhampur has set record in strength and endurance by pulling two auto rickshaws with head.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Berhampur: Demonstrating extraordinary physical strength and stamina, retired Army Havildar Simanchal Barik from Odisha has entered the India Book of Records by pulling two auto rickshaws weighing around 1,626 kg using only his head in just 19 seconds. The rare feat has drawn widespread appreciation from various quarters.
Currently serving as an instructor at the Berhampur Physical Academy, Barik performed the act with extreme control by balancing his body upside down, placing his head on the ground and pulling the heavily loaded auto rickshaws tied with ropes. The performance required immense strength, control and months of rigorous practice.
Barik, who served in the Indian Army for 21 years, had earlier demonstrated similar strength-based feats on a television reality show, 'India's Got Talent' where he pulled an auto rickshaw using his body. Continuing the same zeal to do more, he continued practising for over four months and eventually scaled up the challenge by pulling two auto rickshaws, getting a place in the India Book of Records.
“I used to see the act of several record holders during a reality show and was deeply inspired. After returning, I practised continuously and finally achieved this feat. To my knowledge, no one has attempted such a performance using the head before,” Barik said.
The India Book of Records has issued an official certificate recognising his achievement, which was presented to him at the Berhampur Physical Academy. His success has inspired many young aspirants training under him.
After retiring from the Army, Barik is spending all his time in training youth in physical fitness and preparing them for recruitment into the armed forces. Students from different parts of Odisha come here to enroll in the academy for fitness training.
Munna Swain, who came from Rourkela for weight loss training, said many youngsters have benefited from Barik’s guidance. “It is inspiring to see our trainer achieve such a record through dedication and hard work,” he said.
Another trainee, Deeptiprabha from Bhubaneswar, expressed pride in her mentor’s achievement. “Earlier, I could not even walk 100 metres due to my weight. After training here, I can now run up to 15 kilometres. When he achieves something great, it motivates us all the more,” she said.
Speaking about the present generation indulging in mobile reels, Barik has urged them to focus on discipline and regular practice. “Such feats are not easy and require proper technique and dedication. Young people should work on their abilities and showcase their talent,” he added.
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