Odisha's School Teacher Doing Her Bit To Make The Planet A Better Place To Live And Breathe
Snigdha Rani Dash, a teacher from Bargarh district has planted thousands of trees most of them medicinal at her own garden and at public places.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Planting saplings is more of a photo opportunity nowadays. But exceptions are always there and one of them is Snigdha Rani Dash, a science teacher at Bargarh district's Gaisilet Girls' High School.
The 48-year-old has planted thousands of medicinal plants in personal, government and private places. At a time when environmental imbalance has turned from a topic of discussion to existential threat for human beings, Snigdha is doing her bit to save the future generations.
Snigdha does not get any funds for planting trees but spends a major portion of her salary on it. As a teacher, she also teaches her students the need to conserve and protect nature.
Snigdha is posted at Gaisilet village, 65 km from the Bargarh district headquarters. Her school is now known as PM Shri Government Nodal High School. Snigdha, who used to plant trees in government and private schools, has now made a garden in her own yard.
Her medicinal plant garden has become quite popular. "As a child, I used to bring whatever plants I could find and plant them in my yard," she said. Snigdha said her weakness for trees became a habit when she was in college. "While in college, I planted trees in uncultivated areas with my friends," she said.
While training to become a teacher, Snigdha turned an abandoned place near her college into a beautiful garden with her friends. a tulip garden made by her in collaboration with Gangadhar Meher University signifies her dedication to her work.
Snigdha built her own house in 2017 and as expected it had a large garden full of medicinal trees. She started by planting a Tulsi plant followed small flowers and fruit trees.
Over the years, Snigdha has planted more than 1,600 species of trees and has been looking after them. What's even more remarkable is that she refrains from using chemical fertiliser and pesticide and keeps her garden organic.
Snigdha's garden has 40 types of roses, 30 types of mandarins, 15 gerberas, 45 adeniums, 10 euphorbia milli, five types of kedar gouri, 10 types of kagji, over 100 types of water lilies and lotuses, 15 types of aquatic plants, 10 types of esconema, football lilies, lotuses, cinquefoils, golden champaca, various types of aparajita, many types of sevati, lilies, many crinum lilies, white, yellow, pink, various types of palms, old bamboo, calathea, casuarina, caladium, coleus, spider plant, sensivaria and bromeliads.
It also has several species of creepers and plants of cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, turmeric, ginger, and pineapple, which are used as spices in cooking.
Similarly, Snigdha's garden is adorned with more than 100 types of medicinal plants including Amla, Arjuna, Ashoka, Arakh, White Arakh, At, Ashvagandha, Sarpangandha, Aphamarga and Blue Aphamarga.
Bargarh district has a lot of wetlands where medicinal plants grow in abundance. Snigdha identifies and collects trees from the wetlands. During monsoon, Snigdha collects various trees from the forests. The Gandhamardan hill in the district, a gift of nature, is a treasure trove of medicinal plants and Snigdha has collected and preserved many trees from the hill too.
Snigdha also procures plants online and from acquaintances in Kerala, Karnataka and Mumbai. Inspired by her work, several of her students have joined her.
Snigdha encourages the students of her school to do something for the next generation by using resources of nature. Her perseverance has garnered the attention of Odisha's Forest Department which now provides her free saplings and organic fertiliser.
A few years ago, while Class IX students, the idea of preparing and throwing seed balls came to Snigdha's mind. There are two types of seed balls-one is natural. which grows on its own where it is thrown.Another is foreign which implies that it is taken from one place and planted in another.
Mango, Jamun, jackfruit and other fruits are available in abundance in May and Snigdha starts saving the seeds of these fruits during the months. She makes them into balls and throws them when the rains start. She takes the seed balls with her wherever she goes. All she needs is an empty space.
Every year, Snigdha throws thousands of seed balls. While Snigdha has spent lakhs on planting trees, her family has been a pillar of support for her all these years. Her husband has been supporting her and even encourages her to continue the work.
Snigdha was born on August 18, 1976 in Balangir district. The youngest of three children of Birendra Kumar Das, who served as a pilot in the Indian Air Force during the Sino-India war of 1962, and mother, Jotsnarani Das.
The school where she is currently teaching was the place where she got educated. After completing her matriculation in 1991, she graduated from Sambalpur Women's College in 1997. She did her PG in Zoology from Gangadhar Meher University in 1997 and completed her BEd from PMISE, Sambalpur in 2000.
She also completed her MPhil in Zoology from Gangadhar Meher University in 2001. Snigdha married Sunil Kumar Purohit, businessman, on May 30, 2002. Sparsh and Spandan, her two sons, are pursuing higher education.
"We have all seen people struggling for Oxygen during the Covidd-19 pandemic. Planting trees is the only way to get Oxygen, which is available for free. If facilities and cooperation are provided, empty spaces around us can be filled up with trees. Similarly, if a large area is available, a medicinal garden can be made. I try to bring people back to nature and the environment. I do not use any chemicals or pesticides for my trees," Snigdha said.
The teacher, with her selfless deed, has set an example for society and her students.
Amulya Ratna Pandey, a student said, "Madam teaches us Science and Geography. Along with studies, she also influenced us to care for the environment. Some trees do not bear fruits or flowers. But they give Oxygen. She inspired us to protect rees. Inspired by Madam, I have made a garden myself."
Uddhav Dandasena, a teacher at PM Shri Government Nodal High School, said, "I have been working with Snigdha Madam since 2015. She plants trees herself and inspires others".
