ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha's School Teacher Doing Her Bit To Make The Planet A Better Place To Live And Breathe

Bhubaneswar: Planting saplings is more of a photo opportunity nowadays. But exceptions are always there and one of them is Snigdha Rani Dash, a science teacher at Bargarh district's Gaisilet Girls' High School.

The 48-year-old has planted thousands of medicinal plants in personal, government and private places. At a time when environmental imbalance has turned from a topic of discussion to existential threat for human beings, Snigdha is doing her bit to save the future generations.

Snigdha does not get any funds for planting trees but spends a major portion of her salary on it. As a teacher, she also teaches her students the need to conserve and protect nature.

Snigdha is posted at Gaisilet village, 65 km from the Bargarh district headquarters. Her school is now known as PM Shri Government Nodal High School. Snigdha, who used to plant trees in government and private schools, has now made a garden in her own yard.

Her medicinal plant garden has become quite popular. "As a child, I used to bring whatever plants I could find and plant them in my yard," she said. Snigdha said her weakness for trees became a habit when she was in college. "While in college, I planted trees in uncultivated areas with my friends," she said.

While training to become a teacher, Snigdha turned an abandoned place near her college into a beautiful garden with her friends. a tulip garden made by her in collaboration with Gangadhar Meher University signifies her dedication to her work.

Snigdha Rani Dash with her students during Van Mahotsav Saptaah (ETV Bharat)

Snigdha built her own house in 2017 and as expected it had a large garden full of medicinal trees. She started by planting a Tulsi plant followed small flowers and fruit trees.

Over the years, Snigdha has planted more than 1,600 species of trees and has been looking after them. What's even more remarkable is that she refrains from using chemical fertiliser and pesticide and keeps her garden organic.

Snigdha's garden has 40 types of roses, 30 types of mandarins, 15 gerberas, 45 adeniums, 10 euphorbia milli, five types of kedar gouri, 10 types of kagji, over 100 types of water lilies and lotuses, 15 types of aquatic plants, 10 types of esconema, football lilies, lotuses, cinquefoils, golden champaca, various types of aparajita, many types of sevati, lilies, many crinum lilies, white, yellow, pink, various types of palms, old bamboo, calathea, casuarina, caladium, coleus, spider plant, sensivaria and bromeliads.

It also has several species of creepers and plants of cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, turmeric, ginger, and pineapple, which are used as spices in cooking.