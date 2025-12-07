ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha's Sagar Jena On A Mission To Ensure Justice For Rights Abuse Victims

Sagar Jena at his tuition class in his village ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: Numerous news reports on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) taking cognizance of a case and issuing directions to concerned authorities mention Sagar Jena as the petitioner. Sagar has been taking up cases of alleged human rights violations with the the national and state-level rights bodies and has managed to take hundreds of them to their logical conclusion. A resident of Kansar village in Kendrapara district, Sagar passed his BCom from Kendrapara College in 2001. He then went on to complete his post-graduation from NIFT, Delhi following which he started working for fashion apparel firm, Armani Exchange. But a corporate job that paid well could not keep Jena in the national capital for long. He returned to his village in 2019 and started taking tuition classes. Troubled by instances of human rights violations in Odisha, he took it upon himself to ensure the victims got justice. In August, 2019, he knocked the doors of NHRC on the alleged rape of a woman in Sambalpur district's Kuchina. The apex rights body took cognizance of the case and sought compensation for the victim's family. Sagar Jena at his tuition class in his village (ETV Bharat) "Till date, I have brought to the attention of the Commission a total of 1,425 cases of human rights violations. The cases pertain to victims of rape, victimized laborers, the disastrous education system, those who die in elephant and snake attacks, for proper utilization of government funds, for those who have not received ration cards and for the rights of those whose names have been removed from voter ID cards," he said.