Odisha's Sagar Jena On A Mission To Ensure Justice For Rights Abuse Victims
Jena has filed over 1,400 petitions with NHRC and ensured compensation worth Rs 50 crore for victims in last five years.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
Kendrapara: Numerous news reports on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) taking cognizance of a case and issuing directions to concerned authorities mention Sagar Jena as the petitioner.
Sagar has been taking up cases of alleged human rights violations with the the national and state-level rights bodies and has managed to take hundreds of them to their logical conclusion.
A resident of Kansar village in Kendrapara district, Sagar passed his BCom from Kendrapara College in 2001. He then went on to complete his post-graduation from NIFT, Delhi following which he started working for fashion apparel firm, Armani Exchange. But a corporate job that paid well could not keep Jena in the national capital for long.
He returned to his village in 2019 and started taking tuition classes. Troubled by instances of human rights violations in Odisha, he took it upon himself to ensure the victims got justice. In August, 2019, he knocked the doors of NHRC on the alleged rape of a woman in Sambalpur district's Kuchina. The apex rights body took cognizance of the case and sought compensation for the victim's family.
"Till date, I have brought to the attention of the Commission a total of 1,425 cases of human rights violations. The cases pertain to victims of rape, victimized laborers, the disastrous education system, those who die in elephant and snake attacks, for proper utilization of government funds, for those who have not received ration cards and for the rights of those whose names have been removed from voter ID cards," he said.
Of the over 1,400 cases highlighted by Sagar, the rights body has disposed of at least 800 till date. The compensation to the victims amounts to Rs 50 crores in five years. Sagar said victims must be compensated for their losses and trauma. "I file my petitions on my mobile phone," he said.
Sagar said he spends around an hour everyday to file petitions with the aim of ensuring justice for the victims. The task is risky and Sagar said he has received threats. "When people threaten me, I tell them I have filed over 1,000 petitions and will keep doing so. This is enough to shut them up," he said.
"I keep fighting with the hope that a change will come, if not in our generation, then in the next," Sagar said. On Sagar's human rights activism and his assistance in providing justice to the needy, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh District President Shantanu Malik said, "He always comes to the aid of the poor, helpless, women, children as an angel."
Malik said Sagar's activism is not limited to Odisha. "He spends from his own pocket to visit other states where such cases are reported. I have seen many human rights activists but none like Sagar," he said.
Malik cited an example of a resident from Kendrapara's Mahakalapada who died in Andhra Pradesh. "The deceased's family were clueless on ways to get compensation but that is when Sagar stepped in and ensured they got their due," he said. There are several victims who had lost hope of getting compensated but were astonished to find a considerable sum in their bank accounts one fine day, thanks to Sagar and his selfless dedication towards humanity.
Sagar subsists on whatever he gets from his tuition classes. But its not much as he teaches tribal children free of cost twice a week. Living for others is easier said than done. But that is what Sagar does. He lives for others and strives for justice.
