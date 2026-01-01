ETV Bharat / offbeat

No Arms, No Legs, No Limits: Odisha’s Payal Nag Scripts History As World’s First Armless And Legless Archer

It was that day on April 6, 2015 when Payal’s life changed irreversibly. After coming in contact with a 11,000-volt power line while playing, the five-year-old got the shock of her life that claimed both her arms and legs. As a child, she was left to be taken care of by her grandmother Yamuna Bahal in a village of Muribahal block, Balangir district, since poverty forced her parents, carpenters by profession, to earn a livelihood in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. But when Yamuna passed away, Payal was left utterly vulnerable.

Her latest feat includes two gold medals at the National Para Archery Competition, bringing glory to Odisha and placing herself firmly on the national radar. Every bullseye she hits is symbolically a rebuttal to fate, something that could not be ignored and threatened to silence her dreams forever.

Balangir: She has no arms. No legs either. Yet, when Payal Nag releases an arrow, steadily, precisely, unflinchingly, it straight pierces the target. She is just 17, but the Balangir girl has scripted a sporting success etching her name as the world’s first armless and legless archers.

The district administration rescued Payal, arranged her education and stay at Parvati Giri Ashram. There, she returned to school and also slowly, to herself. Teachers and officials at the shelter noticed a rare, restless creativity in her. Since she did not have limbs, she used her mouth to draw intricate pictures with coloured pencils, astonishing everyone around her.

Under the guidance of art teacher Dilip Singh Deo, Payal finetuned her skills and sketched a flawless portrait of Anu Garg, the then Water Resources Secretary and now Odisha’s Chief Secretary. The state government praised her work, while former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned a grant of Rs 9 lakh to help her get a robotic hand. The attempt, however, did not succeed.

As a kid, Payal Nag received appreciation for her paintings, which she made with her mouth (ETV Bharat)

But Payal remained undeterred. Seeing her capabilities, in 2022, the administration decided to send her to Jammu for professional archery training under direct administrative supervision. It was there that Payal found her calling. Archery, demanding balance, focus and core strength, became her life and she wanted to excel in the sport to achieve liberation.

Today, Payal undergoes training at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Archery Academy, located within the SMVDSB Sports Complex in Katra, and coaching her are some of the country’s most experienced archers. She practices nearly 11 hours a day, pushing her body and mind far beyond conventional limits. She won the title at the recently held 6th National Para Archery Championship in Jaipur by defeating Sheetal Devi, winner of India's first medal in archery at the Paris 2024 Paralympics without hands.

No Arms, No Legs, No Limits: Odisha’s Payal Nag Scripts History As World’s First Armless And Legless Archer (ETV Bharat)

“Since I have no arms and legs, everything I did was a challenge. But I wanted to prove that my disability gives me courage. I decided to turn it into my strength,” Payal says with a smile.

She attributes her success to coach Kuldeep Vedwan, who has been training her for the past two years with the help of a device which he custom-made for Payal.

“Her performance is improving every day. She has already surpassed top players at the national level. Recently, her performance at the Youth Asian Games in Dubai was exceptional. She has the potential to win medals for India at the Paralympics and Asian Games,” he says over phone.

Balangir District Sports Officer Parashar Bagh heaps words of praise for the para archer. “From drawing pictures with her mouth to winning national gold medals, Payal’s journey has been extraordinary. The district administration, state government and senior officers joined in the mission to ensure that she receives training and support. Today, she is a symbol of what inclusive sports development can achieve,” says Bagh.

For Payal, the target ahead is clear. “I aim to win a gold medal for the country at the Asian Games and the Paralympics," says Payal, as she demonstrates releasing an arrow. "Human spirit can achieve anything provided the resolve is strong. I know I shall overcome," adds Payal who is currently preparing for the world ranking tournament in Thailand. Her target is the 2026 Tokyo Para Asian Games and the 2028 Paralympics.