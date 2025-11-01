ETV Bharat / offbeat

Boats Of Faith: Odisha’s Kartika Purnima Celebrations Set Sail To Relive Maritime Tradition With Tinges Of Creativity

According to local craftsmen, designer boats are in demand this year. “People no longer want simple banana-leaf or paper boats as was being used in the earlier days,” says a craftsman at a Cuttack market. “Now they prefer boats shaped like peacocks, swans, or dragons and decorated with colourful zinc sheets and glittering paper. We have started doing fabric boats now.”

But in the present day Odisha, the boats are changing, transforming into tests of creativity with design elements making them look different.

For those who cannot make to the water sources, sail their boats at home.

But ask people the significance of the celebration and most say, "It’s more than just a ritual". Called Boita Bandana, (worshiping the boat), the entire state wakes up at dawn to remembers Odisha's maritime past and the brave Sadhabas, meaning ancient traders, who once sailed to faraway lands like Bali, Java, and Sumatra to do business for a year. On the day, thousands of handmade boats drift over ponds and rivers, carrying lamps and flowers, a sight worth watching.

These familiar rhymed chants echo from ponds, ghats, and riverbanks across Odisha at the break of dawn on Kartika Purnima. From the smallest village to the busiest city, children and elders gather and complete the traditional ritual by singing, smiling, and setting afloat their boats along with prayers. It is usually celebrated to end a month of austerity when people abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food and spend time in spiritual pursuits.

Boats Of Faith: Odisha’s Kartika Purnima Celebrations Set Sail To Relive Maritime Tradition With Tinges Of Creativity (ETV Bharat)

At a small workshop near the Lingaraj temple, Bijay, a boat maker for the past 20 years, sits surrounded by his creations - boats of all sizes and shapes and those painted in shimmers of gold, silver, and other colours. “This season is when we make money,” he smiles, his hands moving deftly over a half-finished peacock-shaped boat. “I earn around Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 during Kartika Purnima. The rest of the year I work as a mason, but this festival has its unique charm. It is a matter of Odia pride and happiness. People respect this craft because their emotions are connected with it,” he adds.

Bijay’s work begins nearly a month and a half before Kartika Purnima. His wife and son lend him a helping hand to shape, cut, and paint boats of all kinds. “Last year, I made swan boats but this year the trend is for peacocks. People’s tastes keep changing. But it is more of a boat than a symbolic prayer when people set sail theirs with a wish for well being," he explains.

Prices, too, have gone higher. A small handmade boat that once cost 50 paisa now sells for Rs 50, while intricate designer ones are sold at Rs 500 and go up to Rs 20,000. In the present day, banana-leaf boats cost about Rs 100 to Rs 150, and handmade paper boats at lesser price.

For people like Shrabani Das, the ritual is more an ancestral practice that is followed down the generations. “We have seen been floating boats since our grandparents’ time,” she says. “At dawn, we visit the Dangabhasai temple and take blessings before setting our boats afloat. It’s about remembering our roots and the traders who once crossed the seas.”

Cultural experts explain that the verse “Aa ka maa boi” refers to four sacred months - Asadha (Aa), Kartika (Ka), Magha (Ma), and Baisakha (Boi) — all considered holy periods of spiritual cleansing and prosperity. “By chanting the names of these months people symbolically surrender their sins and seek blessings for a good harvest and wealth,” says a local scholar.

With thousands gathering near rivers and ponds, authorities also plan vigilance and surveillance near the water bodies.

Manoranjan Raut, Assistant Fire Officer, says, “On Kartika Purnima, we deploy fire and rescue personnel near major water bodies like Daya, Bharagavi, Kuakhai, and Bindusagar. We deploy rescue boats. Besides ropes and life jackets are kept ready for emergencies,” he informed.

From banana leaves to handmade paper, from swan shapes to peacocks, the materials used to make boats may have changed, but the emotion remains unchanged - it is a prayer in gratitude, for prosperity and well being.

For Bijay, making boats is like creating the medium to carry thousands of wishes. “We poor people do this work with our hearts because we know our boats carry the wishes and prayers of people. When I look across the river, I see hundreds of boats afloat. I feel happy and content that at least a majority of these boats, floated in the name of the divine, have been made by me,” says Bijay folding his hands.