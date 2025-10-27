ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha's Jyotirmayee Heals Cancer Patients With Music Therapy, Shares Journey During Indian Idol Auditions

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: In the sterile silence of a cancer recovery ward at a local health facility, Jyotirmayee Nayak usually breaks into a soothing song - as gentle as a prayer and powerful as hope. The 24-year-old music therapist and singer turns into a healer for those fighting with life. She not only performs for patients, she sings with them, helps them find strength in melody.

"I want to become the source of courage for cancer patients. My voice should not only soothe, but heal. For me music is not just an art, it is a service that has the capability to make people smile again," says the singer, who is currently participating in the famous reality show Indian Idol auditions at Mumbai. She has already made a place among the top 16 contestants.

It was during the first round of auditions that the judges - Vishal Shekhar, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, were filled with emotions when they heard from Jyotirmayee what she does as a part of her professional responsibilities and passion as well.

Though she is today a familiar name among Odia listeners, Jyotirmayee gets the maximum satisfaction from the people who wait for her in the hospital wards to render them a bhajan or a movie number. She has recorded devotional bhajans, songs for Odisha music industry and contemporary numbers but she performs in the medical facility as per the choice of her patients.

“When I hold a patient’s hand and sing for them, I feel their emotions. I also feel that after hearing to lilting music, their pain lessens, for, they smile and some cry ecstatically. Because hormones like dopamine and serotonin releases from their body. That is my biggest reward and remuneration. It gives me courage too,” she says.

She expresses how keen she was to pursue a career in music therapy. "The term music therapy fascinated me and I enrolled into Chennai School of Music Therapy, completing the course in 2023. I interned at a super specialty hospital where my job was to give palliative treatment through music therapy. It worked really well and gave me immense happiness when I saw the patients recovering with less pain," explains Jyotirmayee.