ETV Bharat / offbeat

They Train On Leave, So Others Can Wear The Uniform: Inside Odisha’s Free Defence Training Academy

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: Thousands of youngsters across the length and breadth of the country aspire to get into the Armed forces. Hailing from far off villages and small towns, many aspirants are deprived of the means but still wake up before dawn, tighten their shoe laces and run with the dream to serve the nation in uniform. Yet, for many, that dream ends prematurely due to lack of professional training which is expensive, inaccessible, and many times, out of reach.

But in Khaira block of Odisha’s Balasore district, three men in uniform - soldiers - decided that money, access or training should never decide who gets to serve the country.

Kalinga Utkal Defence Academy, where three jawans are turning rural youth into India’s next soldiers (ETV Bharat)

That decision gave birth to the Kalinga Utkal Defence Academy, a free training institution run by serving and former Army and CRPF personnel, who teach men and women aspirants during their own leave period. Not only that, they spend a major part of their salaries to run the academy but do not expect anything in return. "If any trainee qualifies to serve the country, that becomes our remuneration," say Amulya Bindhani, Mayur Das, and Bijay Pradhan, the brains behind the training academy.

All three of them had seen the same story repeat itself when young aspirants practiced rigorously and cleared the physical drills but failed in entrance exams due to lack of guidance or funds. Many returned broken, their morale shattered. After two to three trials, they backed out and looked for other options.

Kalinga Utkal Defence Academy, where three jawans are turning rural youth into India’s next soldiers (ETV Bharat)

“We realised motivation alone is not enough. These youngsters need proper training, discipline, and direction, particularly those from rural and border areas of Odisha,” says Mayur Kumar Das, a CRPF jawan.

In 2021, the trio turned that thought into action, and started the Kalinga Utkal Defence Academy with 40 students from Balasore and neighbouring districts. Today, while over 70 young men and women are undergoing training here, more than 40 have already joined the Army and police forces in last couple of years.