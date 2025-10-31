ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha’s Elina Behera Crafts Lord Jagannath's Miniature Miracles, Paints Her Way Into Record Books

She came to Bhubaneswar for higher studies and has enrolled into a PhD course in Political Science. She also worked as a junior assistant with the National Health Mission (NHM) in Khurdha district to support herself for sometime.

Born in Kaptipada block, one of the remote corners of Mayurbhanj, Elina grew up in a modest household. Her father, Gangadhar Behera, is a farmer while her mother, Sumimani is a homemaker. As the eldest of two children, Elina always carried the family’s hopes on her shoulders.

Though her miniature art of the deities has earned her fame through record books, her medium-sized and huge portraits of the Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, too are much in demand.

Bhubaneswar: From a small village in Kaptipada block of Mayurbhanj to achieving international acclaim, 27-year-old Elina Behera has proved that passion and perseverance can turn waste into art and change fortune. Her intricate miniature paintings of Lord Jagannath, crafted on pulses, whole spices like mustard seeds, leaves, coins, and paper scraps, have earned her a place in both the Asia Book of Records and the International Book of Records. Something she started as a hobby to support her studies in Bhubaneswar has now become a full-time affair with the art, giving her a constant source of livelihood. Within a short span, she has got a clientele for her art work across India and abroad.

But it was her devotion to Lord Jagannath and a creative spark that shaped her destiny. “When I first came to Bhubaneswar, I had to struggle a lot. In my free time, I picked up a pencil, just to try something new in the field of arts. But I never knew my brush with pencil would change my life,” the artist who never underwent any training in arts, recalls.

Elina’s art is unique, for, she creates miniature Jagannath-themed artworks using recycled and eco-friendly materials besides pulses, seeds, coins, newsprint, paper boxes, or even discarded earthen lamps. She has made Shivlings from used diyas, Jagannath idols on peepal (Ashwatha) leaves, and hand-painted pen stands from scrap boxes.

Her signature work - a 3 cm tall sculpture of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, made in just one hour, earned her a place in the International Book of Records and another 3 mm Jagannath painting got her into the Asia book of record - both within a single month.

She says, “We throw away things that can be turned into something creative to preserve till eternity. Using waste and discarded products to make art saves the environment.”

How did Elina, a political science PhD scholar, turn into an artist-cum-entrepreneur? One day, she made a small Jagannath painting and shared it on social media. The response was overwhelming. “People started liking it and placing orders. My first customer was my teacher, who bought a painting for Rs 400. That’s how my journey began,” she informs, adding that social media has immense power to promote businesses.

Now, she receives 20–30 orders a day from many parts of the country and abroad. Her art pieces range from Rs 150 for small miniatures to as much as Rs 25,000 for large detailed paintings. “It takes me six to ten days to make one artwork. Had I not got the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I would not have been able to do His paintings and run a successful business,” says Elina with humility.

Having made over 1,200 paintings of Lord Jagannath, Elina now dreams of something bigger. She wants to create opportunities for others. “I want to start a small venture where artists who work in different forms can come together. My goal is everyone should become self-reliant, just like me. And if I can be of any help to promote other artists like me, my objective will be achieved,” says Elina.